Supreme Court Rejects Trump-Supported Texas Lawsuit Challenging Biden’s Victory

There were no public dissents from any Supreme Court judge

The Supreme Court has rejected a bid from the Texas’ attorney general to bar the ballots of millions of voters in four battleground states that secured President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The order, issued with no public dissents (yes, that even means Amy Coney Barrett), will finally put to rest the notion that Trump and his legal teams will overturn election results. Each of the four battleground states targeted by the lawsuit — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — issued briefs on Thursday condemning the filing. Pennsylvania officials went as far as to call the attempt a “seditious abuse of the judicial process” and said it “should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated.”

Before the ruling, Trump tweeted an order of sorts demanding the Court dismiss the votes of millions: “Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!”

Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

Shortly after the ruling, he made his feelings known, again on his favorite platform:

The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

The lawsuit, brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, attempted to invalidate the election results in the four states offering no proof of widespread voter fraud. The order stated Texas “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections. The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

Trump had been planning for the election results to end up in the Supreme Court before he even lost the election.

“I think this will end up in the Supreme Court,” Trump said of the election a few days after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September. “And I think it’s very important that we have nine justices.”

He was right. Unfortunately, the three justices he’s sworn in did not agree with his claims and have officially rejected his bids to overturn the results of the election. Trump, for his part, doesn’t seem to get the message.

WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Mike Gwin, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, said the Supreme Court had “decisively and speedily rejected the latest of Donald Trump and his allies’ attacks on the democratic process.”

The Electoral College is set to meet on Monday to affirm Biden’s victory.