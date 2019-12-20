Pop TV/YouTube.

We’re not OK, either, after watching the trailer for the sixth and final season of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Are you prepared for it? The trailer for the series finale of Schitt’s Creek has dropped, and there’s not a dry eye on Twitter.

The series finale of Schitt’s Creek — the Emmy-nominated Canadian sitcom that gained an incredibly dedicated, impassioned fanbase, especially now the show’s five seasons are readily available on Netflix — airs Jan. 7, but before then, we’ve been gifted a sneak peek to the sixth and final season of the show. And it starts in the best way possible: with Moira doing a commercial for the newly renovated Rosebud Motel. “You’ll find comfort and safety at the partially renovated Rosebud Motel,” she says. “And don’t forget to say ‘hello’ to your handsome proprietor, Mister Jonathan Rose.”

The trailer continues on to show the return of Alexis, David and Patrick’s wedding prep, a touching moment between David and Alexis, and tears — so many tears. “As lucky as I feel to have met David, I also feel incredibly Lucy to be joining your family,” Patrick tells Johnny, as we all bawl our eyes out.

“There is value in these motels. My family and I have been staying in a motel for the past three years, and I wouldn’t trade our stay there for anything,” Johnny says in the trailer, leaving us drowning in our own tears.

For those unfamiliar with the magic that is Schitt’s Creek, let us fill you in: Schitt’s Creek follows the Rose family, who ends up in the small town of Schitt’s Creek after losing all of their money. Why Schitt’s Creek, you ask? Simple, the patriarch Johnny (played by Eugene Levy) purchased the town as a joke, and it’s really all they have left once all of their possessions are seized.

In addition to Levy, the brilliant cast includes Catherine O’Hara, who plays Johnny’s wife, Moira; show co-creator and son of Eugene, Dan Levy, who plays Johnny’s son, David; and Annie Murphy, who plays daughter, Alexis.

As it turns out, the show is just as near and dear to fans’ hearts as it is the Levys.

“We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning,” Eugene and Dan said in a statement in March. “It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.”

Season 6 of Schitt’s Creek premieres Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. on Pop TV.