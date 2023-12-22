Shopping
Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These 50 Bougie Things For Your Home That Are So Cheap
Impactful upgrades for the right price.
While having an Instagram-worthy home isn’t a requirement — and certainly not the norm — it does feel good to add a few luxurious touches here and there. But those upgrades have to come at the right price — like all the bougie things for your home that made
this list. Not only are they surprisingly affordable, but they’re practical, too, so you can feel double the good about your purchase. And they’re all available to shop now on Amazon. 01 These Ultra-Soft Cotton Pillowcases
For a luxurious night’s sleep, these 100% cotton
pillowcases are a must. The long-stapled cotton is combed and weaved into a sateen, 400 thread count finish; which means they’re ultra-soft and breathable. And since they’re made with fade-resistant dyes, the color promises to stay vibrant wash after wash. Available sizes: Twin — California King 74 Available colors: 02 This Plush Bath Mat Available In So Many Colors
There’s nothing better than stepping out of the bath or shower onto a soft surface — like this plush
bath mat. It’s constructed with a cloud-like memory foam inner layer, a velvety cover, and a nonslip backing to keep it in place. And you’re sure to appreciate its superior absorption and quick-dry feature. 4 Available sizes: 19 Available colors: 03 These Holiday Storage Boxes With A Clear View
No more frustrated searches for your holiday decor when you use these green and red
storage boxes. And if the colors aren’t enough of a reminder, the clear view panels give you a peek at what’s inside so you can quickly find exactly what you’re looking for. They’re sturdy, stackable, and have convenient zip lids and handles for easy carrying. There are two boxes in a pack, but there’s also a three-pack available in the listing if you have a lot of decorations to store. 04 These Modern Metal Bookends
Keep your bookshelves nice and tidy with this pair of modern
bookends. They’re made from heavy-duty, rust-proof metal and feature a geometric honeycomb design. And since they’re available in a variety of hues, there’s a set to match any room. One reviewer called them “elegant and space-saving,” adding, “[These] book end [hold] the books perfectly right to the end of the shelf.” 05 This High-End Mortar & Pestle Set
It doesn’t get more high-end than natural stone. And that’s exactly what this large
mortar and pestle set is made from (granite, to be exact). The textured surface of the bowl is perfect for grinding spices or mashing garlic. It has a 2-cup capacity, so you can make enough guacamole for a crowd. 06 This Versatile Velvety Blanket
Measuring 60 by 80 inches, this large
blanket is the perfect size and weight to use year-round. But don’t let its lightweight feel fool you, it provides just the right amount of warmth thanks to its plush microfiber material. It feels like soft, smooth velvet, giving it a cozy and luxurious touch that you’ll want to wrap yourself in every chance you get. Available sizes: 7 Available colors: 29 07 This Expandable Bamboo Charcuterie Board
If you’re big on entertaining but low on space, you’ll love this
charcuterie board. It expands to provide space for all your favorite snacks and even includes cheese knives and built-in ceramic bowls. Crafted from organic bamboo, it’s a sustainable and low-maintenance entertaining must-have. 08 This Craft Cocktail Kit For Mixology Anywhere
You don’t have to be a professional mixologist to craft the perfect cocktail for yourself or your guests. In fact, this
cocktail kit includes everything you need (except the alcohol) to mix up a tropical mai tai — right down to precise instructions and a metal stirrer. With customizable drink flavor options and a ready-to-gift tin, it makes for a great present, too. 09 These Floating Cube Shelves With A Wood Finish
The reviews are in and the verdict is: These wood-like floating
shelves are of great quality and look good, too. They’re the ideal depth for displaying collectibles, photos, or just for your favorite plants. Plus, they’re easy to install and come with all the necessary hardware. With a small, medium, and large shelf included in the set, you can arrange to any configuration you choose. 10 This Sturdy Fabric Ornament Storage Box
Stop haphazardly storing your holiday tree ornaments and get this sturdy ornament
storage box instead. It’s crafted from thick cardboard covered in fabric and features 64 individual (and removable) compartments and a zip lid designed to keep ornaments safe and dust-free. Handles on three sides make it easy to carry and store. 2 Available sizes: Available colors: 4 11 This Elegant Bed Skirt With Pleats
This
bed skirt is sure to add an elegant touch to any bedroom thanks to the tailored pleats on the sides and edges. It’s made with double-brushed microfiber that’s wrinkle-free and promises to lay flat. Available in a range of equally elegant colors, you can choose the perfect hue for your room. Plus, it’s machine washable. Available sizes: Twin — California King Available colors: 12 12 These Velvety Hangers For A Closet Upgrade
