Ryan Reynolds And Sandra Bullock Serenade Betty White For Her 98th Birthday

Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

‘The Proposal’ co-stars offer a delightful rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ to beloved Betty White

In case you didn’t have it blocked in your calendar, today is a national holiday — it’s the Betty White’s birthday. And not just any birthday, it’s her 98th! That is two years away from triple digits, and if anyone deserves a sweet serenade like this one, it’s her. Because Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock joined up to wish Ms. White a happy birthday in the best, most hilarious way.

Earlier this morning, Ryan Reynolds posted a video to Twitter in which he and Sandra Bullock sing to their co-star from The Proposal. The clip kicks off with Bullock singing “Happy Birthday” to the iconic actress before the camera switches to Reynolds to carry the baton and continue the song.

While Bullock strongly suggests that she loves White more than Reynolds does, he goes off on his own tangent by sharing exactly how he makes sure White has a perfect birthday each and every year.

“What does Sandy do for you every year?” he asks. “Does she like, show up and hand-deliver flowers to you wearing nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets, just like you requested? Doubt it.” He then breaks down in “tears.”

In case you forgot (or live under a rock), all three of these hilarious and beautiful people starred in the 2009 rom-com hit The Proposal. Bullock plays a tyrant Canadian executive in the book publishing industry who is informed she’ll face deportation from the U.S. over an expired visa. Reynolds is Bullock’s character’s lackey assistant, who goes from fetching coffee to getting himself affixed with a faux fiancé in order to “save” his bully of a boss. White plays Reynolds’ character’s grandma Annie and she is an absolute delight.

As for Ryan Reynolds, trolling his loved ones during their birthdays seems to be a particularly favorite pastime of his. Every year for Blake Lively’s birthday, he finds some way to make us all LOL in his social media posts. Like last year, when he only posted photos of his smokin’ hot wife looking less than her absolute best in his loving tribute.

And let’s just throw it back to the year prior to that, when he shared a photo of Lively with her entire personage totally cropped out.

Last month when he was asked where he got the idea to become a Troll Master, he told Live! With Kelly and Ryan that the idea was inspired by his father. “It’s sort of like what my dad used to say, ‘If you can’t say anything nice, say something embarrassing,'” he said. “So, that’s sort of how we roll.”