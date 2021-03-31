Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Celebrate COVID Vaccines With Hilarious Posts

Blake Lively/Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively shared extremely on-brand Instagram posts of the moment they got their COVID-19 vaccines

As more and more Americans are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, we’re seeing more and more people sharing photos of the big moment. Thankfully, that means we get dispatches from famous folks like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively during their visit for the all-important jab. Of course, Reynolds and Lively being, well, themselves, the photos are accompanied by captions in line with their shared sense of humor.

“Finally got 5G,” Reynolds captured the snap of the moment he got his COVID vaccine.

The actor is, of course, poking tongue-in-cheek fun at the conspiracy folks who are convinced the vaccine is how we will all be microchipped and followed by Bill Gates or Beyonce or the Clintons or whoever. It’s seems fully lost on them that they’re typing said looney theories into a device that has legit tracked them as long as they’ve owned it, but I digress. As usual, Reynolds’ wit is timely and on-point. He also made fun of the beanie he wore in his Instagram stories sharing the same photo with the caption, “Science is sexy. The hat? Perhaps not.”

I mean, I don’t entirely mind the hat. Just sayin’.

For her part, Lively paid tribute to the healthcare worker administering her shot. “Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me,” she said alongside a shot of herself indeed staring up lovingly at the nurse. You love to see it.

Far from just joking around about the vaccine for the global pandemic that’s killed hundreds of thousands, Reynolds and Lively have been helping out financially as fallout from the pandemic’s economic slowdown has meant people in desperate need of food. The couple has donated $500,000 each to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada and it’s actually a repeat from last year when they donated the same amount to both organizations.

“We are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada,” they said in a statement last month.

“We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need.”

Along with their charitable ventures, the couple have been vocal about the importance of staying at home to keep the virus from circulating, even if it’s just jokey posts about Lively having her husband dye her hair because she’s not able to go to a salon or see her own hairdresser. True to their usual vibe, she captioned the time-lapse video of the funny moment, “That time I f*d my hairdresser.”

There are few bright spots to what we’ve all endured this past year, which makes celebs doing their best to brighten this shitty situation is extremely welcome.