Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These Things That Help You Declutter So Much Crap

Your home will thank you.
We all have too much crap, but we don’t necessarily have the right organizers to get all that said crap organized. This list of Amazon items will be a huge help in getting your living space to feel less cluttered. Check out the products below, all of which are making waves with shoppers.
01Under-Sink Organizers With Sliding Drawers For Easy Access
Give yourself plenty of extra storage space with this 2-pack of under-sink organizers. The plastic organizers each have a sliding drawer that gives you easy access to the products you need. The organizers also feature four removable hooks for hanging small items like brushes or rags. They’re great for kitchen, bathroom, or laundry room organization.
02A 3-Tier Bottle Organizer That Saves A Remarkable Amount Of Space
There’s no question that this three-shelf bottle organizer saves a ton of space. It can be placed on a countertop or in a cabinet to keep water bottles and baby bottles in one spot. Steel wires and sturdy plastic shelves can hold up to 15 pounds. The shelves are adjustable, accommodating everything from small bottles to large ones to travel mugs with handles.
03A Stylish 4-Tier Storage Cart On Wheels For Narrow Spaces
If you have a small bathroom that could use some more storage, check out this stylish storage cart on wheels that’s designed for narrow spaces. The four-tier cart has plenty of room for accessories, toiletries, towels, extra toilet paper, and more. The company also sells a three-tier cart for slightly less storage space, both coming in five different color options.
04Hangers For Bras & Tanks That’ll Keep Things In Great Condition
A smart way to organize your bras, tank tops, and bathing suits in a way that allows you to clearly see them is by using this two-pack of cami hangers. Each hanger has 16 hooks for hanging at least eight garments, freeing up drawer space. The hanger is rotatable and features high-quality metal and smooth edges. Impressively, they’ve received an overall score of 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon.
05Foldable Drawer Dividers For Successfully Organizing Socks, Undies & More
Place this foldable drawer organizer divider in a dresser drawer to successfully organize your socks, underwear, and bras. The storage box comes in a pack of three, so other family members can benefit from the organization. Two of the dividers feature 24 medium-sized compartments while the third has 16 large ones.
06Under-Shelf Storage Baskets That Support Up To 22 Pounds & Slide Right In
Slide this under-shelf storage basket onto a shelf and clip it in place to take advantage of unused space. The basket creates new storage space on any existing desk or bookshelf or in a closet or pantry. Two baskets come in the set, and each are able to hold up to 22 pounds. The thickness of the shelf needs to be less than 1.18 inches, so be sure to measure before your purchase.
07Thick Under-Bed Storage Containers With A Large Storage Capacity
Made from high-quality, thick fabric, this four-pack of under-bed storage containers is designed to keep your clothes and linens packed away and fresh for long-term storage. The containers feature handles for easy access and a zippered transparent cover so you can see the contents. Each container has a large capacity and can hold up to 90 liters.
08An Expandable Shelf Made From Alloy Steel That Fits Around Pipes
You don’t have to worry about having enough room under a sink with this expandable shelf, because it’s designed to fit around a sink’s pipes. Made of alloy steel and available in three colors, the shelving unit is extremely sturdy, and it can expand from 15 inches to 25 inches. The height of the shelf can also be adjusted to four levels.
09A Roll-Out Refrigerator Bin With Adjustable Dividers
Even though it may seem like just a simple plastic bin, this refrigerator caddy can greatly help organize food. The caddy comes with two adjustable dividers that allow you to create separate custom compartments. The bin has soft spinning wheels and a handle, so you can easily pull it out and push it back in as if it’s a built-in drawer.
10A Magnetic Heat-Resistant Stovetop Rack Hack You Won’t Regret Buying
Designed to make your cooking life more convenient, this magnetic stovetop shelf is a hack you won’t regret. The heat-resistant silicone shelf has the space to store your most-used spices while keeping them at arm’s reach. Equipped with four strong magnets, the shelf stays put without the need for any installation. Another convenience? It’s dishwasher-safe for when it needs a refresh.
