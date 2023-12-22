Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These 50 Bougie Things For Your Home That Are So Cheap

While having an Instagram-worthy home isn’t a requirement — and certainly not the norm — it does feel good to add a few luxurious touches here and there. But those upgrades have to come at the right price — like all the bougie things for your home that made this list. Not only are they surprisingly affordable, but they’re practical, too, so you can feel double the good about your purchase. And they’re all available to shop now on Amazon.

01 These Ultra-Soft Cotton Pillowcases Amazon Pizuna Cotton Pillow Cases (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon For a luxurious night’s sleep, these 100% cotton pillowcases are a must. The long-stapled cotton is combed and weaved into a sateen, 400 thread count finish; which means they’re ultra-soft and breathable. And since they’re made with fade-resistant dyes, the color promises to stay vibrant wash after wash. Available sizes: Twin — California King

02 This Plush Bath Mat Available In So Many Colors Amazon Genteele Non Slip Memory Foam Bath Mat $20 See On Amazon There’s nothing better than stepping out of the bath or shower onto a soft surface — like this plush bath mat. It’s constructed with a cloud-like memory foam inner layer, a velvety cover, and a nonslip backing to keep it in place. And you’re sure to appreciate its superior absorption and quick-dry feature. Available sizes: 4

03 These Holiday Storage Boxes With A Clear View Amazon ZOBER Holiday Accessory & Decor Storage Box (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon No more frustrated searches for your holiday decor when you use these green and red storage boxes. And if the colors aren’t enough of a reminder, the clear view panels give you a peek at what’s inside so you can quickly find exactly what you’re looking for. They’re sturdy, stackable, and have convenient zip lids and handles for easy carrying. There are two boxes in a pack, but there’s also a three-pack available in the listing if you have a lot of decorations to store. Available colors: 3

04 These Modern Metal Bookends Amazon GEOMOD Geometric Honeycomb Bookend Shelves (1 Pair) $18 See On Amazon Keep your bookshelves nice and tidy with this pair of modern bookends. They’re made from heavy-duty, rust-proof metal and feature a geometric honeycomb design. And since they’re available in a variety of hues, there’s a set to match any room. One reviewer called them “elegant and space-saving,” adding, “[These] book end [hold] the books perfectly right to the end of the shelf.” Available colors: 9

05 This High-End Mortar & Pestle Set Amazon HiCoup Granite Mortar & Pestle Set $19 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more high-end than natural stone. And that’s exactly what this large mortar and pestle set is made from (granite, to be exact). The textured surface of the bowl is perfect for grinding spices or mashing garlic. It has a 2-cup capacity, so you can make enough guacamole for a crowd.

06 This Versatile Velvety Blanket Amazon Bedsure Lightweight Fleece Blanket $22 See On Amazon Measuring 60 by 80 inches, this large blanket is the perfect size and weight to use year-round. But don’t let its lightweight feel fool you, it provides just the right amount of warmth thanks to its plush microfiber material. It feels like soft, smooth velvet, giving it a cozy and luxurious touch that you’ll want to wrap yourself in every chance you get. Available sizes: 7

07 This Expandable Bamboo Charcuterie Board Amazon ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cheese Board Set $23 See On Amazon If you’re big on entertaining but low on space, you’ll love this charcuterie board. It expands to provide space for all your favorite snacks and even includes cheese knives and built-in ceramic bowls. Crafted from organic bamboo, it’s a sustainable and low-maintenance entertaining must-have.

08 This Craft Cocktail Kit For Mixology Anywhere Amazon The Cocktail Box Co. Mai Tai Kit $23 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a professional mixologist to craft the perfect cocktail for yourself or your guests. In fact, this cocktail kit includes everything you need (except the alcohol) to mix up a tropical mai tai — right down to precise instructions and a metal stirrer. With customizable drink flavor options and a ready-to-gift tin, it makes for a great present, too.

