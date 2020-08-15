Sarah Cooper AKA The Iconic Trump Impersonator Is Getting A Netflix Comedy Special

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sarah Cooper rose to fame for her hilarious Trump impressions

Best-selling author and comedian Sarah Cooper has quite possibly saved 2020 with her satirical lip-sync impressions of President Trump’s most, um, memorable speeches. She’s now being rewarded (as are we) by getting her very own Netflix special, Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, set to debut this fall.

According to a press release, the special will be filled with “vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” which we hope and pray involve her impersonating Trump. The special will also be filled with special guests who will participate in short interviews and sketches.

While Sarah Cooper has been pursuing comedy for years and has published several books, the comedian went viral with her brilliant Trump lip-sync videos in April across multiple social media platforms, including TikTok and Twitter. She quickly caught the eye of celebs like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Stiller, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen, Cher, Jane Lynch, Jerry Seinfeld, Seth Meyers, and Bette Midler amongst others who have praised her work and shared it with their millions of fans. Her first viral video, “How to Medical,” has garnered over 22 million views on Twitter.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

Prior to her social media success, Cooper wrote for the CBS All Access pilot “Old News,” produced by Stephen Colbert. She’s also written two best-selling books, 100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings and How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine will be directed by Orange Is The New Black star Natasha Lyonne with Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Lyonne executive producing through their production company Animal Pictures.

How to person woman man camera tv pic.twitter.com/rcQC4sxmLX — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) July 24, 2020

Her hilariously accurate videos about Trump’s take on everything from hydroxychloroquine, to “Obamagate,” to the Bible has helped skyrocket the already talented comedian to greater success. Since then, she’s been on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and just this week, she served as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Check me out guest hosting @JimmyKimmelLive tonight 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4vVsbT579x — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 12, 2020

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June, Cooper said she got frustrated seeing people act as if Trump was “making sense” during his coronavirus briefings early on in the pandemic. “It’s just so frustrating,” Cooper told Fallon. “It reminded me of being in the corporate world. I’d be in a meeting and a business guy would come in and he would throw around some buzzword he learned five minutes ago. And he would just talk and people would be like, ‘Oh, wow, he’s so smart.’”

Her special is set to air in the Fall of 2020 and we cannot wait.