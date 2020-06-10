White Celebs Are Having Black Women Take Over Their Instagram Accounts

Share the Mic Now/Instagram

#SharetheMicNow is a social media campaign aiming to amplify the voices of Black female activists, journalists, businesswomen, and stars

As the calls grow louder for white people to sit down and listen to the experiences and knowledge of Black people, some white celebrities are handing over their sizable social media platforms in order to amplify the voices of Black female activists, writers, and other stars. The campaign is called #SharetheMicNow, and all day today, June 10, Black voices will be heard on Instagram while the usual owners of those accounts take a seat.

Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John, bestselling authors Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Glennon Doyle and fashion designer Stacey Bendet are the people behind the campaign, and it has four stated goals, according to The Hollywood Reporter: “To form a social media campaign that magnifies Black women’s lives and stories. To form relationships among Black women and white women – so that our future activism is born from relationships. To create a network of disruptors who know and trust each other. To create action that could make change.”

“The intention of this campaign is to magnify Black women and the important work that they’re doing in order to catalyze the change that will only come when we truly hear each other’s voices,” says Saint John. The campaign is going on all day today and will mean celebrities like Julia Roberts, Hilary Swank and Gwyneth Paltrow along with several other white women with large social media followings will be absent from their accounts today while Black voices take over.

Forty-six Black women will take over the accounts of 46 white women and the organizers say the total reach will be 300 million on Instagram.

THR has the full list of both Black and white women taking part in the campaign if you want to check it out, but some highlights of those taking over the accounts include: Tarana Burke, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Bozoma Saint John, Melina Abdullah, Kahlana Barfield Brown, and so many more. It’s truly worth going through the entire list and checking out as many of the accounts as possible. There’s sure to be some incredible content coming from these brilliant voices today.