The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Rose Apothecary Line Is Here, And You Can Shop It Online

Beekman 1902/PopTV

Beekman 1802 Mercantile is selling a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ inspired Rose Apothecary collection — and you can shop it online!

In January, the brilliant minds behind Beekman 1802 Mercantile — Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge of the reality show The Fabulous Beekman Boys — revealed they were transforming their quaint Sharon Springs, New York store into Rose Apothecary from the hit show Schitt’s Creek. Fans of the show completely flipped out, because ever since David Rose and his partner-slash-fiancé Patrick opened the general store, we only dreamed we could shop it in real life. Well, now we can, because Beekman 1802 has officially unveiled their Rose Apothecary collection. And, while we would love to be able to jaunt on over to the cute small town in Upstate New York and browse it in the flesh, the whole collection is also available to shop online right this second.

It should come as zero shock that a few of the items — including the candle and tote bag bundle — sold out in the first 24 hours. Which is such a bummer, because you are definitely going to want the fragrant $16 candle. “A rose by any other name wouldn’t smell this rich,” reads the product description. “Each of our Rose Apothecary votive candles is artisan-made, hand-poured in upstate New York from 100% soy wax. Light it up and be instantly transported to a small town where rose, jasmine, and neroli blossom bloom and the characters are even more colorful than the flowers.” Fingers crossed both items will be back in stock pronto.

Because there couldn’t be a Rose Apothecary collection without goat milk products, there is a Goat Milk Soap of our dreams.

“Light the candles because the creamy, rich lather of our Rose Apothecary Goat Milk Soap makes every shower feel like slipping into a just pretentious enough bath filled with rose petals,” says the description. “Our unique, goat milk-based formula melts effortlessly into the skin, locking in moisture and the rich floral tones of our Heirloom Rose scent.”

Other not-to-miss products include Rose Apothecary Tinted Lip Balm (David loves his lip balm, after all), Rose Apothecary Whipped Body Cream, and Rose Apothecary Eau De Parfum, a unique scent incorporating jasmine and neroli blossom set against a backdrop of geranium and sandalwood, and rose, of course.

There is even one food product — Rose, Cardamom & Pistachio Granola — because what general store wouldn’t stock fresh, locally sourced granola? It sounds right up David’s alley too. “When granola is given extra love with organic honey and homemade ghee, everything comes up roses,” they explain. “This custom gluten-free blend made exclusively by bumble & butter for Beekman 1802 features cardamom, crunchy green pistachios, and the romantic twist of dried rose petals.”

If you can make it up to the actual pop-up store, you definitely should, because it looks amazing.

But if you can’t, any of these products available online make for the perfect Valentines’s — or Galentine’s — Day gift for the Schitt’s Creek fan in your life. It might even help ease the pain that the show is currently in the midst of its sixth and final season.