Ryan Gosling Opens Up About Life With Eva Mendes And Their Daughters

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In a new interview, Ryan Gosling opened up about his private family life, sharing his experiences as his daughters start to grow up

Ryan Gosling was once the hottest heartthrob in Hollywood. These days, though, the star of The Notebook lives a much quieter, more private life with his wife, Eva Mendes, and their two daughters, 7-year-old Esmerelda and 5-year-old Amada. Gosling doesn’t let the public see too much of his family life, but in a new interview with GQ, he opened up about being a dad, and some of the sweet things he said will warm your heart.

“Time, in general, is something I think about a lot now,” Gosling shared. “My kids are growing up so fast I need to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to.”

If that isn’t something every parent will relate to, then what is?

Though Gosling says he’s “not sure” if the ongoing pandemic affected the way he thinks and feels about time, he admitted that it allowed him to spend a lot more quality time with his kids.

“We spend a lot of our time trying to keep them entertained,” he said. “Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best.”

Gosling also joked that he and Mendes did “more acting in quarantine than in our films,” though their daughters turned out to be a “tougher crowd.”

One thing the couple did with the kids during lockdown was introduce them to some of their famous parents’ work. While Esmerelda and Amada are still a little too young for Gosling’s movies, he said Mendes’s film My Brother the Pig was “a big hit.”

“I highly recommend it, by the way,” Gosling added, ever the supportive husband. “Eva’s amazing in it.”