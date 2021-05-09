Miley Cyrus Honors SNL Moms & Dolly Parton In Moving Mother’s Day Tribute

SNL/NBC

Miley Cyrus gave an absolutely stunning performance of her godmother Dolly Parton’s song

This week’s Saturday Night Live opened in a different way. This week’s show — hosted by controversial Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk — didn’t open in the usual way. The Cold Open sketch, which is usually some kind of political satire featuring the majority of the cast, was replaced instead by a moving performance by musical guest Miley Cyrus who gave a shout out to moms in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Tomorrow is Mother’s Day. This is for all the moms out there,” Cyrus said before performing a flawless cover of Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” During her performance, she introduced many of the show’s cast members who were joined onstage by their actual mothers.

Happy Mother’s Day from SNL! pic.twitter.com/QFaVVGA84r — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 9, 2021

Because of the pandemic, a few SNL cast members were reuniting with their parents for the first time in over a year making it a genuinely sweet experience to watch.

They kicked things off with Kate McKinnon’s mom, who really wanted Molly Shannon for her Mother’s Day gift, but seemed happy to reenact a classic SNL scene with her daughter instead.

Aidy Bryant’s mom managed to promote her daughter’s new show Shrill on Hulu. Chris Redd’s mom “accidentally” mentioned she hasn’t seen her son since “Thanksgiving, Christmas, and that big Spring Break trip we took,” as he quietly led her off stage.

Every single time Miley Cyrus performs she blows my mind. She is the moment pic.twitter.com/NCTU1iwUO6 — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) May 9, 2021

Pete Davidson’s mom also made a cameo, joking that she almost missed it entirely because she spent the night playing video games with Timothee Chalamet. There were many more sweet and funny moments with other cast members and their moms like Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Beck Bennett, Melissa Villaseñor, and Kenan Thompson.

This week’s SNL made headlines for their choice of guest host, tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Many cast members spoke out about their disapproval. Bowen Yang, the first gay male cast member in the show’s history, did not mince words about his feelings on social media. On his Instagram story, he reacted to the announcement with a frowning emoji. Then, in response to Musk’s tweet that said, “Let’s find out just how live ‘Saturday Night Live’ really is” Yang wrote, “What the fuck does this even mean.”

Sooner or later y'all gonna put some respect on Miley Cyrus voice man. Top tier. #SNL — Myles Warden (@ReallyMighty) May 9, 2021

Aidy Bryant shared a quote from Bernie Sanders soon after the Musk announcement that read, “The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half…that is a moral obscenity.”

Musk controversy aside, Cyrus stole the show multiple times during the night, from her Cold Open performance to another performance of “Plastic Hearts” and “Without You” later in the show. She also got to bring her mom out at the end of her song and gave a special Mother’s Day mention to Dolly Parton as well, who is her Godmother.

All of y’all when me and Elon leave on a rocket from the roof of 30 Rock tonight after the show. @nbcsnl #MileyAndMusk #ToTheMoon 🌙 🚀 pic.twitter.com/zdU6NeC996 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 8, 2021

Overall, the show was meh (sorry) but Cyrus’ performances, and Mother’s Day tribute, were worth the watch.