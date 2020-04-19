Weatherman Keeps Getting Hilariously Interrupted By His Dog During At-Home Broadcast

Facebook/Scott Connell

The Chief Meteorologist from a St. Louis, Missouri news station tried his best to give the weather report from home, his dog had other ideas

If you are currently working from home, you know the challenges it can present. Between kids, partners, pets, and the general sound of chaos having Every Single Person at home, trying to get any peace and quiet to work feels impossible. Just ask one weatherman who was trying to record a 30-second segment teaser with a small dog at home.

Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell from St. Louis, Missouri station NBC 5 On Your Side was just trying to get through a short segment to tease that night’s weather forecast. His dog, Maple, decided that dad’s forecast was the perfect time to give the squirrels outside a stern talking-to.

Try as he might, Connell kept getting interrupted by Maple’s barking and his face really says it all. He keeps pausing, trying to get Maple’s attention, hoping if he makes contact with her, she’ll forego the squirrels for a moment. Unfortunately, he was wrong.

He posted the hilarious video on Facebook, saying, “Anybody else have a dog that really wants to be part of every experience? Working from home certainly has its challenges. Little Miss Maple apparently thought the squirrel in the backyard was worthy of my attention while trying to tape the tease for the late news Tuesday night. She’s just a little spunky for sure!”

I’ve watched this video no less than ten times and I cannot stop laughing at his face. I don’t know this man but he seems like the most patient, kind, human being who I’d also want to have a beer with. His eye roll is epic and he talks to his dog like an actual person who will A) Listen to him and B) Care even slightly what he has to say. All of the hand-clapping and gentle persuasion in the world isn’t enough for wee Maple because, hey, those squirrels aren’t going to bark at themselves.

Connell even gives himself a pep talk halfway through the video, saying, “I can do this” while trying to keep Maple in place under his desk. Alas, he was wrong. Again.

Connell isn’t the only newscaster having a tough time at home. Jessica Lang, a TV anchor and reporter for Florida’s Suncoast News Network, recently tried filming a segment in her parent’s kitchen — except someone forgot to tell her shirtless dad, who casually walks into view then walks backward like nothing happened.

Work from home they said, it’ll be fine they said. pic.twitter.com/e2eK6IH6r5 — Jessica Lang (@jessdlang) March 28, 2020

As for our frustrated weatherman, we’re assuming Connell finally got the clip he needed for that night’s weather but lucky for the rest of us, he gave us this gem as well.