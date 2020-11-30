Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate $500,000 To Support At-Risk Teens

Covenant House Vancouver/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $500,000 to an organization that helps at-risk teens

If 2020, the biggest dumpster fire of a year in recent history, has left you questioning humanity, you aren’t alone. Let this story serve as a nice reminder that there are lots of beautiful, compassionate, selfless, and philanthropic people out there, determined to make good in the world. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are included in this group of inspiring souls, recently making a huge financial investment in helping struggling teens get off the streets. Last week, Canadian charity Covenant House revealed that the genetically blessed celebrity couple recently donated $500,000 to their organization.

According to an announcement on social media, the couple made a contribution of $250,000 to both Covenant House Vancouver and Covenant House Toronto. Reynolds has been supporting the organization — which provides at-risk youth with food and shelter while also preparing them for a successful future — for quite some time.

“In an incredible act of kindness and philanthropy, @vancityreynolds and @blakelively are donating $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto to support homeless, at risk, and trafficked youth across the nation,” they wrote.

They also explained that the contribution was aimed at being a gift that keeps on giving, as Reynolds hopes to inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

“Ryan Reynolds has been a long-time friend to Covenant House and truly believes in supporting vulnerable youth. He has chosen to use his donation as a special matching gift to encourage others to donate to Covenant House.”

Reynolds also released his own statement supporting the organization and calling out to fans to do the same.

The organization also revealed that all gifts made prior to the end of the year will be matched (up to $375,000) for three times the impact.

In an accompanying press release posted on the Covenant House website Reynolds expanded on his charity of choice, adding that the organization “provides love, hope and stability for at-risk youth who’ve fled physical, emotional and sexual abuse. They do the work of heroes,” he said.

“For us, helping Covenant House this way isn’t a donation, but an investment in compassion and empathy; something the world needs more of. The young people who pass through the doors of Covenant House more often than not have a story marked by extraordinary trauma. They are so much more than that trauma. They have so much to offer the world,” he continued. “Matching this gift is saying you believe in them. You believe in the power of compassion to transform the trajectory of a human being.”

“Ryan and Blake truly understand that young people who are facing homelessness deserve unconditional love and absolute respect. Their generous donation and compassionate support mean so much to Covenant House and we are truly grateful for their continued friendship,” Krista Thompson, CEO of Covenant House Vancouver, shared in a statement.