09 These Floating Cube Shelves With A Wood Finish Amazon Greenco Floating Cube Shelves (3-Pack) $19 See On Amazon The reviews are in and the verdict is: These wood-like floating shelves are of great quality and look good, too. They’re the ideal depth for displaying collectibles, photos, or just for your favorite plants. Plus, they’re easy to install and come with all the necessary hardware. With a small, medium, and large shelf included in the set, you can arrange to any configuration you choose. Available colors: 4

10 This Sturdy Fabric Ornament Storage Box Amazon Zober Christmas Ornament Storage Box $19 See On Amazon Stop haphazardly storing your holiday tree ornaments and get this sturdy ornament storage box instead. It’s crafted from thick cardboard covered in fabric and features 64 individual (and removable) compartments and a zip lid designed to keep ornaments safe and dust-free. Handles on three sides make it easy to carry and store. Available sizes: 2

11 This Elegant Bed Skirt With Pleats Amazon HC Collection Bed Skirt $17 See On Amazon This bed skirt is sure to add an elegant touch to any bedroom thanks to the tailored pleats on the sides and edges. It’s made with double-brushed microfiber that’s wrinkle-free and promises to lay flat. Available in a range of equally elegant colors, you can choose the perfect hue for your room. Plus, it’s machine washable. Available sizes: Twin — California King

12 These Velvety Hangers For A Closet Upgrade Amazon ZOBER Slim Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) $25 See On Amazon It’s time to toss those mismatched plastic hangers and upgrade to these premium velvet hangers. Not only do they take up less space with their slim design, but they provide a smooth surface for protecting even your most delicate items. The 360-degree swivel hook gives them the versatility to fit in any closet space. Available colors: 8

13 This Extra-Plush Quilted Mattress Pad Amazon MATBEBY Cooling Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad $33 See On Amazon While you’re upgrading your bed with that elegant bed skirt above, you’re probably looking to make it comfier too. And this extra plush mattress pad brings all the comfort. The box stitching keeps all of the fluffy microfiber filling in place for an even and long-lasting luxurious feel. And with extra deep pockets, it’s made to fit any height mattress up to 21 inches. Available sizes: Twin — RV King

14 These Sumptuous Satin Pillowcases Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair & Skin (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon These pillowcases live up to the definition of sumptuous: splendid and expensive-looking. The satin weave gives them a smooth and glossy finish that is especially ideal for protecting hair and skin while resting. The envelope closures keep them securely in place and give them a clean finish. Available sizes: Standard — Body

15 This Chic Spice Rack With Included Spices (For 5 Years!) Amazon Kamenstein Criss-Cross 2-in-1 Spice Organizer $27 See On Amazon You’ll want to display your spices with this chic spice rack. It’s made from durable bamboo and features a beautiful criss-cross design. Still, the best part might be that it comes with 18 glass jars pre-filled with spices, and 5 years of free refills (once you register the product). At just over $25, it’s a bougie bargain.

16 This Ergonomic Foam Foot Rest Amazon CloudBliss Under Desk Memory Foam Foot Rest $15 See On Amazon Comfort and luxury go hand in hand, and the proof is this foot rest. According to reviewers, it’s soft, comfortable, and great for long hours of sitting. It’s made with memory foam and an ergonomic design that provides optimal foot and leg support and even promotes good posture. And the machine-washable cover makes it easy to keep clean. Available sizes: 2

17 This Customizable Handcrafted Cutting Board Qualtry Personalized Wood Cutting Boards - $37.99 See On Amazon Nothing says bougie like monograms — which is what makes this handcrafted wood cutting board a swanky buy. If monograms aren’t your thing or you just want to show off your brand, this cutting board can be customized with almost any messaging with 16 designs to choose from. It’s a practical item that’s also great for gifting. Available sizes: 8

18 This French Press With A Copper Finish Amazon BonVIVO Large French Press Coffee Maker $24 See On Amazon This 34-ounce French press is a showstopper with its luxurious copper finish and heat-resistant borosilicate glass carafe — so much so that you’ll want to display it on your countertop even when it’s not in use. With a scoop of your favorite ground coffee beans and hot water, you’ll be enjoying a cup of barista-quality java in just minutes. And don’t worry about sipping on grinds, the fine mesh filter takes care of that.

