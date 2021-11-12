The ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot Finally Has Release Date — And It’s Soon

Courtesy of HBO Max

‘SATC’ is back in December

The Sex and the City revival And Just Like That finally has a premiere date and you won’t have to wait very long for it. Fans of the long-running HBO series can officially mark their calendars for Thursday, Dec. 9, to watch the first two episodes.

HBO Max dropped a new trailer along with the premiere date and it looks even better than imagined. This reboot will feature most of our favorite BFFs — Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) — and our other favorite supporting cast members like Mr. Big (Chris North), Anthony (Mario Cantone), Steve (David Eigenberg), Harry (Evan Handler), and Stanford, played by Willie Garson, who passed away in September.

The ten-episode limited series will debut on HBO Max, with the first two shows premiering on the 9th. The remaining eight episodes will become available on the streaming service one at a time every Thursday following — plenty of time to come up with new martini recipes for the viewing party.

The original series, which debuted in 1998, chronicled the friends throughout their love lives, careers, health scares, and all the in-between life events that took place in New York City. The new series will explore “the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” the official press release said.

Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) will be noticeably absent, as she did not sign on for another project with the franchise.

True friends never go out of style. #AndJustLikeThat arrives Dec 9 on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/lB2WlSJDnS — And Just Like That… (@AndJustLikeThat) November 12, 2021

Even with Cattrall’s absence and Garson’s passing while filming the series, the show is sure to dive into Carrie and Big’s relationship, their continued friendships, Carrie’s plethora of stunning outfits, and enough laughs and tears that made the show famous. There are sure to be surprises as well, like Bridget Moynahan (Big’s ex-wife Natasha), who makes an appearance in the clip.

There will also be some new faces like Sara Ramírez, who will play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer standup comedian with a regular podcast. In addition, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman will appear as characters that we will likely fall in love with as well.

“I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed,” Parker told Vanity Fair in January. “You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way?”

“Life is full of surprises,” the trailer said. “And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins.”

By the looks of the final teaser, December 9th can’t get here fast enough.