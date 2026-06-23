Prime Day is here, and Scary Mommy editors have been doing the digging so you don't have to. These are the deals we're actually excited about.

A Smart TV for under $150

If you have been waiting for the right moment to upgrade a bedroom, guest room, or basement TV, Prime Day is genuinely it. This 65-inch Roku smart TV gives you a crisp 1080p picture, built-in Roku OS with access to all your streaming apps in one place, and zero need for a separate streaming stick or box. The interface is clean and intuitive, the remote is simple enough that literally anyone in your household can use it without a tutorial, and at the Prime Day price, this is one of those deals that is almost too easy to justify. A straightforward, reliable upgrade that does exactly what you need it to do.

A perfect toy for a rainy summer day

This is going straight into my cart for my daughter because the Toniebox 2 is the screen-free audio player that actually gets kids off devices while keeping them completely entertained — you just place a Tonie character on top of the box, and it plays stories, songs, and adventures without a single screen in sight. The Disney Princess bundle comes with princess Tonies so she can dive into her favorite stories the second she opens the box, and the Toniebox 2 has upgraded sound quality and a longer battery life than the original. Prime Day is genuinely the best time to grab this one because it is a splurge at full price and an absolute no-brainer on sale!

A travel essential for toddler parents

For any family with a toddler and travel on the summer calendar, this is the Prime Day deal worth grabbing. The SlumberTot is a compact inflatable toddler bed with built-in bumpers on all four sides so little ones can't roll off, it sets up in minutes, and it folds down small enough to fit in a carry-on or checked bag without taking over your entire luggage situation. It's made from non-toxic, phthalate-free materials, holds up to 75 lbs, and gives toddlers a consistent, familiar sleep surface, whether you're at a hotel, grandma's house, or a vacation rental with zero toddler-appropriate sleeping options. Good sleep on vacation is the difference between a trip you remember fondly and one you are still recovering from — this makes it happen.

A new kind of lunchbox for older kids

This lunchbox is genuinely one of the best kids' lunch investments I've made — the built-in thermos compartment keeps hot foods hot and cold foods cold in the same box at the same time, which means my daughter can have warm pasta and cold fruit in one container without any compromise. The bento-style layout makes packing a balanced lunch incredibly easy, the leakproof compartments actually stay leakproof, and it's durable enough to survive being tossed around in a backpack every single day. Prime Day is the perfect time to grab this one because, on sale, it's an absolute steal for how much use you'll get out of it!

The crème de la crème of video baby monitors

If you have been eyeing the Nanit and waiting for a reason to pull the trigger, Prime Day is it! This is one of the most advanced baby monitors on the market, with a 1080p HD overhead camera, real-time sleep tracking, breathing motion monitoring, and two-way audio all in one system. The dedicated display screen means you don't have to have your phone out constantly to check on the baby, and the Nanit app gives you detailed sleep insights and patterns that actually help you understand your baby's sleep over time. It's a legitimately great deal on Prime Day — the kind of baby gear investment that pays off every single night!

A lifesaver for anxious parents

If you're looking for a gift that will actually make a new parent cry happy tears, this is it. The Owlet Dream Sock tracks your baby's heart rate and oxygen levels in real time and sends an alert if anything dips outside the safe zone. It's FDA-cleared, which means it's not just a fancy gadget — it's been clinically validated. The base station glows green when everything is fine, so instead of hovering over the crib at 2am, you can actually sleep. I got this as a gift and it genuinely changed my first few months of motherhood. Worth every penny, and it's HSA/FSA eligible if that helps seal the deal.

A classic toy that is *usually* a splurge

Magnetic tiles are EXPENSIVE. That said, they're the one toy my child has played with pretty much daily over the course of the last 4 years, so they're worth the investment. Snag some to add to your kid's collection or nab a box to keep on hand for the next birthday party on your docket.

The pair of headphones you need for your next trip

These wireless Bluetooth headphones are half off right now, and if my son were older, I'd probably snag a pair to save until Christmas time. The fact that 10 minutes of charging equates to five hours of playtime is perfect for forgetful kids who are still learning to think ahead, and we're leaving for the road trip... like, now.

Arguably the best pen ever

About 10 years ago, I decided to find the best pen on the market. I bought one of each of the major brands and tested them out. The best pen of all was the Pilot G2, and I've been obsessed with them ever since. This is their newest product, a thoughtful set of their gel pens proven to "boost" things like creativity and productivity based on the shades of color. I love the purple set for creativity. During Amazon Prime Days, they are 33% off! I stockpile them.

A family-friendly board game that’s totally different than anything you’ve played lately

This is one of my family's very favorite board games — it's beautiful, magical, easy to learn, and doesn't take all night to play a round. I love that while there's a competitive aspect, it's also just fun to build your tiles and play your own board. The only downside is that it's a little more spendy than some games, which is why you should grab it on sale this week!

A nifty gadget for people who have a vegetable garden

If you want to can a few things from the garden or farm share but are also a Modern Woman, this canner might be perfect for you. It takes all the annoyance and guesswork out of canning, making it really approachable and easy. And this is a great price for it!

A hair straightener with frizz-free results

I love that the red light therapy trend is not really a trend because it's actually proven to be effective — and I love these hair tools that incorporate it. This is a banging deal for a high-quality tool that protects your hair.

A wireless bra that smooths you out

This is something I stock up on when Prime Days hit — this is the go-to comfy bra that makes me look good and feel good. You can sleep in it, you can go 12 hours in it, you can do anything you want in this bra. I want one in every color.

This genius smokeless fire pit for summer nights

Even the summer night here in Montana gets pretty chilly, and this little fire pit makes gathering so much more fun and comfortable. It's really easy to set up, and I absolutely love that it's smokeless.

A “smart” toy that actually encourages kids to be creative

I got this for my nephew, who is obsessed with anything robotic, and it was a complete and total hit! This is such a fun toy that has aspects of both STEM and creativity — and yes, I had fun playing with it, too.