19 These Automatic Salt & Pepper Grinders Amazon Gravity Electric Pepper & Salt Grinder Set $30 See On Amazon Season your food like a pro with this battery-powered salt and pepper grinder set. Just tilt to activate, choosing from extra fine to extra course options. With high capacity, one-hand operation, and a bright LED light, you’ll never go back to using regular salt and pepper shakers. With 26,000 ratings to date, it’s clear why these handy kitchen accessories have achieved best-seller status. Available colors: 12

20 This Deluxe Lap Desk Amazon HUANUO Portable Lap Laptop Desk $40 See On Amazon This lap desk has all the bells and whistles you need to make your work-from-home space a success. First, there’s the ergonomic pillow wrist pad and tilted backing for added comfort. Then there’s the convenient large surface that can hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop. Plus, it has built-in pockets for storing things like your cell phone, a wireless mouse, or just a handful of pens. Available colors: 5

21 This Stylish Vase That’s Shaped Like A Book Puransen Flower Book Vase $13 See On Amazon Now you can bring together your love of books and flowers in one unique decorative piece. The flower vase is shaped like a book so it fits perfectly among your reading collection. And because it’s made from durable acrylic, you won’t have to worry about it breaking easily. It’s the perfect addition to a modern home. Available colors: 5

22 These Bamboo Food Storage Bag Organizers Amazon mHomeAid Bag Storage Organizer $30 See On Amazon This set of food storage bag organizers provides a convenient and aesthetically pleasing place to keep your kitchen necessities. They’re made from 100% natural bamboo and come with labeled organizers for gallon, quart, sandwich, and snack-sized bags. Just pop the bags into the slide-open backing and place them in any standard kitchen drawer. No-slip dots are provided for extra convenience. Available colors: 2

23 This Chic Automatic Trash Can Amazon ELPHECO Automatic Garbage Can $28 See On Amazon This trash can looks like a million bucks. It has a chic scalloped surface with a gold trim that seamlessly blends into any room. And since it has a sensor that automatically opens and closes the lid, it provides a hands-free experience for keeping hands clean. Available sizes: 3

24 This Self-Draining Soap Dish With A Marble Finish Amazon ANTI'S HOME Self Draining Leaf Shape Soap Dish $16 See On Amazon Aside from the marble finish that looks super high-end, the design of this ceramic soap dish is pure genius. It has a tilted design with a spout for automatically draining water right into the sink. Plus, the non-slip bottom keeps it firmly in place. Choose from several elegant colors. Available colors: 8

25 This Spa-Like Stone Bath Mat Amazon BERXOETI Stone Bath Mat $30 See On Amazon This bath mat looks like something straight out of a modern dream home. But at just $30, it’s an everyday bathroom accessory that puts sustainability and elegant design within reach. It’s made from a combination of diatomaceous earth and recycled paper, making it eco-friendly, hygienic, absorbent, and quick-drying. A non-slip gripper is included. Available colors: 4

26 This Stylish Oil Sprayer Made With Durable Materials Amazon PUZMUG Cooking Oil Sprayer $11 See On Amazon This cooking oil sprayer made with durable stainless steel and transparent glass is an eco-friendly alternative to cooking sprays that come in disposable packaging. Plus, the nozzle distributes oil in a fine mist, allowing you to control the amount of oils added to your foods. With a capacity of just over 3 ounces, this bottle is great for filling with everything from olive oil to vinegar to soy sauce.

27 These Ice Cube Trays For Making Fancy Ice Amazon Gracenal Circle Ice Cube Tray $10 See On Amazon Sphere-shaped ice makes any drink look fancy. And now you can make it at home with this ice tray that freezes 66 perfect ice spheres. The set comes with two flexible trays for easy ice removal and a storage compartment — and they stack to save you space.

