A Mom-Of-Two Shares Her Best Holiday Shopping Secret For New Parents
Being a new parent can be… a lot. A lot of joy and bonding and truly overwhelming love, yes, but also a lot of fatigue, a lot of diapers, and a lot of new stuff. That means a lot of new expenses, too. Before you know it, you’ve amassed so many bedtime books and educational toys that you’ll begin to wonder if your baby’s college fund will be completely wiped out before their first tooth comes in. When you’re exhausted and — probably literally — elbow-deep in the chaos of the newborn stage, the last thing you want to worry about is your budget.
That’s why I love Klarna, which makes shopping and paying for all of the necessities (and endless accessories) of parenting smooth and affordable. It’s perfect for holiday gifting, too, when we all want to spread the most joy without spreading ourselves too thin, financially and stress-wise. And if you’ve never heard of this must-have hack, get ready: It’s a secret parenting weapon that will save you both money and sanity.
How Klarna Works
Here’s how it works: Just shop for baby essentials or tired-parent pick-me-up gifts at your favorite stores through the Klarna app, IRL with a Klarna card, or anywhere online with a browser extension — and then, simply checkout with Klarna, which allows you to pay in whatever way fits your budget. You can spread the cost into four interest-free payments* over six weeks, or even defer payment longer with a financing plan.
Why Klarna?
With the Klarna app, you can track your orders, manage your payments, and see how much you owe at the touch of a button, not to mention discover new brands, shop stores you love, and even earn rewards on every purchase. Think of Klarna as that savvy shopping buddy who always has the inside scoop on the best deals. It can pretty much do everything, after all, except hold the baby while you take a shower (sadly, as of yet, there’s no app for that).
So this season, whether you’re buying presents for a new parent in your life, for yourself and your family, or for a brand-new human who can’t sit up straight without being strapped into an ergonomic, BPA-free chair shaped like a ladybug, do yourself a favor and baby-proof your budget with Klarna. To help get you started, shop my curated selection of must-have newborn products and gifts below.
*Disclaimer: CA resident loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license.
One day you’re poppin’ bottles, the next, you’re… washin’ bottles. But trust me, manually cleaning bottles and nipples can be difficult and draining. Enter the sleek Baby Brezza One Step Bottle Sterilizer Dryer, which uses natural steam to kill 99.9% of germs in just eight minutes. It also automatically dries the leftover condensation inside and fits up to six bottles at a time, depending on the brand you use.
A diaper bag is not generally the focus of most new parents’ baby fantasies, but it’s the accessory you wind up using the most, and you don’t have to sacrifice style for function with this cute and compact Pillani backpack. In addition to its smart design with waterproof fabric and ergonomic mesh padding, it includes three insulated pockets for storing baby's beverages, a laptop pocket, key strap, wipe dispenser, and portable changing pad — making it a multitasking must-have for the parent on the go.
There’s no way around it: New moms need pampering! The postpartum period can be hard on the body, and in the first months, pajamas can easily become round-the-clock wear. This soft, subtly chic Pea in the Pod set includes pull-on pants, a clip-down nursing top, and a shawl collar robe that pairs all the necessary functions of a nursing bra with the style of luxury loungewear.
Baby, it’s cold outside — and for new parents who get their special deliveries in the wintertime, a warm car seat/stroller blanket is a must. I loved 7AM Enfant products when my kids were babies because they are extremely plush without sacrificing style. The oval cutout provides easy access to your car seat or stroller harness, and when baby isn’t traveling, the Nido Winter Wrap is incredibly versatile; it can be used as a pillow, a comforter, a winter sleeping bag, or a soft surface for playtime and diaper changes.
Becoming a parent can change your home decor significantly (I’m writing this from a living room that could easily be mistaken for a toy block museum) and finding baby toys and playsets in muted natural palettes can be tough. I adore this Lovevery play gym because it’s colorful without being an eyesore, it’s made from sustainably sourced wood and organic cotton, and it’s inspired by Montessori principles of child development. The flaps on the play mat can be revealed or concealed to prevent overstimulation, while encouraging sensory exploration.
Most new parents have a crib on their registry, but a good travel crib is essential when you’re away from home. I love the Graco DreamMore 3-in-1 Portable Bassinet and Travel Crib for its versatility. It easily converts from a bedside bassinet to a floor bassinet with two vibration settings to help soothe baby in a new environment, or it can stretch out into a roomy play space with airy mesh sides and a zippered door. Best of all, the bassinet folds flat in one step, and the included carry bag makes travel and storage convenient.
Anyone who describes a good night’s sleep as “sleeping like a baby” has clearly never met a newborn, a creature who seems pre-programmed to avoid slumber at all costs. I like Dreamland Baby’s weighted sleep swaddle because it can be used as a swaddle to contain the baby’s arms or as a sleep sack to free their arms as they grow. The gentle weight reduces the dreaded “moro reflex” in newborns, and stimulates serotonin and melatonin while decreasing cortisol. There’s also a two-way zipper for easy diaper changes, and the sack is made from soft natural cotton for temperature regulation.
I’m all about baby gifts that aren’t registry staples, and this floating bath thermometer shaped like an adorable seal is a functional accessory that’s low cost and high value. By placing the Doli Yearning thermometer in the bath, parents can see within seconds if the water is too cool, too hot, or just right. And the thermometer can also measure air temperature, which is critical to ensure that your newborn is sleeping safely and not under or overheating.
I had approximately 100 of these when I had my first son, and they were the most versatile and useful newborn accessories I owned. They are swaddle blankets, yes — made of soft breathable cotton muslin and printed with beautiful patterns — but they can also be burp cloths, stroller or car seat covers, light blankets, and more. They can be rolled into makeshift pillows and baby bumpers, tucked in as an emergency bib, laid out for park picnics, and even worn by parents as a jaunty scarf or headwrap. My oldest is 12 now, and I still have some of them in the linen closet. That’s how ride or die I am for this brand. Don’t judge.
You know who needs self-care more than a new mom? NO ONE. Give your favorite bleary-eyed wonder woman (this can also be you) a reason to treat herself with a self-care basket of herbal-infused bath products and lotions. For bonus points, volunteer to keep the baby occupied for an hour while she soaks, scrubs, and soothes her stresses away.