11A Kitchen Sink Caddy With A Drain Tray To Keep Countertops Clean
This kitchen sink caddy gets the jobs done. The stainless steel caddy has a three-partition design to hold dish soap bottles, cleaning solutions, and scrub brushes. It has a designated spot for a sponge and a sink stopper, and it comes with a drain tray to keep any excess water from leaking onto your kitchen countertops. You can buy it in one of nine colors.
12Glass Food Containers With Tight-Sealing Lids For The Pantry Organization You’ve Been Craving
Bring on the pantry organization you’ve been wanting with these glass food containers. The glass containers come in a two-pack and provide ample storage for food items like pasta, lentils, oatmeal, beans, and more. They are odor-resistant and easy to wash. The tight sealing stainless steel lids keep food fresh while keeping hungry bugs out.
13Sticky Adhesive Cord Organizers For Appliances That’ll Keep The Wires Under Wraps
Keep your small kitchen appliance cords under wraps with this four-pack of appliance cord organizers. The small silicone organizers stick firmly onto an appliance with foam adhesive and stay in place. They are truly a genius way of getting the cords out of the way when an appliance isn’t being used. Choose from a selection of colors.
14A Hanging Fabric Organizer With Deep Pockets For All Your Things
As far as what this over-the-door hanging organizer can hold, the possibilities are nearly endless. The fabric organizer features six shelves with five large pockets and three small pockets to hold everything from toiletries to clothes to diapers to toys to pantry items. If beige isn’t your color, there are several other colors to choose from within the listing.
15Jumbo Storage Bag Organizers With Zippered Closures & Durable Handles
Store your extra blankets, pillows, and bedding in this two-pack of jumbo storage bag organizers. They’re also perfect for storing off-season clothes and accessories. The bags have a zippered closure, a see-through panel, and durable handles that make it easy to pull them in and out of tight spaces and carry them from room to room.
16A Shower Caddy Shelf & Soap Dish Set That Doesn’t Require Any Drilling & Has Over 29,000 5-Star Reviews
There’s no need to drill any holes into your shower wall with this shower caddy shelf and soap dish set. To make installation easy, the set comes with a strong adhesive mount that can bear plenty of weight. The caddy itself is large enough to hold all of your shower essentials, and a separate soap holder can do the same for a bar of soap. Over 29,000 Amazon reviewers have sung its praises in the form of a five-star review.
17A Cable Management Box That Hides Unsightly Power Strips & Cords
You’ll be surprised at the difference this cable management box can make in a room. It has a wooden-style cover that fully hides a power strip and is there to hold a phone, tablet, camera, and more as everything charges. Slots on the side of the box allow for the cords to emerge. The box doesn’t just hide cords, it also protects them from curious fingers and paws.
18A Sturdy & Versatile Rope Basket That Comes In 3 Sizes
There are countless ways to use this rustic rope basket in your home, all of which will help declutter. The basket is sturdy enough to hold a plant, laundry, toys, blankets, and more. It even has handles on the side to easily move it from room to room. It’s available in three sizes and three colors to fit your needs and aesthetic preferences best.
19An Ultra-Flat Outlet Extender & Power Strip That Actually Fits Behind Furniture
When you use this ultra-flat outlet extender for small spaces, you’ll be able to move furniture right up against the wall. The extender is attached to a narrow power strip with three plugs and two USB ports. It comes with a three-foot cord, but if you prefer something longer, the company also sells an eight-foot cord in either white or black.
20A Roll-Up, Stainless Steel Dish Rack That Makes Use Of Your Sink’s Corner
Use this dish drying rack to add a dedicated space for air drying certain dishes. The stainless steel rack sits in the corner of a sink and can be rolled up and stored when it isn’t being used. It’s a great mat to place wet sponges, a coffee mug or two, and washed fruit and vegetables. The rack is also heat resistant, making it a great place to rest hot pots.