28 These Modern Nesting Colanders Amazon Joseph Joseph Nest Colanders Stackable Set (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon These colanders have a modern design and nest for maximizing storage space. With two sizes (small and large) included in the set, you can choose the perfect colander for the job. One reviewer raved about their quality, and noted, “These are excellent and will probably last 30 years. Construction is thoughtful and sturdy.” Available colors: 2

29 A Butter Dish With A Bamboo Cover Amazon AISBUGUR Ceramic Butter Dish With Lid & Knife $14 See On Amazon This butter dish is huge (two sticks of butter kind of huge). It features a bamboo lid with a double-layer silicone ring for keeping butter fresher for longer; and it comes with its very own spreading knife, complete with a spot in the lid to store it. Available colors: 6

30 This Lightning Fast Milk Frother Amazon Mixpresso Electric Milk Frother $28 See On Amazon If you love cappuccinos, this electric milk frother is a must for making barista-quality foam at home. It perfectly froths or heats milk to 150 degrees Fahrenheit in seconds. With a capacity to warm a cup of milk at a time, your drink options are limitless (think: matcha, hot chocolate, lattes, and more). Available colors: 2

31 These Modern Lights For Your Toilet Bowl Amazon Ailun Toilet Night Lights (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Add a modern (and ultra-useful) touch to your bathroom with these night lights made especially for the toilet. They clip right over the side of the bowl (below the seat), lighting up the bowl in eight bright colors. They’re sensor-activated and conveniently turn off two minutes after the last movement is detected.

32 This Acacia Wood Lazy Susan Amazon Tomoaza Acacia Wood Lazy Susan Turntable $25 See On Amazon This 12-inch lazy Susan is made of 100% natural Acacia wood. It has a beautiful grain that makes it a turntable you’ll want to display in your home. It’s perfect for organizing items such as condiments, toiletries in the bathroom, and snacks for cocktail hour. The raised metal edging adds to its upscale look and helps keep items from falling. Available sizes: 5

33 This Smart Drink Warmer For Always-Warm Sips Amazon BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer $29 See On Amazon Forget taking countless trips to the microwave to reheat your coffee or tea. This smart warming plate automatically keeps drinks at the ideal temperature of right around 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Simply place your mug on the induction plate and it will automatically switch on, and then off when removed (so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn it off). Available colors: 4

34 This Rechargeable Spin Scrubber For Deep Cleans Amazon iezfix Rechargeable Electric Spin Scrubber $40 See On Amazon If the words bougie and manual labor don’t sound right together, you’re right. And that’s exactly what makes this spin scrubber bougie-approved; it practically does all of the work for you. It comes with four brush heads to tackle everything from tile grout to car rims, plus a charger so it’s ready to go at any time.

35 This Mini Vacuum For Desktops Amazon IGOKOTI Mini Desk Vacuum $12 See On Amazon A vacuum made especially for keeping desktops dust-free? Now that’s bougie. But does it work? According to reviewers, this rechargeable mini vacuum has powerful suction for its size. One reviewer raved about it, saying “This pint-sized powerhouse is about to suck you into a world of clean, one crumb at a time.” Available colors: 4

36 This Bougie Bidet Toilet Attachment Amazon Greenco Toilet Bidet Attachment $24 See On Amazon Bidets aren’t as common in the U.S. as they are in Europe, but now you can transform your toilet into a tush cleaner in just minutes with this bidet attachment. It fits most standard toilets and features a powerful (and adjustable) water jet sprayer. Because it’s made of durable plastic, it won’t rust. Plus, it installs easily with no need for tools.

37 This Professional Meat Thermometer Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $13 See On Amazon Grill and roast like the pros with this digital meat thermometer. It reads temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit in seconds with its rotating probe. Other convenient features include a large and bright LCD screen and a built-in bottle opener — and the whole thing is waterproof. Available colors: 2

38 This ‘Made In Italy’ Glass Pitcher & Lid Amazon Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Pitcher $23 See On Amazon This glass pitcher was made in Italy by leading glass manufacturer (for two centuries), Bormioli Rocco. It has a classic square design and features a wide mouth for easy filling and cleaning, a twist-and-lock lid with a seal, plus a strong integrated handle. The best part? It’s conveniently dishwasher safe.

