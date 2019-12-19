Ryan Reynolds’s ‘Get The F*ck Out Of My House’ Candle Needs To Be A Real Thing

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube

Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon present a skit about lingering guests that includes a special candle we all need in our homes

The holiday season’s in full swing and as you host family and friends for one get-together after another, Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon have a brilliant idea to make those nights spent entertaining others at your home only as long as you want them to be. Introducing their “Get the F*ck Out of My House” Candle that isn’t an actual thing you can buy, but should be.

Let it first be said that Reynolds and Fallon should just have their own show where they do skits like this every single week. They’re both the brand of weirdly relatable (and hilarious) celeb that we basically can’t get enough of. Now that that’s out of the way, prepare to die laughing at this “commercial” for the pair’s genius product — a candle that smells so friggin’ bad your much-too-comfortable guests will head for the hills.

Reynolds’s character tries his best to get everyone to take a hint, but they’re all oblivious to his theatrical yawns and loud mentions of how late it is. That’s when he busts out his “Get the F*ck Out of My House” Candle, and once it’s lit, the party is as off as the odor. Fallon says it “smells like hot garbage” and just hearing that kind of made me wrinkle my nose in disgust.

The chirpy narrator explains that it comes in many scents including: Old Shrimp, Sweaty Crocs, Hot Broccoli in a Ziplock Bag, Egg Fart, and New Jersey.

As his repulsed guests quickly make excuses to beat a hasty retreat, Reynolds tells Fallon, “No, you just got here. Seven hours ago. Stay.” LOL.

Since this genius candle scent doesn’t actually exist, may I make some suggestions for ways to clear the room? Try spraying your son’s Axe deodorant that smells like skunk near a heating vent, or maybe pull the baby’s overflowing Diaper Genie out into the hallway. Perhaps open a can of tuna and leave it sitting on the kitchen counter, or get your husband’s nasty slippers that he’s had since Obama’s first term and stick them in sniffing range. Get creative, sis — we gotta wrap up this holiday shindig ASAP.

Because as much as we enjoy hosting loved ones and making them comfortable, let’s face it — the best part of entertaining is when everyone leaves and you get in your jammies, pour one more wine, and flip on Netflix. Oh, and blow out that stanky candle.