21Bamboo Drawer Dividers With Built-In Springs That Can Be Adjusted To Fit
Separate the things you want to be separated in your drawers by introducing this four-pack of bamboo drawer dividers. The dividers are expandable from 17.5 inches to 22 inches, fitting in almost any standard-sized drawer — whether it’s in a dresser, bathroom drawer, or kitchen drawer. A built-in spring makes the dividers easy to install. Scoring an impressive 4.7 out of five stars, these will likely make quite a big difference.
22A Steel Cookware Organizer With 3 Slots For Cutting Boards, Cookie Sheets & More
This steel cookware organizer is the perfect way to keep cookie sheets, pans, and other high-rotation bakeware items organized and easy to grab. There are three slots, but way more than just three items can fit. Rubber feet prevent scratches and keep the organizer in place. Also serving as a great way to organize your collection of cutting boards, you can buy it in either bronze or silver.
23Transparent & Stackable Cosmetic Organizers With Over 16,000 5-Star Ratings
Free up space in your bathroom or on your vanity with this two-pack of stackable plastic organizers. The transparent organizers are ideal for cosmetics and other beauty supplies like hair accessories and makeup remover pads. They’re also great for storing coffee pods and packets of tea.
One shopper out of the 16,000 who gave these organizers a five-star rating gushed, “These stackable drawers are being used for storing my hair dryer accessories, which means they're also being used to organize my shelf and clear up space I didn't have. I definitely recommend Stori, the possibilities are endless.”
24A Fabric & Bamboo Toilet Paper Storage Basket That Holds Up To 12 Rolls
Take far fewer trips to wherever you keep your extra toilet paper with the purchase of this helpful toilet paper basket. Made of fabric and bamboo, the basket is lightweight and definitely not an eyesore like many toilet paper baskets can be. It can store up to 12 rolls at a time so that they’ll always be in reaching distance. The basket is available in five color options.
25A Plastic Bag Organizer With 21 Label Stickers That’ll Save A Tremendous Amount Of Space
Plastic bag boxes take up so much space in a drawer, it’s pretty ridiculous. To save space, check out this plastic bag storage organizer that can hold a variety of different sizes of bags. Included are 21 label stickers to help you identify the size of the bags. The organizer is made of bamboo and is available in several color options.
26A Wall-Mounted Broom Organizer For Various Types Of Tools
Create more space in your garage, tool shed, or laundry room with this wall-mounted broom holder. The broom holder can hold a lot more than just brooms, however. It’s great for all types of tools with long handles, sports equipment like tennis rackets and baseball bats, and cleaning supplies. The holder features four slots for handled tools and four hooks for smaller items.
27A 4-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set That Looks Like Real Marble For A Fraction Of The Cost
In this four-piece bathroom accessory set, you’ll find a lotion dispenser, a tumbler, a toothbrush and toothpaste holder, and a tray for holding smaller items or keeping the set together. Although the pieces in the set are made of plastic, they have a pretty marble look and cost a lot less than real marble. There are also several other designs and colors to choose from.
28A Stackable Acrylic Makeup Organizer With Luxury Vibes
Whether you use minimal cosmetics or have a plethora of makeup, this makeup organizer will keep it all in one place. The stackable, acrylic organizer features several drawers and a large area on top for easily accessible items. In addition to makeup, it’s great for storing hair accessories, jewelry, and other small accessories.
29A Space-Saving Mountable Spice Rack Organizer That Comes With 20 Empty Jars
When this space-saving spice rack organizer arrives at your doorstep, all you’ll need to do is wash the jars, fill them up with the spices of your choice, and seal them with the included lids. All 20 spice jars sit perfectly in stainless steel slots. The adjustable rack can be mounted to a wall, hung on a hook, placed on a countertop, or put in a cabinet.
