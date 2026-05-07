Everything A Beauty Editor Says You Should Buy During Amazon's Summer Beauty Event

Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event is on and popping, and this is one of the best times of the year to stock up on your essentials. Buy all the sunscreen, body wash, lotion, and holy grails you know you’ll use in bulk while they’re steeply discounted, I say. As someone who tests products often for work and for fun, I’ve gathered up the best deals from the Amazon Summer Beauty Sale all in one place for you. These are products I love and would absolutely snag at these prices, plus some I’ve been eyeing and may finally add to cart now that they’re on sale.

01 Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum with Salmon DNA Medicube PDRN Pink Peptide Serum with Salmon DNA $21.80 $18.90 See on Amazon Sale This product is beloved by a few of us Scary Mommy editors — it hydrates your skin so deeply, you can genuinely see and feel a difference within one use. I’ve used much more expensive serums that don’t compare to this stuff. Over time, it plumps and rejuvenates to give you that glass-skin glow Korean beauty is known for. 11/10 highly recommend.

02 Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum $182 $127.40 See on Amazon Sale I adore the original Flowerbomb, but the Ruby Orchid rendition is like its sexy, ambery older sister. I burned through a sample of this in no time last summer. This sale is the perfect time to snag a restock of your daily perfume at a deep discount, or grab a bottle to gift someone else later in the year for less.

03 ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads $67 $48.98 See on Amazon Sale I tried these resurfacing pads last year because my friend recommended them — her skin was literally reflecting the light and I insisted she tell me what she was using — quickly became one of my favorite products I tried all year long. They’re lightly exfoliating and buff away dry skin flakes immediately while also brightening and evening skin tone over time. They are normally pretty pricey, so I’d snag them while they’re so marked down.

04 Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara $30 $22.50 See on Amazon Sale I hate-hate-double-hate clumpy mascaras and formulas that glom your lashes together into like eight giant spikes. This is not that mascara. If you want to cause gusts of up to 25 miles per hour each time you blink, you want this Lancôme bad boy. It is so dark black and the brush coats every individual lash, creating this gorgeous fanned out effect I haven’t yet replicated with another product. If you’re prone to smudges, I do recommend getting the waterproof version.

05 Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream (4.2 oz.) $72 $54 See on Amazon Sale I’ve waxed poetic about my love of the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream before; I’ve used it nearly nonstop for over a decade now (and regretted it every time I did stop). That said, she’s pricey. If you know you love it, now’s a good time to snag the jumbo size for nearly $20 off, and then you’ll have the big jar you can buy cheaper refills for going forward.

06 Kitsch Plush Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Kitsch Plush Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap $26 $20.78 See on Amazon Sale If you struggle with frizz no matter what products you use, it could be your towels. Smoother microfiber towels, and even old T-shirts, will dry your hair without lifting away strands and creating frizz. I’m due to replace some of my old hair wraps — I have curly hair and dry it with gel in it, so my wraps all get crusty eventually — and I’m eyeing these super cute Kitsch brand ones while they’re on a little bit of a sale. I like that they’re larger than most brands’ wraps and suited for long hair.

07 APRILSKIN Pink Aloe Facial Polish Cleanser APRILSKIN Pink Aloe Facial Polish Cleanser $23 $13.90 See on Amazon Sale APRILSKIN is a K-beauty brand whose products often have really interesting textures. They literally describe this potted cleanser as having a “gelato-like, chewy texture” that closely adheres to the skin to remove even the smallest impurities. It has a gentle grit within to exfoliate, and is somehow extremely gentle on the skin (thanks to the pink aloe, I assume) but tough enough to wash off makeup and sunscreen. Cleansers don’t often excite me, but this one feels truly unique.

08 Ohora Semi-Cured Gel Nail Strips Ohora Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips $16 $9.99 See on Amazon Sale I love fun nail art, but I do not love sitting in a salon for hours, and press-on nails never fit my tiny little chiclet nails. I love Ohora’s nail strips because they’re still gel and cure hard, but I can trim and shape them as needed to actually get a decent fit. Some of their designs are on sale right now, like this super-fun rainbow set, a trendy tortoise pattern, and lots of solid hues (the sage green? yes, please).

09 Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Paula's Choice Skin-Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant with Salicylic Acid $37 $27.75 See on Amazon Sale It’s a classic for a reason, folks. I have used this product for yearssss since first being put on by YouTube beauty gurus in, like, 2016. It truly helps reduce the congestion in my skin (I have very large pores, OK?) and helps make my skin look noticeably glowier.

10 IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream $39 $31.20 See on Amazon Sale This is another iconic product that has been popular for years for good reason. The coverage is buildable so you can wear it sheer or damn near full coverage, and it looks so radiant and healthy on the face. It has built-in SPF 50 and skin-loving, anti-aging serum, so you can feel good about sporting it on a daily basis. I love this stuff for literally any occasion, from looking polished on Zoom meetings to going out on a date night or to a formal event.

11 La Roche-Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 60 La Roche-Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 60 $35.99 $27.73 See on Amazon Sale This sunscreen has won, like, every beauty award on planet Earth at this point. It has always been on my radar to try, and then the price tag always stops me. No more, I say! This is a super light face product with the highest SPF of any face sunscreen I’ve seen, and the older I get, the more I want to be completely untouchable by that big ball of fire in the sky.

12 Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $14.99 $8.39 See on Amazon Sale Micellar water is the best for taking off eye makeup, but they’re not all created equal. Bioderma’s is my favorite because it never burns my sensitive eyes. It removes every last trace of mascara and eyeshadow, and if you’re down to forsake a few more cotton pads, it can handle removing the rest of your makeup too.

There are truly countless beauty and wellness items on sale on Amazon right now — I spotted Native deodorants, bulk Dove body washes, and lots of men’s grooming products too. So type in your faves in the search bar and see what you can snag for less!