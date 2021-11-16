Serena Williams And Olympia Slay In Matching Red Carpet Outfits

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Is there anything cuter than Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, wearing matching outfits on the red carpet?

If there’s a mom-and-daughter duo out there that can do absolutely no wrong in our eyes, it’s Serena Williams and her adorable 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. Serena is one of the most badass women in the world and instantly stan-worthy on her own, but pair her with her precious mini-me, and our hearts just melt. That was especially true when Serena and Olympia hit the red carpet together this week in another set of their trademark matching outfits.

The duo absolutely slayed at the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard, where they hit the red carpet in matching outfits that were custom designed for them by David Koma. Serena and Olympia wore black bodysuits with silver embellishments. Serena’s had one leg and she matched it with a thigh-high leather boot with silver studs. Olympia’s two-legged bodysuit had silver embroidery to match the studs on her mom’s boot. Both paired the look with silver jewelry, including a statement necklace that Olympia wore the absolute heck out of.

Is this an instantly iconic look? We think yes.

Serena and Olympia took some sweet shots on the red carpet with just the two of them, but were also joined by husband and dad Alexis Ohanian for some family photos. The group was all smiles, and you just love to see it.

This is far from the first time that Serena and Olympia have made waves for their fashion sense. The two wore matching outfits to a press event for the first time in 2018, when then 2-year-old Olympia received a matching, mini version of Serena’s iconic Nike US Open tutu outfit. Since then, this mother-daughter pair has mastered the art of twinning. They regularly coordinate their swimsuits, and earlier this year, Serena and Olympia tried out a number of matching outfits for a campaign with Stuart Weitzman.

King Richard tells the story of Richard Williams, father of Serena and her twin sister, Venus, who quit his job to coach his daughters in tennis full time. Practicing on public courts in Compton, California, he helped them become the sports legends we know them as today. Since the movie is literally about her life and family, we expect to see Serena on more red carpets as it opens around the world. Will she have her tiny twin in tow? We sure hope so.