Shay Mitchell Opens Up To Ashley Graham About Experiencing ‘Prepartum Depression’

Shay Mitchell and Ashley Graham have candid discussion about ‘prepartum depression’ on Graham’s podcast
Shay Mitchell recently gave birth to her daughter Atlas Noa and model Ashley Graham is pregnant with her first child, so naturally, Mitchell’s interview on Graham’s podcast Pretty Big Deal encompassed all things baby. The two women got real in-depth on motherhood and pregnancy, with topics ranging from Mitchell’s experience with mommy shaming and dealing depression and loneliness during her pregnancy.
“I want to talk about something that you had said and I think you said the term prepartum depression,” Ashley asked. “I want to talk about this, because I can’t say definitely that I went through it, but I can say that I might have gone through something like it.”
We often hear about postpartum depression, but prepartum depression (also known as antenatal depression, prenatal, or perinatal depression), is just as real and for Mitchell, she felt like her feelings were dismissed during her pregnancy or that she was just being “hormonal.”
View this post on Instagram
Our @shaymitchell episode is live on YouTube! It’s all about trusting 👏🏼 yourself 👏🏼 and validating yourself! So much of the world wants us to question who we are in business, as mothers, as a person. Trust your feelings! Reach out to pregnant friends or friends going through similar things! You are not alone. Absolutely loved having you on Shay! ❤️
Mitchell talked about feeling depressed during her pregnancy in an October 2019 interview with Lifestyle blog Hatch, calling the experience “super isolating” and “extremely lonely,” and she elaborated on those feelings to Graham during the podcast.
“I’d be crying to [my mom] and she’d be like, ‘You’re just emotional, it’s just the hormones.’ And okay cool it might be, but you don’t want to hear that,” Mitchell shared. “Like, yes it is, if it is the hormones I’m still feeling that way. It doesn’t take away from this feeling, and it’s completely isolating.”
Mitchell added that her feelings of loneliness were heightened after experiencing a miscarriage and feeling like she couldn’t share her good news with anyone.
“Because of the experience I’d gone through before with the miscarriage, I didn’t want to tell my closest friends that I was pregnant this time because the thought of having to go back to them after and being like, ‘It didn’t happen this time again,’ was really a painful thought for me. So I just thought I’ll keep it to myself for as long as possible…It was just really lonely,” Mitchell shared.
View this post on Instagram
I’m obsessed with today’s episode, it felt like talk therapy!! @shaymitchell thank you for being so real! ❤️ If you’re a new mom or starting a new business (Shay’s business @beis had 200% growth last year 🚨) this episode is for you! We need to stop judging moms and start validating just how strong they really are. Being a powerhouse in the office doesn’t mean you’re not a powerhouse at home too! What was your fave takeaway? x AG
“It’s a really crazy period that I don’t think people talk about enough,” Shay shared. “I heard so much about postpartum which is also a real thing, but I’d never heard about prepartum depression.”
Graham called her 30+ minute conversation with Mitchell “talk therapy.” The entire interview is on YouTube —and it’s certainly worth a watch.