30A Wooden Desktop Drawer Organizer Tray To Help Declutter Your Workspace
Buy this desktop drawer organizer to try and help declutter your workspace. The drawer can sit by itself on a desk, or you can purchase a two-, three-, or five-tier shelf organizer to put it in (all of which can be found within the listing). Sustainably crafted from high-quality wood, the drawer is a classy and reliable addition to a desk.
31Cabinet Organizer Shelves That Are Stackable & Support Up To 33 Pounds
Place this set of two organizer shelves on a countertop to hold various kitchen items. The shelves can be placed side by side or one can be stacked on top of the other. Each sturdy shelf can hold up to 33 pounds, making them a great choice for plates, cups, and food items. They can also be used in other places like the bathroom.
32Wooden Floating Shelves With A Rustic Design For Decor & Accessories
Modernize your bathroom decor with this set of two bathroom shelves. Crafted from engineered wood, the shelves have a rustic design and are ideal for holding towels, a tissue box, bathroom accessories, decor, and even a plant if you want. The two shelves can be effortlessly mounted to a wall. There are several sizes and colors to choose from.
33Stackable Multifunctional Storage Bins That Are On Wheels & Easy To Move
If you’re in need of a storage nook with space for things that otherwise don’t have a place, you’ll be pleased with these four-tier collapsible storage bins. The multifunctional bins are on wheels, making it easy to move them around as needed, and the doors have a magnetic buckle for closure. They’re also stackable, so you can organize them however you want.
34Countertop Corner Shelf For Space-Saving Kitchen & Bath Organization
Place this countertop corner shelf in an unused spot in your kitchen to make the most out of the space. The three-tier bamboo shelf can be turned to fit in a corner or it can be straightened out to use as a regular tiered shelf. It makes a great spice rack, coffee station, bathroom organizer, or plant stand. The color options are natural bamboo, black, or white.
35Apothecary Jars With Cute Bamboo Lids For Less Than $3 Each
This set of cute apothecary jars and their bamboo lids includes 12 labels for cotton balls, cotton swabs, cotton pads, hair ties, floss picks, and bath salt. The 10-ounce jars are made of food-grade plastic that’s extra thick and looks more like acrylic or glass. The canisters are functional and add a decorative element to any bathroom — plus, they have thousands of reviews and an overall rating of 4.5 to back them up further.
36Pot Lid Organizer Racks That Mount To A Wall & Hold 6 Lids
Without a rack, pot lids can be annoyingly hard to store, which is why this two-pack of pot lid organizers makes a big difference in the kitchen. The racks are designed to be mounted to a wall, whether it’s in a cabinet, on the back of a cabinet door, or a wall in the kitchen. Together, the racks can hold six lids no matter the type of handle they have.
37A Luxury Bamboo Drawer Organizer With A Variety Of Compartment Sizes
While this drawer organizer was designed with tea bag storage in mind, there are countless possibilities as to how you can use it. Made of sturdy bamboo, the organizer comes with six compartments in various sizes that can be configured how you see fit. It can be used for kitchen tools, knick-knacks, toys, office supplies, beauty supplies, and more.
38A Lightweight Grocery Bag Holder That Can Be Mounted Right Where You Need Them
A great way to reuse plastic bags is by placing them in this plastic bag holder. The holder makes it very convenient to grab the bags you need on the way out the door, whether you’re heading to the grocery store or to take your dog for a walk. It can be mounted to a wall using the included screw mount or adhesive. Bonus: It’s fingerprint-proof and comes in a variety of colors.
39An Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer That Can Hold Up To 36 Pairs
Hang this shoe organizer over a door if you have tons of shoes and nowhere to put them. The metal organizer combines mesh and metal and stores up to 36 pairs of shoes, which is pretty impressive for an over-the-door shoe holder. If you prefer mounting the shoe rack to a wall, that’s a possibility as well, and the tools needed to make that happen are included.
