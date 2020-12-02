Hilarious Dating Site Ad By Ryan Reynolds Perfectly Sums Up 2020

Ryan Reynolds/Youtube

The must-see Match.com commercial is also set to the tune of Taylor Swift’s first re-recorded song

One of the very, very few funny things about 2020 is how Ryan Reynolds has depicted it in a new ad for Match.com. His production company, Maximum Effort, just released a commercial that perfectly captures the essence of 2020. The best part? It’s set to the tune of Taylor Swift’s first re-recorded song from her old catalog: “Love Story.”

The tagline is “A match made in hell is still a match.” LOL. Honestly this year has set the bar to the floor for most things, so that tracks. Watch Satan himself find true love with the year 2020. It sounds weird, yes, but trust — it’s brilliant.

The commercial is… strangely cute? Who knew watching Satan use Match.com in Hell to find himself a beautiful lady, aptly named 2020, would be funny? From stealing toilet paper to setting am actual dumpster fire, each of their romantic dates is extremely on-brand. Taylor Swift’s soundtrack honestly adds the perfect touch — and it’s so great to hear her old (but new) songs again, knowing that she has control over them now.

Swift, who is good friends with Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, posted about the ad on Twitter: “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so… here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020

In case any Swifties were wondering if the new versions of her old classics would sound different, or be interpreted differently now that she’s in her thirties, the answer appears to be “no.” They’re the same lovely songs sung in exactly the way we all fell in love with them the first time. Or at least, “Love Song” is.

When asked about this new commercial, Reynolds explained the inspiration behind the ad.

“Match is responsible for bringing millions of people together and even in this dumpster fire of a year, people somehow found love on Match,” he said. “We just imagined what a ‘2020 match’ would look like and this video was the natural, slightly warped result. Also this stuff gives me something to think about during the board meetings.”