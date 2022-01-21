10 Self-Care Affirmations For The Longest Month Of The Year

mapodile/Getty

I don’t know about you, but for me, January feels like the longest month of the year. The kids have finally gone back to school, and now waking them up every day is a battle. And if we’re being honest, going back to work or our regularly scheduled SAHM program feels like it came too soon. Who is up for a vacation after vacation, am I right? To help us keep our cool and our self-care front and center, we’re giving you 10 self-care affirmations to repeat in the mirror every morning. Or the rearview mirror, as you curse the parent drop-off line at school for the umpthzillionth time.

#1) Self-Care Isn’t Selfish, Because You Can’t Pour from an Empty Cup

Ah, a classic that never goes out of style. Even though sometimes it feels counterintuitive, make sure to make time for yourself.

#2) I Am Enough

And yes, I’m not always everyone’s cup of tea, but I don’t exist to please everyone else.

#3) My Self-Worth Isn’t Tied To My Productivity, Including Getting the Dishes Done

Haven’t taken those Christmas decorations down? Maybe the laundry is piled higher than your kids are tall. You know what? It’s okay. It doesn’t mean you’re failing. Sometimes you have to conserve your energy for things that matter most (not the dishes).

#4) I Am Learning to Manage My Emotions

Which I will promptly teach to the small people in my life who just threw themselves on the floor because their pasta was touching the garlic bread.

#5) I Nourish My Body With Food That Gives Me Energy, and Yes, Sometimes That Is Fruity Pebbles

Sure, fruits, vegetables, protein, and fats are all important parts of a balanced diet. But you know what? Sometimes we need to feed our body what it’s asking for, and today, it’s cereal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

#6) I Can Stay In Bed, Drinking Coffee, and Journal to My Heart’s Content

Wanna work from home (in bed)? Go for it. Or host a Bluey marathon with cuddles for your little while you sip your coffee and listen to a meditation podcast? You do you. We are here for it.

#7) I Will Stay Calm Through the Storms of Life–Except the Days I Lose My Shit

Yes, it’s shocking, I know. I’m not superhuman. So I’m giving myself grace on top of grace.

#8) Today Is Going to Be a Great and Productive Day, But If It Isn’t, That’s Okay Too

Today you had a planner full of things to do, but you didn’t get to check a damn thing off the list. Don’t get down on yourself. There is always tomorrow.

#9) Every Situation Gives Me Opportunity to Learn and Grow

And today, I learned it doesn’t matter how many different ways I prepare green peas–my kiddo isn’t having any of that shit. Broccoli it is.

#10) Things Will Work Out How They Need To

Can I get an amen? All jokes aside, this is it. This is the affirmation.

Remember, you matter. Your mental health and well-being matter more than any chore or career or Karen who has an opinion about everything. As hard as this season feels right now, it is just a season. Brighter days are yet to come.