40A Stackable Can Organizer Made From Alloy Steel That Can Keep 36 Cans Out Of The Way
Clear off your current shelves that are likely stacked with an overabundance of canned goods and place them all on this stackable can rack. The alloy steel rack can hold up to 36 cans, making them perfectly visible so you don’t have to move things around to find that can of refried beans you need for Taco Tuesday.
41Acrylic Display Risers That Make Your Home Feel Like A Chic Boutique
Using these acrylic risers, put your favorite perfumes, collectibles, cupcakes, and more on display. The stand features three risers that can hold an impressive amount of things, whether for display purposes only or to help keep your things organized. It’s simple to put the risers together, and they are sturdy and hold up well.
42Modern Adhesive Hooks That Hold 15 Pounds & Come In Several Finishes
You’ll love the look of these modern adhesive hooks. The stainless steel hooks come in a pack of four and don’t require drilling as they stick to a wall via a strong adhesive. They’re available in several pretty finishes to match your style. Each hook can bear up to 15 pounds of weight, so they make for sufficient towel hooks.
43Spacious Fabric Hanging Shelves That Add A Ton Of Storage To Your Closet
These hanging shelves add a bunch of storage space to your closet. Two organizers come with the purchase, each with four spacious shelves. They’re so spacious that they can hold loads of towels, clothes, blankets, and more. The hanging closet is made of fabric that can be folded flat when it isn’t being used.
44Mountable Hat Display Racks With Space For 32 Baseball Hats
This two-pack of hat racks gives you ample space to keep your baseball hats organized. The display racks can hold up to 32 hats, positioning them in a way that makes it easy to find the hat you want. In fact, it’s so easy to use that you just have to lift the hat on top to get it out. Mount the racks on a wall or closet door. These are also available in a solo pack if you only need to store 16 hats or less.
45Vacuum Storage Bags That Save Up To 80% Storage Space
When you use these vacuum storage bags for extra blankets, comforters, clothes, and more, you’ll save up to 80% of storage space — whether it’s in storage at home or in a suitcase while traveling. The sealable bags come with a hand pump for air extraction. The pack of 25 bags comes with jumbo, medium, small, and travel roll-up bags.
46High-Quality Swiveling Wooden Pant Hangers To Cut Down On Wrinkling
Upgrade your current hanger situation in your closet with this pack of 10 high-quality wooden pant hangers. The hangers can swivel 360 degrees and are plenty durable to hold heavy garments. Unlike plastic pant hangers, these won’t sag while holding jeans, jumpers, tablecloths, and other items that have some weight to them.
47Genius Cord Holder Clips That Keep Your Chargers Where You Want Them
Stick these cable spring holder clips to a desk, nightstand, or anywhere you want easy access to your chargers. The clips come in a pack of five and stick via the attached adhesive that won’t leave any residue behind. They’re ideal for organizing wires of all sizes, including iPhone chargers, HDMI cables, computer power cords, etc.
48A Clever Wall Outlet Shelf That Holds Devices As They Charge
Install this clever outlet shelf over your existing outlet to give your devices a place to sit as they charge. It’s especially ideal for WiFi routers or devices like Amazon Alexa or Google Home that always need to be plugged in. The outlet shelf comes in three color options to best match your home decor and devices.
49An Adjustable Magnetic Paper Towel Holder That Also Works On The Washer
Whether you attach this magnetic paper towel holder to a refrigerator, kitchen appliance, workbench, or any other metal surface, it’s a reliable and smart way to keep paper towels nearby. Since it adheres so nicely to an appliance, it saves countertop space. The sides are adjustable to accommodate any size of paper towel roll.
50Mug Organizers That Brilliantly Save A Ton Of Space By Stacking
Stack your coffee mugs to save a significant amount of storage space by using this six-pack of coffee mug organizers. The brilliant little gadgets sit between two stacked coffee mugs to keep the top one from tumbling over. So, instead of storing coffee mugs side by side, you can use these organizers to use up more vertical space and save room.
