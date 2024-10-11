Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Things That Help You Declutter So Much Crap

Free up space in your bathroom or on your vanity with this two-pack of stackable plastic organizers. The transparent organizers are ideal for cosmetics and other beauty supplies like hair accessories and makeup remover pads. They’re also great for storing coffee pods and packets of tea.

One shopper out of the 16,000 who gave these organizers a five-star rating gushed, “These stackable drawers are being used for storing my hair dryer accessories, which means they're also being used to organize my shelf and clear up space I didn't have. I definitely recommend Stori, the possibilities are endless.”