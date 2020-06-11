Serena Williams Twins With Her Daughter In Adorable ‘Belle’ Video

Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena Williams and her toddler daughter are the cutest Belles ever in new Instagram video

Quarantining is hard. Parenting while quarantining is just doing life on difficult mode, but we’re all making the best of it. That includes tennis phenom and mom Serena Williams who gave us a peek into how she’s “keeping busy” with her little girl while stuck at home.

Williams and adorable Alexis, who is now two years old, had themselves a little living room dance session that the star shared on Instagram today. The pair donned matching Belle dresses while spinning around the living room to the opening song from Beauty and the Beast. As one does while quarantined with a toddler and running out of activities.

Alexis’ delight that her mom is dressed up in princess garb just like hers is enough to warm the coldest heart. Is there anything better than a toddler’s dress-up phase? I have vivid and wonderful memories of my now tweenage daughter wearing her own Belle costume for several months at around Alexis’ age. I can only imagine how happy it would’ve made her if I had a matching gown, which is why Williams is basically killing it at the mom game.

In fact, few famous moms feel as relatable as Williams, who has come out in solidarity with her fellow working mommas in recent months. “I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy,” she says, referring to the photo next to her post where a sleepy Alexis rests on her shoulder. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.”

We’ll take that mom-honesty all day long, as well as the photos she shares of ridiculously adorable Alexis.

Thanks for the quarantine entertainment inspiration, Serena. Time to order up an adult-size princess dress.