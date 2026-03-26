Spring is springing and with the warm weather comes needs — related to spring cleaning and new clothes — as well as wants, related to warm-weather buys and little treats.

Amazon is ready to help. Their Big Spring Sale lasts a week and ends March 31, giving you plenty of time to stock up on everything you need for the upcoming year, from home goods to fashion to beauty to kids.

It can be overwhelming to sift through the sale, so here are a few things that we, the Scary Mommy editorial team, know and love that are great deals right now!

BISSELL Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner BISSELL Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner $99.99 $74.99 See on Amazon Sale You should not be able to adopt an elderly pet without getting handed one of these absolutely amazing carpet and upholstery cleaners. This has made my life so much better — because between being a mom and a cat lady, I need this thing to keep me sane. Getting one for 25% off is a great deal! — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor News & Social

32 Oz. Owala Free Sip Owala Free Sip 32 oz. $34 $27.99 See on Amazon Sale I avoided every trendy water bottle craze up until now, when I borrowed a friend’s Owala and realized it is just by far the most superior way to carry around liquids. These babies are leak-proof, keep things cold, don’t dent, are easy to carry, and look cute, too. Grab them now while they are 20% off. — Sarah Aswell

TULA 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Eye Balm TULA Skin Care 24-7 Power Swipe Hydrating Eye Balm $38 $32.30 See on Amazon Sale It's one of those skincare products that consistently shows up on best-of lists for good reason! — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

Anker Portable Charger Anker Portable Charger See on Amazon $29.99 $19.99 See on See on Amazon Sale I love charging bricks that come with a cord attached. But then they break. Not so with this portable charger from Anker, which has a durable, braided charging cord that will not fail you! And if it does... it comes with an 18-month warranty. It also charges your phone 50% in 30 minutes. Get it for under $20 now. — Sarah Aswell

Levi's Women's Cinch Baggy Jeans Levi's Women's Cinch Baggy Jeans $84.95 $44.60 See on Amazon Sale These jeans are so great that... both my 13-year-old daughter and I like them. I can’t tell you how rare that is. These are so classic but also hit the high-waist and wide-leg trends just enough to keep looking cool. Just ask my kid. They are almost 50% off! — Sarah Aswell

BAGSMART Puffy Tote Bag BAGSMART Puffy Tote Bag $26.99 $22.60 See on Amazon Sale This super-popular best-seller on Amazon has 5,000 five-star reviews and comes in a rainbow of cute colors. And we all, with zero exceptions, need a cute new tote bag. This comes in two sizes and has one billion (yes, I counted) little organizational pockets. — Sarah Aswell

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum $539.99 $329.99 See on Amazon Sale Did I mention that I’m a cat lady? This is the vacuum that keeps the Humane Society from raiding my house. It is so good at picking up pet hair, not to mention all the stuff that ends up on my floors and in my carpets because of my kids. I recommend this to everyone who will listen! — Sarah Aswell

Glow Recipe Guava Brightening Korean Skincare Gift Set Glow Recipe Guava Bright Duo $49 $34.40 See on Amazon Sale My tween introduced me to Glow Recipe and for once, I agree with her tastes. Their products always feel and smell so good, and this travel size duo is so perfect for bringing really good skincare on trips. — Sarah Aswell

Liquid I.V. Hydration Energy Multiplier Liquid I.V.® Hydration Energy Multiplier $24.99 $18.74 See on Amazon Sale We plow through these in our house. The flavor is lovely -- not too overpowering, just make sure to use enough water with a full packet -- and it is really, really hydrating. I stock up on these during sales cause we go through a pack of these a month practically. — Kate Auletta

Minoxidil 5% Topical Aerosol Foam For Hair Regrowth Minoxidil 5% Topical Aerosol Foam, Hair Regrowth $45.99 $27.30 See on Amazon Sale Yes, I'm a Rogaine user -- I did not like watching my part slowly widen, thanks. The brand name stuff can be pricey but this four pack on sale for $27 is such a steal, even compared to what I usually pay for generic stuff at the store. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Brooklinen Luxury Cotton Bath Robe Brooklinen Luxury Cotton Bath Robe $149 $119.20 See on Amazon Sale If you’re looking for a luxury robe that makes you feel like you’re in a hotel or spa in the comfort of your own home... this is the one. — Sarah Aswell

Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask $249.99 $149.99 See on Amazon Sale After reading about how these are actually proven to be effective, I’ve wanted one — but the price point has been too steep. This Amazon sale is the perfect time to grab one. — Sarah Aswell

SEEN Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle SEEN Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle $58 $46.40 See on Amazon Sale This is such a good fragrance-free product that also does wonders for your hair and scalp. Perfect for sensitive girlies. — Sarah Aswell

GuruNanda Ready-to-Go Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes GuruNanda Ready-to-Go Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes $29.99 $23.99 See on Amazon Sale I keep these in all of my purses, in my car, at my office. My kids like using them too. — Sarah Aswell

Starface Hydro-Star Salicylic Acid Patches + Big Blue Compact Starface Hydro-Star Salicylic Acid Patches + Big Blue Compact $16.99 $14.39 See on Amazon Sale First my kids were obsessed, then I tried them and discovered they worked wonders. I don’t wear them to work like my kids wear them to school, but they are great for overnight. — Sarah Aswell

BCAN BT4 40" Soft Land Pro Fitness Rebounder Trampoline BCAN BT4 40" Soft Land Pro Fitness Rebounder Trampoline $359.99 $299.98 See on Amazon Sale If you’ve been waiting for an affordable but high-quality fitness trampoline, your time is now. — Sarah Aswell

Coco & Eve Face Tanning Micromist Coco & Eve Face Tanning Micromist $29 $23.20 See on Amazon Sale I swear by this stuff. Because of its mist application, this gives the perfect all-over glow. You don't look fake-tanned, you just look... more alive? I'm not yet finished with my first bottle, which I bought last fall, but I'm buying my next bottle so I'm prepared. The scent is... there... but it doesn't bother me, just FYI (and I'm pretty sensitive to scent). — Kate Auletta, Editor-In-Chief

Premier Protein COFFEEHOUSE Caramel Macchiato Protein Shake Premier Protein COFFEEHOUSE Caramel Macchiato Protein Shake $31.99 $29.59 See on Amazon Sale Protein shakes with caffeine? Say no more. — Sarah Aswell

Okiwam Oversized Sweater Okiwam Women's Oversized Sweaters Crewneck Cable Knit Pullover $42.89 $36.46 See on Amazon Sale I live in this sweater — it's that perfect oversized, cozy fit that looks intentional rather than sloppy, and the cable knit detail makes it feel way more elevated than the price tag suggests. — Katie Garrity

medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum with Salmon DNA medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum with Salmon DNA $21.80 $14.90 See on Amazon Sale I am obsessed with this serum — it's packed with salmon PDRN, five types of peptides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, and my skin genuinely looks more glowy and plump after just a few weeks of use. — Katie Garrity

Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler $39.95 $17.98 See on Amazon 55% off I use this tumbler every single day and it has completely replaced every other cup in my rotation. — Katie Garrity

DREAME Aero Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Mop DREAME Aero Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Mop $449.99 $359.99 See on Amazon Sale I used to have a cheaper wet dry vacuum and it pissed me off as much as it helped -- it was always leaking dirty water back onto the floors, and it left too much moisture behind, so the floors would take forever to try. This bad boy is $100 off right now and works so well, self-cleans like a dream, and actually looks nice sitting in the corner. — Katie McPherson

There you go! It’s not everything that’s on sale by a long shot, but it’s a few things that we’ve used, love, and would buy again. Happy shopping!