A Late Night Talk Show Created For Moms, By Moms Finally Exists

Scary Mommy / Hulu

Hulu and Scary Mommy’s new show ‘Up Early Tonight’ is entertainment made for moms, by moms

We’ve got some fun news for moms who are up in the middle of the night with their kids and are looking for a little entertainment. Scary Mommy and Huggies® just announced the new comedy series Up Early Tonight, a show that wants to give moms a break when they’re burning the midnight oil.

The late-night show will feaure all the trappings of your fave talk shows with monologues, a panel, and sketch videos all geared towards entertaining the modern, 2020 mom. The show is for moms, by moms, and will be a welcome member of the night shift team while you’re feeding, rocking, cleaning, diapering, working, or whatever else you find yourself doing while you should be sleeping.

The show will be hosted by New York comedian and mom, Abbi Crutchfield, and will feature other comedians including Ophira Eisenberg (host of NPR’s Ask Me Another), Aminah Imani (host of Wine Before Nine podcast), Ester Steinberg (host of Stand Up Mom podcast) and others

Per Huggies, Crutchfield and guests will “dish over anonymous mom confessionals, commiserate over unsolicited advice-givers, check out the latest mom fashions and everything in-between.” It will be conversational, funny, raw, and real — something moms need more of — especially now.

“There has never been a show dedicated to this audience of night owls, so we wanted to give moms something fun and relatable to watch while they’re up during those quiet hours,” says Trixie Ferguson Gray, Senior Vice President and Head of Brand Studio for Scary Mommy‘s parent company, Some Spider. “Huggies has been a wonderful partner to us, and we couldn’t be prouder of the funny, honest, high-quality show that we put together for moms, especially as a group that includes many moms ourselves. Thanks to Huggies for a great creative partnership.”

Sarah Inbau, Huggies North America Brand Manager, agrees. “This year has been tough for everyone, especially moms who have faced extra challenges during pregnancy, those adjusting to a new baby at home, working from home or even home schooling while parenting simultaneously. As a mom of two young boys, it has been incredibly special to partner with Scary Mommy to create something so relatable for moms during times like these.”

2020 has been a soul-crushing year, especially for moms. Between distance learning, working from home, not having the support of friends and family to see and hug, and everything else in between, it has felt almost impossible at times. Moms are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and having an outlet to laugh and commiserate is exactly what we could all use.

Up Early Tonight lands on Hulu on December 17, with four 20-minute episodes. If we can’t sleep, we may as well be entertained, am I right?