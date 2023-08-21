60 Clever, Cheap Things On Amazon That Make Your Home Look Expensive

SparkPod Rainfall Shower Head

There’s an easy way to upgrade your regular shower into a spa-worthy one, and that’s a rainfall shower head. The SparkPod shower head has 90 jets that will release a high-pressure “rain” of water to create a relaxing (and efficient) shower. You can tilt it to your angle of choice, and it’s easy to install and connects to any standard shower arm. Even if your busy schedules only allow for short showers these days, this shower head will make the most of it. One reviewer said, “This is a very nice shower head. It was easy to install, only requiring a crescent wrench. The “rain” design allows the water to cover more area as opposed to the small somewhat direct stream I had before. The high pressure rainfall also helps to rinse hair more thoroughly which is a must. The design is nice, it looks good in the shower and I am enjoying this purchase.”

$29.97

