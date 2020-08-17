Sharon Stone Calls Out ‘Non-Mask Wearers’ As Sister Battles COVID

Tiffany Rose/Getty and Sharon Stone/Instagram

Actress Sharon Stone lays the blame for her sister’s COVID battle directly on those who refuse to wear face masks

Actress Sharon Stone isn’t mincing words when it comes to who she blames for her sister’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Kelly Stone, whose condition is further complicated by lupus, is not in the hospital fighting the deadly virus. In a new Instagram gram, Sharon says it’s the “non-mask wearers” who are responsible for her sister’s health crisis.

“My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19,” Sharon writes. “This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results.”

“Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?” Sharon implores. “Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

Kelly herself has been updating people about her condition and that of her husband Bruce Singer, who also has the virus. “This is us. March 13,” she wrote. “Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn’t and couldn’t find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath.you don’t want covid.”

Kelly shared video on herself in the hospital, struggling to breathe, while making a plea for others to take COVID seriously and wear a mask,

She posted another update yesterday to share that a combination of medication and steroids are helping her start to feel better.

Sharon posted a video explaining the toll COVID has taken on her family. Not only are her sister and brother-in-law ill, she’s also lost her grandmother and godmother to the virus.

As far as what Sharon thinks is the best way to combat the crisis? “The only thing that’s gonna change this is if you vote, and if you vote for [Joe] Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris,” she said. “And the reason that’s going to happen is because with women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. And we will fight for people to get tested.”