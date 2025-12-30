I live in Western Montana in the Rocky Mountains, and when I say that it can get pretty cold in the winter, I mean that a few years ago it got so cold that my interior doorknobs got covered in frost. If I want to enjoy nature at all for the colder 6 months of the year, I have to be dressed correctly. Hell, it can even be dangerous not to have the right gear on when you go outside here.

I am also a naturally cold person. I’m one of those always-chilly girlies who is snuggled up in a blanket on the couch even in July — I need my winter coat to absolutely slay at keeping me toasty.

It’s no surprise that I’m constantly on the hunt for the perfect warm winter jacket for women. Over the years, I’ve tried a huge number and really honed in on what’s important: quality, length, weight, and fashion. Below, I’ve shared my all-time favorite picks, plus some picks from other chilly Scary Mommy editors.

REI Co-op Campwell Down Parka REI REI Co-op Campwell Down Parka $229 $160 See on Amazon This is first on the list because it is my overall favorite pick for the best and warmest jacket that I have tried! I love everything about it — it’s substantial but not heavy, it’s not too bulky for its warmth, and it’s stylish to wear. I also love the length, the hood, and the quality of the zippers. Bonus: it’s not nearly as spendy as some of the other parkas we tried, and right now it’s significantly on sale. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, Trending & Social

North Face Aconcagua Parka North Face North Face Aconcagua Parka $250 See on North Face This is such a classic, high-quality coat that has all the essentials to keep me toasty: a knee-length, down fill, and a wind- and water-resistant material. It’s even made with recycled materials. At $250, it’s very reasonably priced for a workhorse of a coat from a well-respected brand. — Sarah Aswell

Chillin Sports Mom OG Sideline Jacket Chillin Sports Mom OG Sideline Jacket Waterproof & Warm $248 See on Chillin Sports Mom I am happily a sideline mom in all seasons, except, of course, when it gets cold. Enter: this jacket. It goes to your ankles, is fleece-lined, and has so. many. useful. pockets. I love this thing. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Puffer Jacket Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Puffer Jacket See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is not the warmest coat on our list, but it’s awesome for several reasons. First, depending on the color, you can get it for just around $30, which is a screaming hot deal compared with the prices of some of the larger and more technical jackets. Secondly, it is super compact and lightweight, making it easy to take places. I love to keep mine in a little stuff sack in the car in case I get cold at an event, or I can even layer it under a larger shell. It’s also great to take backpacking on those mountain or desert trips where it is warm during the day but is super chilly at night. — Sarah Aswell

EMS 67 Womens Down Jacket EMS EMS 67 Womens Down Jacket $299 $120 See on EMS Do you ever just want a really, really big down puffer jacket that makes you feel like the Michelin Man and keeps you as warm and cozy as a pile of puppies? This is your pick. I’ve loved Eastern Mountain Sports since I was a teenager discovering the outdoors, and this vintage-inspired jacket looks great while allowing me to take my little walks no matter the temperature. — Sarah Aswell

Callaghan Wool Coat Universal Standard Callaghan Wool Coat $368 See on Universal Standard This coat from Universal Standard has been my go-to this winter. It's long, so my legs stay warm, and it's roomy enough to wear a big chunky sweater underneath. It's made from 80% wool, so you know it's going to keep you cozy all winter. Plus, this color is phenomenal, and I always get compliments! — Katie Garrity, Trending & Social Editor

Mountain Warehouse Bracken Extreme Women's 3-in-1 Waterproof Jacket Mountain Warehouse Bracken Extreme Women's 3-in-1 Waterproof Jacket $280 $112 See on Mountain Warehouse This isn’t a parka or a puffer jacket, but it’s my go-to pick for an all-weather jacket that keeps me safe and warm when I’m hiking or backpacking. It consists of an outer waterproof shell that’s perfect for downpours and an inner, removable fleece shell that is surprisingly warm for its size and weight. I took this coat to the Swiss Alps this fal,l and it got me through an enormous range of unpredictable weather conditions in the mountains. Bonus: it’s on clearance! — Sarah Aswell

L.L Bean Classic Lambswool Peacoat L. L. Bean L. L. Bean Classic Lambswool Peacoat $280 See on L. L. Bean If it keeps the Navy warm on the high seas, it can certainly keep me warm, too! I love this super-classic and timeless wool peacoat from L. L. Bean that feels so substantial when you put it on. It doesn’t look technical or like you’re about to scale a mountain, but the wool is both wind-resistant and water-resistant. I love that you can stay warm while also staying fashion-forward in this — and I love that it comes in numbered sizes instead of just small, medium, and large. It also comes in petite and plus-size options! — Sarah Aswell

UGG Sema UGGfluff Coat Ugg Ugg Sema Uggfluff Coat $298 See on Ugg What if UGG made coats? Wait, they do! And it’s exactly like what you might guess. The Sema UGGfluff coat is heavy, warm, and super stylish, boasting an oversized look, large lapels, and large pockets. It’s super stylish, but it also won’t make you sacrifice warmth for fashion. — Sarah Aswell

Patagonia Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka Patagonia Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka $699 See on Patagonia This is like a Porsche of parkas. Like the Mountain Hardware jacket above, it’s a three-in-one option in which you can wear the shell, the puffer, or both, but it also goes almost to the knee and contains 700-fill down. At $699, it is quite pricey, preventing it from being a top pick from us. But the quality and function are so good that it’s on the list for those who have the means to keep this toasty and dry. — Sarah Aswell

There you have it, my chilled, wintery friends! Hopefully, you find a coat or jacket above that fits all your needs and keeps you toasty warm until spring. Until then, bundle up and think cozy thoughts.