39 An Adjustable TV Tray That Clips To Your Sofa Arm Amazon SINWANT Bamboo Sofa Clip On Side Table $37 See On Amazon Kick back and relax while enjoying your favorite drinks and snacks with this hands-free TV tray. It clips to most sofa armrests with sturdy hinges and a non-slip silicone coating that won’t damage furniture. It’s made of eco-friendly bamboo and is completely waterproof. And it even has a spot to hold your tablet or phone. Available sizes: 2

40 This Affordable Wireless Doorbell System Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbells $13 See On Amazon Modern home upgrades don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Take this wireless doorbell system for example; it comes with one plug-in receiver and two doorbell ringers with a range of 600 feet. It installs with your choice of adhesive or screws and is completely battery-operated so there are no wires to mess with. Plus, you can choose from 50 different chimes for custom sounds. Available colors: 6

41 This Mid-Century Modern Plant Stand With 2 Heights Amazon UppWell Indoor Adjustable Wood Plant Stand $30 See On Amazon Outfitting a mid-century modern home can quickly add up, but small accents like this affordable plant stand can make a big impact, at a low price. It’s made from FSC-certified bamboo and can hold up to 150 pounds, with non-slip pads to keep it in place. Designed to hold pots ranging from 8 to 12 inches in diameter, the versatile stand even offers two height options. Flip it over for a taller version.

42 This Artisanal Coffee Grinder Amazon Coffee Gator Hand Coffee Bean Grinder $20 See On Amazon If you enjoy the taste of coffee made with freshly ground beans, try your hand at doing it yourself with this hand coffee grinder. Multiple settings let you control the coarseness while the durable ceramic burr blades grind coffee beans to perfection. Since it’s compact and requires no batteries, it’s a great kitchen tool for avid campers or travelers.

43 This Stainless Steel Utensil Caddy That Spins Amazon FineDine Rotating Utensil Crock $0 See On Amazon This utensil caddy is made to last. The heavy-duty stainless steel construction has a modern appearance that looks great on countertops. Inside, you’ll find a removable stainless steel divider for keeping your utensils organized. The durable plastic base grips counters and features 360 rotation for convenient access. Available colors: 4

44 These Ultra-Absorbent Hair Towels Amazon Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (4-Pack) $29 See On Amazon These hair-drying towels are ultra-absorbent, yet lightweight enough to wear for hours. They’re made from microfiber specifically designed to gently and quickly dry hair while preventing frizz. The strong twist-and-loop closures are easy to secure (even kids can use them) and keep the twisty towels in place. You get four in a pack, so you have some for taking to the gym or pool, too. Available colors: 8

45 These Sleek Metal Candle Holders Melt Candle Company Black Metal Candle Holders (3-Pack) $26 See On Amazon These candle holders look high-end with their chic and modern design. They’re made from iron and have a sleek matte black finish that pairs well with almost any home decor. They come in a set of three of varying heights and are completely scratch-proof so you can count on them looking great for years to come.

46 These Gold-Tone Shower Caddies Amazon KINCMAX Shower Shelves (2-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Add a touch of glamour to your shower with this gold shower caddy set. Not only do they look fabulous, but they come with strong, transparent adhesive strips designed to hold up to 20 pounds; reviewers note that they keep the caddies firmly in place.

47 This Weighted Blanket Offered In Multiple Weights Amazon Quility Weighted Cooling & Heating Blanket $70 See On Amazon This weighted blanket is filled with hundreds of micro glass beads. They give the blanket a soothing weighted feel while maintaining temperatures ranging from cool to hot. The seven-layer design with precise box stitching ensures an even, soft, and relaxing experience. The durable 100% cotton cover is removable and machine-washable. Available sizes: 13

48 These Light Dimmers For Setting The Mood Amazon TOPGREENER Table-Top Plug-In Lamp Dimmer (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Another home upgrade that makes a big impact at a small cost: These lamp dimmers give almost any lamp the ability to go from 10 to 100% brightness — and anywhere in between. Simply plug them into an existing lamp and use the sliding switch to set the lighting to your preference.

49 This Multi-Device Charging Station Amazon MSTJRY Multiple Device USB Charging Station $40 See On Amazon This charging station allows you to charge up to five devices at once, in one convenient place. The charger features side ports and dividers to keep devices separated, keeping them organized and free from scratches. Plus, you get seven cables for charging a range of devices. Choose from several colors for all of the techies in your home. Available colors: 8