51A Stylish Organizer With 360-Degree Rotation & 5 Compartments
This desk organizer is the perfect lazy Susan for writing utensils and office supplies. It has a 360-degree spin to make it as easy as possible to find what you’re looking for. The generously-sized organizer features five compartments for everything from pencils to markers to scissors to stickers. It’s cute and stylish, and it comes in a ton of color options.
52Stackable Storage Bins With Built-In Handles That Can Be Used For Practically Anything
The organization possibilities are practically endless with this four-pack of plastic storage bins. The stackable bins are great for organizing your refrigerator, office supplies, small toys, and more. They’re an especially ideal spot to store your kids’ snacks. The bins feature a built-in handle on either side, making them easily portable.
53A Rotating Belt Hanger That’ll Keep Up To 24 Belts Visible & Organized
This belt hanger doesn’t just organize them — it also keeps them visible so you can quickly find the belt you need. There are eight hooks on the hanger for storing up to 24 belts. Made from stable thickened metal, this hanger scored an impressive 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon. If belts aren’t something you’re concerned about, you can also use the hanger to hold bras, purses, scarves, and tank tops.
54A Collapsible Laundry Hamper That’s Perfect For Small Spaces
Perfect for small bedrooms or tight spaces, this collapsible laundry hamper doesn’t take up much space at all. It might be small, but the hamper can hold one to two loads worth of clothes. Made of fabric and bamboo, the hamper is collapsible and lightweight, and it’s very easy to fold and store to keep it out of the way.
55A Mountable Battery Organizer With Space For 93 Batteries
Once you start using this battery organizer, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. The case can hold up to 93 batteries in various sizes, and it even comes with a battery tester so you know which ones are good and which ones to dispose of. It can be mounted to a wall in the garage, a closet, or wherever is handy, or you can place it in a drawer.
56A Best-Selling Mini Label Maker With Templates Included On The App
Download the app and connect your phone via Bluetooth to this best-selling mini label maker to have access to several label templates. You can also design your own if you prefer. The label maker is easily portable and small enough to fit in a pocket. It comes with one roll of labels and is available in multiple color options.
57Car Seat Organizers That Are Washable & Can Hold Literally All Of Your Kids’ Things
From tablets to water bottles to snacks to toys, this two-pack of car backseat organizers can hold it all. Each organizer hooks onto the back of the driver’s side or passenger’s side car seat. It features loads of pockets and a clear touchscreen viewer window for a tablet. In the event of muddy footprints, you can throw the organizer in the wash.
58Silicone Cable Straps In A 24-Pack With Near-Perfect Reviews
Organize your chargers, wired headphones, and more with this 24-pack of silicone cable straps. A hole at the top of each strap allows it to be fixed onto a cable, and it’s also a way to hang the cables so you can always see what’s what. Choose from a variety of colors and select from two different sizes.
One shopper raved, “These came in a nice, durable plastic case which is great for keeping them organized and stashed away until I need them, especially since there are so many (also a bonus).”
59An Angled Laundry Detergent Station That Reduces Mess & Makes Dispensing Soap Easier
No need to lift the heavy jug of detergent every time you throw in a load when you set it on this convenient laundry soap station. The soap station is at an angle, so the soap is always ready to be dispensed. There’s even a spot for the measuring cup to help you avoid drips and spills on the countertop. It’s made with antislip rubber feet to keep it from slipping and sliding.
60A Storage Case For Holiday Dishes & Platter Plates That Has A Hard Shell & Secure Dual Zippers
If you’re someone who keeps their holiday dishes in rotation with their everyday plates, this storage case is for you. This case will create extra room by safely separating out lesser used items while ensuring everything inside stays safe. It has a hard shell on the outside and felt plate dividers inside, all secured by dual zippers on the outside. These have racked up an impressive score of 4.8 out of five stars for a reason.