It’s time to toss those mismatched plastic hangers and upgrade to these premium velvet
hangers. Not only do they take up less space with their slim design, but they provide a smooth surface for protecting even your most delicate items. The 360-degree swivel hook gives them the versatility to fit in any closet space. 13 This Extra-Plush Quilted Mattress Pad
While you’re upgrading your bed with that elegant
bed skirt above, you’re probably looking to make it comfier too. And this extra plush mattress pad brings all the comfort. The box stitching keeps all of the fluffy microfiber filling in place for an even and long-lasting luxurious feel. And with extra deep pockets, it’s made to fit any height mattress up to 21 inches. Available sizes: Twin — RV King Available colors: 7 14 These Sumptuous Satin Pillowcases
These
pillowcases live up to the definition of sumptuous: splendid and expensive-looking. The satin weave gives them a smooth and glossy finish that is especially ideal for protecting hair and skin while resting. The envelope closures keep them securely in place and give them a clean finish. Available sizes: Standard — Body Available colors: 37 15 This Chic Spice Rack With Included Spices (For 5 Years!)
You’ll want to display your spices with this chic
spice rack. It’s made from durable bamboo and features a beautiful criss-cross design. Still, the best part might be that it comes with 18 glass jars pre-filled with spices, and 5 years of free refills (once you register the product). At just over $25, it’s a bougie bargain. 16 This Ergonomic Foam Foot Rest
Comfort and luxury go hand in hand, and the proof is this
foot rest. According to reviewers, it’s soft, comfortable, and great for long hours of sitting. It’s made with memory foam and an ergonomic design that provides optimal foot and leg support and even promotes good posture. And the machine-washable cover makes it easy to keep clean. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 3 17 This Customizable Handcrafted Cutting Board
Nothing says bougie like monograms — which is what makes this handcrafted wood
cutting board a swanky buy. If monograms aren’t your thing or you just want to show off your brand, this cutting board can be customized with almost any messaging with 16 designs to choose from. It’s a practical item that’s also great for gifting. 18 This French Press With A Copper Finish
This 34-ounce
French press is a showstopper with its luxurious copper finish and heat-resistant borosilicate glass carafe — so much so that you’ll want to display it on your countertop even when it’s not in use. With a scoop of your favorite ground coffee beans and hot water, you’ll be enjoying a cup of barista-quality java in just minutes. And don’t worry about sipping on grinds, the fine mesh filter takes care of that. 19 These Automatic Salt & Pepper Grinders
Season your food like a pro with this battery-powered
salt and pepper grinder set. Just tilt to activate, choosing from extra fine to extra course options. With high capacity, one-hand operation, and a bright LED light, you’ll never go back to using regular salt and pepper shakers. With 26,000 ratings to date, it’s clear why these handy kitchen accessories have achieved best-seller status. 20 This Deluxe Lap Desk
This
lap desk has all the bells and whistles you need to make your work-from-home space a success. First, there’s the ergonomic pillow wrist pad and tilted backing for added comfort. Then there’s the convenient large surface that can hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop. Plus, it has built-in pockets for storing things like your cell phone, a wireless mouse, or just a handful of pens. 21 This Stylish Vase That’s Shaped Like A Book
Now you can bring together your love of books and flowers in one unique decorative piece. The flower
vase is shaped like a book so it fits perfectly among your reading collection. And because it’s made from durable acrylic, you won’t have to worry about it breaking easily. It’s the perfect addition to a modern home. 22 These Bamboo Food Storage Bag Organizers
This set of
food storage bag organizers provides a convenient and aesthetically pleasing place to keep your kitchen necessities. They’re made from 100% natural bamboo and come with labeled organizers for gallon, quart, sandwich, and snack-sized bags. Just pop the bags into the slide-open backing and place them in any standard kitchen drawer. No-slip dots are provided for extra convenience. 23 This Chic Automatic Trash Can
This
trash can looks like a million bucks. It has a chic scalloped surface with a gold trim that seamlessly blends into any room. And since it has a sensor that automatically opens and closes the lid, it provides a hands-free experience for keeping hands clean. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 2 24 This Self-Draining Soap Dish With A Marble Finish
