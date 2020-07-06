Mandy Moore Responds To Ex Ryan Adams’ Public Apology After Abuse Claims

Michael Kovac/Taylor Hill/Getty

Mandy Moore speaks out on ex-husband Ryan Adams’ public apology for alleged abuse

Actress and singer Mandy Moore broke her silence after ex-husband, Ryan Adams, issued a public apology about the emotional abuse during their relationship, and with other women in the past.

The This Is Us star was being interviewed on The Today Show by Hoda Kotb about her album “Silver Landings” when she was asked about Adams’ essay that was published in the Daily Mail over the weekend. In it, Adams said he was sorry for his past actions, writing in part, “there are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career.”

Moore and six other women accused Adams of harassment and emotional abuse. The pair were married from 2009 until 2016. In the February 2019 New York Times report, the women accused Adams of being manipulative, controlling, and obsessive. At that time, Adams denied the claims.

“All I can say is that I’m sorry,” the singer continued. “It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life. I’ve gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt. I get that and I also understand that there’s no going back.”

Moore told Kotb that, “It’s challenging because in many ways I feel like I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately. I am speaking for myself,” she continued, “but I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, I just find it curious that someone would sort of do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”

“Realizing the consequences of my actions, I took a hard look inwards and sought to find the truth behind them,” Adams explained. “I made a promise to myself that no matter what it took, I would get to the root of these issues and finally start to fix myself so I could be a better friend, a better partner, and a better man overall.” He also said it may “seem like the same empty bullshit” to a lot of people, but “this time it is different.”

In the complaint, Moore said Adams was “psychologically abusive” and belittled her as an artist. “He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument,’” Moore recalled. “His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,”