6 Reasons I’ll Be Stocking Up On These New Tile Town Sets Ahead Of The Holidays

As a parent, I’m always on the lookout for durable, quality toys my kids will actually play with for more than one afternoon. And especially in this digital world, it’s a plus if those toys happen to be analog options that encourage imaginative play. Over the years, I’ve realized that my kids spend a lot more hours playing with toys that lend themselves to transformation — which let them curate their playtime — than they do with static playsets.

So when I saw the new Tile Town sets from Moose Toys, I was immediately sold. The Tile Town Bluey Heeler Home is exactly what I’m looking for when scoping out holiday gifts for my kiddos, and here’s why it’s earned a spot on my coveted Amazon Prime Day holiday preorder list:

1. Let’s be honest: I can’t resist Bluey.

My kids and I have watched A LOT of shows, but none have captured our hearts quite like "Bluey." The Australian Blue Heeler puppy and her sister Bingo are my kids’ favorite “celebrities.” Every little kid I know is enchanted by the Heeler family — and every parent I know has found themselves watching long after the kids fall asleep or walk away. Despite being cartoon dogs, Chilli and Bandit Heeler are the most realistic, relatable parents on television. I’m always here for a Bluey moment.

2. Building our own playable Tile Town Bluey Heeler Home is living the dream.

I love it when a toy requires a little prep work. Instead of jumping right into a Bluey-inspired storyline, my kids have to use their little noodles and the 46 durable magnetic tiles to build the Heeler home. This allows my kids to play collaboratively and ask one another for help while they work toward a common goal.

3. MAGNETS.

No child of mine has ever been able to resist the allure of a quality magnetic toy. As a mom, I award bonus points to toys that give my kids a jumping-off point for play without dictating the storyline or roping them into playing the same way every time. That’s why I love the Tile Town Bluey Heeler Home. My kids can follow the instructions on the package or practice their architectural skills by freestyling their own building with these high-quality magnetic tiles.

4. Can we talk about magnetic action tiles?

We love a magnet, and we love a novel, interesting action-tile magnet even more. In the Tile Town Bluey Heeler Home, Bluey and Bingo can dance on a magnetic mat or play on a magnetic swing, and it’s all powered by magnets, little hands, and imagination. Batteries not required.

5. My kids can use them together and with other magnetic toys.

There’s pretty much a zero percent chance that my 4-year-old won’t be building a Bluey Heeler Home complete with Bluey and her sister Bingo, a magnetic swing, and a dance mat that can spin. Plus, my kids can add other magnets they already own to the mix, which means these gorgeous Tile Town sets are the foundation for truly endless play.

6. They’re perfect for holiday gifting.

One of my besties recently moved across the country with her babies, and I know they’ll light up when they open a package from me and find Bluey smiling back at them. I’m already so excited to be the cool long-distance honorary auntie! I’m also sending the info to my mother-in-law and taking the guesswork out of her holiday shopping. Every single one of her preschool grands would love a Tile Town set, and she will love the gift of convenience.

Moose Toys’ Tile Town Bluey Heeler Home will be available for pre-order starting on Amazon Prime Days, July 16 and 17. I can’t wait to snag it and other Tile Town sets and add them to our playroom. With its quality construction, playability, and familiar characters, Tile Town magnetic playsets are the perfect holiday gift to inspire imaginative play.