Aside from the marble finish that looks super high-end, the design of this ceramic
soap dish is pure genius. It has a tilted design with a spout for automatically draining water right into the sink. Plus, the non-slip bottom keeps it firmly in place. Choose from several elegant colors. 25 This Spa-Like Stone Bath Mat
This
bath mat looks like something straight out of a modern dream home. But at just $30, it’s an everyday bathroom accessory that puts sustainability and elegant design within reach. It’s made from a combination of diatomaceous earth and recycled paper, making it eco-friendly, hygienic, absorbent, and quick-drying. A non-slip gripper is included. 26 This Stylish Oil Sprayer Made With Durable Materials
This
cooking oil sprayer made with durable stainless steel and transparent glass is an eco-friendly alternative to cooking sprays that come in disposable packaging. Plus, the nozzle distributes oil in a fine mist, allowing you to control the amount of oils added to your foods. With a capacity of just over 3 ounces, this bottle is great for filling with everything from olive oil to vinegar to soy sauce. 27 These Ice Cube Trays For Making Fancy Ice
Sphere-shaped ice makes any drink look fancy. And now you can make it at home with this
ice tray that freezes 66 perfect ice spheres. The set comes with two flexible trays for easy ice removal and a storage compartment — and they stack to save you space. 28 These Modern Nesting Colanders
These
colanders have a modern design and nest for maximizing storage space. With two sizes (small and large) included in the set, you can choose the perfect colander for the job. One reviewer raved about their quality, and noted, “These are excellent and will probably last 30 years. Construction is thoughtful and sturdy.” 29 A Butter Dish With A Bamboo Cover
This
butter dish is huge (two sticks of butter kind of huge). It features a bamboo lid with a double-layer silicone ring for keeping butter fresher for longer; and it comes with its very own spreading knife, complete with a spot in the lid to store it. 30 This Lightning Fast Milk Frother
If you love cappuccinos, this electric milk frother is a must for making barista-quality foam at home. It perfectly froths or heats milk to 150 degrees Fahrenheit in seconds. With a capacity to warm a cup of milk at a time, your drink options are limitless (think: matcha, hot chocolate, lattes, and more).
31 These Modern Lights For Your Toilet Bowl
Add a modern (and ultra-useful) touch to your bathroom with these
night lights made especially for the toilet. They clip right over the side of the bowl (below the seat), lighting up the bowl in eight bright colors. They’re sensor-activated and conveniently turn off two minutes after the last movement is detected. 32 This Acacia Wood Lazy Susan
This 12-inch
lazy Susan is made of 100% natural Acacia wood. It has a beautiful grain that makes it a turntable you’ll want to display in your home. It’s perfect for organizing items such as condiments, toiletries in the bathroom, and snacks for cocktail hour. The raised metal edging adds to its upscale look and helps keep items from falling. Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 4 33 This Smart Drink Warmer For Always-Warm Sips
Forget taking countless trips to the microwave to reheat your coffee or tea. This smart
warming plate automatically keeps drinks at the ideal temperature of right around 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Simply place your mug on the induction plate and it will automatically switch on, and then off when removed (so you don’t have to worry about forgetting to turn it off). 34 This Rechargeable Spin Scrubber For Deep Cleans
If the words bougie and manual labor don’t sound right together, you’re right. And that’s exactly what makes this
spin scrubber bougie-approved; it practically does all of the work for you. It comes with four brush heads to tackle everything from tile grout to car rims, plus a charger so it’s ready to go at any time. 35 This Mini Vacuum For Desktops
A vacuum made especially for keeping desktops dust-free? Now that’s bougie. But does it work? According to reviewers, this rechargeable
mini vacuum has powerful suction for its size. One reviewer raved about it, saying “This pint-sized powerhouse is about to suck you into a world of clean, one crumb at a time.” 36 This Bougie Bidet Toilet Attachment
Bidets aren’t as common in the U.S. as they are in Europe, but now you can transform your toilet into a tush cleaner in just minutes with this
bidet attachment. It fits most standard toilets and features a powerful (and adjustable) water jet sprayer. Because it’s made of durable plastic, it won’t rust. Plus, it installs easily with no need for tools. 37 This Professional Meat Thermometer
Grill and roast like the pros with this digital
meat thermometer. It reads temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit in seconds with its rotating probe. Other convenient features include a large and bright LCD screen and a built-in bottle opener — and the whole thing is waterproof. 38 This ‘Made In Italy’ Glass Pitcher & Lid
