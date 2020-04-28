Schitt’s Creek Held A Virtual Reunion To Thank Front Line Workers

StrongerCanada/Twitter

The cast of Schitt’s Creek is once again proving they’re the best TV cast out there

It’s been less than one month since the series finale of Schitt’s Creek aired, and if you’re wondering if we’re OK, the answer is no. We’re definitely not. Add in the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is still raging around the world, and TBH, we could just really use a hug from Patrick or a pep talk from Johnny or a disapproving but loving “mmhmm” from David.

That’s why we were so thrilled to see that the Schitt’s Creek cast held a virtual reunion — and to make things even better, they did it so they could thank the front line workers who are risking their lives every day to provide medical care to those who are sick and keep essential services like grocery stores and pharmacies open.

At the beginning of the reunion, only Dan Levy (David), Eugene Levy (Johnny), Catherine O’Hara (Moira), and Annie Murphy (Alexis) were on the screen. But as soon as those four finished giving their warmest thanks to essential workers, they were joined by even more of the faces we know and love from the town of Schitt’s Creek: Sarah Levy (Twyla Sands), Jennifer Robertson (Jocelyn Schitt), Dustin Milligan (Ted Mullens), and even more of the people who made that show one of the best to ever be on TV. This reunion honestly made us feel like we were back at Town Hall for David and Patrick’s wedding, and I’m not crying — you’re crying!

The virtual reunion wasn’t just to thank essential workers, though they deserve all the thanks we can throw at them. The Schitt’s Creek cast made their appearance during Canada’s Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble benefit, which was broadcast across the country Sunday night, to help raise money for networks of food banks all across Canada. The benefit featured appearances from musicians and celebrities from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen their ensemble performance of “Lean on Me,” I suggest grabbing a box of tissues and doing that right now.

While we’re over the moon to have a chance to see the Schitt’s Creek cast back together, they’re not the only TV family hosting a virtual reunion that everyone is watching. The cast of Parks and Rec just announced that they’ll reunited for a one-off, coronavirus-themed episode later this week, to raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which is providing additional assistance to food banks around the country during the pandemic.