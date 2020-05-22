Disney Educational Productions/Youtube

‘Schoolhouse Rock’ is going to overpower us with fuzzy nostalgic feelings when we need them most

“I’m just a bill, sittin’ on Capitol Hill…” is about to be stuck in your head on repeat for the first time in decades. Why? (Other than the fact that it’s a very catchy little ditty.) Because Schoolhouse Rock! is coming to Disney+ next month, and oh, the nostalgia.

Remember when you’d have a substitute in school and they’d wheel the big ol’ TV into the classroom and slap a VHS of Schoolhouse Rock! into the VCR? Yeah, you just knew it was gonna be a good day when that happened. Lights off, TV on, and before you knew it you were learning about conjunctions in a very corny but lovable musical format.

On June 19, season one of Schoolhouse Rock! will be available to stream on Disney’s already pretty awesome streaming service, Disney+. Each episode is only a few minutes long, which is about all our attention spans can handle these days (and no, not just talking about the kids here). It covers revolutionary topics like sentence construction and American Civics, so if you’re tired by the non-stop home-schooling days, let these old school cartoons do the teaching for you.

This is one of those rare instances where you can say “Hey, I did this and I turned out fine” and have it actually be true!

The show began as an interstitial programming series of animated musical educational short films (and later, the beloved videos we all know and adore) that aired during the Saturday morning children’s programming block on ABC from 1973-1984.

Listen, I wasn’t even born until 1985 but thanks to having teenage parents and the fact that the public school system wisely relies on “we need these kids to sit quietly for 20 minutes” methods that work, I am intimately familiar with this show. I bet plenty of other millennials are, too.

There are six seasons of Schoolhouse Rock! total, but there’s no word yet on whether anything beyond the first season will make its way to Disney+. No matter, now a whole new generation will have “Conjunction junction, what’s your function?” permanently imprinted in their hippocampus.

Other viewing pleasures making their way to Disney+ next month include: Artemis Fowl, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, Tarzan, Tarzan II, Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy, Walt & El Grupo and a brand new show called Into the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2.

Now get your family ready for a blast into the past with lessons that are still beneficial today — bless you, Schoolhouse Rock.