This
glass pitcher was made in Italy by leading glass manufacturer (for two centuries), Bormioli Rocco. It has a classic square design and features a wide mouth for easy filling and cleaning, a twist-and-lock lid with a seal, plus a strong integrated handle. The best part? It’s conveniently dishwasher safe. 39 An Adjustable TV Tray That Clips To Your Sofa Arm
Kick back and relax while enjoying your favorite drinks and snacks with this hands-free
TV tray. It clips to most sofa armrests with sturdy hinges and a non-slip silicone coating that won’t damage furniture. It’s made of eco-friendly bamboo and is completely waterproof. And it even has a spot to hold your tablet or phone. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 6 40 This Affordable Wireless Doorbell System
Modern home upgrades don’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Take this
wireless doorbell system for example; it comes with one plug-in receiver and two doorbell ringers with a range of 600 feet. It installs with your choice of adhesive or screws and is completely battery-operated so there are no wires to mess with. Plus, you can choose from 50 different chimes for custom sounds. 41 This Mid-Century Modern Plant Stand With 2 Heights
Outfitting a mid-century modern home can quickly add up, but small accents like this affordable
plant stand can make a big impact, at a low price. It’s made from FSC-certified bamboo and can hold up to 150 pounds, with non-slip pads to keep it in place. Designed to hold pots ranging from 8 to 12 inches in diameter, the versatile stand even offers two height options. Flip it over for a taller version. 42 This Artisanal Coffee Grinder
If you enjoy the taste of coffee made with freshly ground beans, try your hand at doing it yourself with this hand
coffee grinder. Multiple settings let you control the coarseness while the durable ceramic burr blades grind coffee beans to perfection. Since it’s compact and requires no batteries, it’s a great kitchen tool for avid campers or travelers. 43 This Stainless Steel Utensil Caddy That Spins
This
utensil caddy is made to last. The heavy-duty stainless steel construction has a modern appearance that looks great on countertops. Inside, you’ll find a removable stainless steel divider for keeping your utensils organized. The durable plastic base grips counters and features 360 rotation for convenient access. 44 These Ultra-Absorbent Hair Towels
These
hair-drying towels are ultra-absorbent, yet lightweight enough to wear for hours. They’re made from microfiber specifically designed to gently and quickly dry hair while preventing frizz. The strong twist-and-loop closures are easy to secure (even kids can use them) and keep the twisty towels in place. You get four in a pack, so you have some for taking to the gym or pool, too. 45 These Sleek Metal Candle Holders
These
candle holders look high-end with their chic and modern design. They’re made from iron and have a sleek matte black finish that pairs well with almost any home decor. They come in a set of three of varying heights and are completely scratch-proof so you can count on them looking great for years to come. 46 These Gold-Tone Shower Caddies
Add a touch of glamour to your shower with this gold
shower caddy set. Not only do they look fabulous, but they come with strong, transparent adhesive strips designed to hold up to 20 pounds; reviewers note that they keep the caddies firmly in place. 47 This Weighted Blanket Offered In Multiple Weights
This
weighted blanket is filled with hundreds of micro glass beads. They give the blanket a soothing weighted feel while maintaining temperatures ranging from cool to hot. The seven-layer design with precise box stitching ensures an even, soft, and relaxing experience. The durable 100% cotton cover is removable and machine-washable. Available sizes: 13 Available colors: 7 48 These Light Dimmers For Setting The Mood
Another home upgrade that makes a big impact at a small cost: These
lamp dimmers give almost any lamp the ability to go from 10 to 100% brightness — and anywhere in between. Simply plug them into an existing lamp and use the sliding switch to set the lighting to your preference. 49 This Multi-Device Charging Station
This
charging station allows you to charge up to five devices at once, in one convenient place. The charger features side ports and dividers to keep devices separated, keeping them organized and free from scratches. Plus, you get seven cables for charging a range of devices. Choose from several colors for all of the techies in your home. 50 A Heated Towel Warmer For At-Home Facials
For a spa-like experience at home, treat yourself to a
heated towel warmer for seriously upgraded at-home facials. This compact unit can hold up to eight small towels and comes with an included clip to grab the towels without burning your hands. You can set the time for 5 to 60 minutes, and shoppers report that it heats up quickly.