The Best Early Deals From Amazon’s Spring Sale (It's No Surprise They're Selling Out Fast)
Ahead of its big spring sale (which starts March 25th), Amazon quietly dropped a batch of early deals—and this is your chance to snag essentials before they vanish. Whether you need kitchen upgrades, self-care treats, or just a budget-friendly way to refresh your space, these discounts are too good to ignore. Here’s what to grab before it’s all gone.
58% Off A Smoothing Bali Underwire Bra
This bra by Bali has it all — not only does it offer strong support thanks to its underwire, but it's lightweight, made of a cozy fabric that contains both nylon and spandex. It's designed to be smooth, disappearing under the tops you pair it with thanks to its seamless design. It's also a versatile addition to your underwear collection. Since it's convertible, you can wear it either traditionally or with its straps crisscrossed. You can buy it in 14 different colors.
58% Off These Roomy Storage Bags For Blankets & Clothing
Pack up all of last season's clothes in an instant with this six-pack of storage bags. Also great for old blankets and comforters that are currently out of rotation, these foldable bags include convenient reinforced handles and lids to make transporting them around the house even easier. They're moisture-proof and are built to let air flow without letting dust in. They're even stackable, helping you save space. You can buy them in four colors.
52% Off Ultra Soft Microfiber Bedsheets
Get a great night's sleep with this bedsheet set from Utopia. Available in sizes from twin to California king, these sheets are crafted from brushed microfiber polyester. Not only are they soft, but microfiber sheets resists shrinking or fading in the wash. They're available in 30 colors.
66% Off These High-Rise Tapered Jeans
A fan favorite on Amazon with nearly 50,000 perfect ratings, these high-rise Gloria Vanderbilt jeans will become an instant closet staple. The versatile pants have a tapered fit, and they come in an assortment of washes, as well as in short and long inseams. And now is your chance to snag them at a major discount.
31% Off This 9-Device Outlet Extender
Add a ton of spots to power devices with this highly rated surge protector. It features five AC power outlets, three USB-A ports, and one USB-C port. The AC outlets are on three different sides, making it easier to fit bulky charging blocks.
34% Off A Plush & Absorbent Bath Mat
Available in a wide array of colors and sizes, this microfiber bath rug will make bath and shower time feel so much more luxurious. Its shaggy microfiber fabric is quick to absorb water while remaining cozy to step on. Each mat has a nonslip rubber backing to keep you secure. They're also machine washable for a quick and easy refresh.
28% Off A Pair Of Silky Pillowcases
These fan-favorite satin pillowcases double as skin and hair care, since the smooth surface is so much gentler than cotton. They come in a variety of colors to blend seamlessly with your bedding.
35% Off A Water-Resistant Digital Meat Thermometer
This digital meat thermometer takes the guesswork out of meal prep by providing accurate temperature readings in seconds flat without cutting into your food. It folds up compactly when not in use, and features a magnet on the back for seriously convenient storage. Over 73,000 shoppers gave it 4.7 stars overall. It's water resistant, too.
33% Off This 5-Piece Adhesive Shower Caddy Set
This adhesive shower caddy set is a great addition to your bathroom, especially if you're a renter. Crafted from rustproof stainless steel, these durable caddies can support up to 40 pounds of product without even needing a fancy installation process. They have over 28,000 five-star reviews and can also be used in your kitchen to hold spices and other often-used products. You can buy it in 13 different colors.
61% Off These High-Waisted Leggings
Available in dozens of colors, these high-waisted leggings are not see-through, feature four-way stretch, and are sweat wicking to stay cool. They're stretchy enough to be comfortable all day long without losing their shape or snug fit.
23% Off This 12-Pack Of Waterproof Fairy Lights
These fairy lights have best-seller status and over 35,000 five-star ratings. Why do people love them so much? First off, they're battery powered, so they can be used anywhere. And they're waterproof, so that means they can even be used outside or in your bathroom. These lights also emit a warm white glow that's oh-so-cozy, whether you use them for crafting, decor, or accent lighting. The set comes with 12 pieces.
33% Off This Pair Of 2-Tier Under-Sink Organizers
These two-tier organizers help you maximize vertical storage space and are narrow enough to fit next to the pipes under your sink. The set includes two sizes, both with trays that slide out for easy access.
38% Off These Under-Eye Patches Made With 24-Karat Gold
Made with 24-karat gold, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and collagen, these under-eye patches soothe delicate skin and leave you with a glow. Reviewers say they adhere well, work as advertised, and that storing them in the fridge offers an extra-cooling boost. The set comes with a whopping 30 pairs for plenty of at-home spa nights.
43% Off A Space-Saving Bra & Tank Top Hanger
Save time and precious closet space with this genius bra hanger that was created with 20 foldable hooks, each of which is designed to hold more than one item. Made from natural hard wood, it's built to last. Aside from bras, it's a great way to organize tank tops, ties, scarves, and belts. It also comes in a two-pack set in case you have a lot to declutter.
20% Off This 5-Pack Of Gold-Plated Bracelets
This bracelet stack is such an easy add-to-cart, thanks to its classic style that feels on trend at the same time. The set includes five adjustable bracelets plated in 14-karat gold, all in different styles, from paper clip chains to herringbone and figaro chains.
36% Off This Cushy Quilted Mattress Pad
Protect your mattress and give it a plush feel at the same time with this quilted mattress pad. It's packed with fluffy microfiber fill, has an elastic hem all the way around, and fits mattresses up to 21 inches deep.
19% Off This Popular Faux Leather Tote Bag
This sleek oversize tote fits everything from your gym gear to a weekend wardrobe. At 22 inches long and 15 inches tall, it easily handles travel essentials, including those must-have snacks. Made from soft PU leather, it's sturdy yet lightweight, with a magnetic snap for quick access. Whether you’re commuting or hitting the road, this chic unlined bag keeps it simple and stylish. Plenty of colors are available in the listing.
20% Off This Retinol & Ferulic Acid Body Cream
Don't forget the rest of your body in your skincare routine. Formulated with Vitamin A, this retinol body lotion from Medix 5.5 encourages cellular turnover boosting elasticity in the skin. It also features other powerhouse ingredients like ferulic acid, shea butter, Vitamin E, & green tea to provide a healthy-looking glow.
17% Off This Highly Rated Outlet Extender
Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after 93,000 reviews, this five-socket wall charger makes it easy to plug in multiple bulky adapters, thanks to the angled design. The four USB ports only upgrade the functionality of this practical essential.
31% Off A Pair Of Sturdy Adhesive Shower Caddies
Shower organization is a breeze with these adhesive-backed shelves that are a cinch to install. These modern, rust-resistant shelves can hold up to 30 pounds each and feature hooks for razors and loofahs.
21% Off These Waffle-Weave Cotton Dishcloths
These durable dishcloths have a honeycomb weave design that helps them absorb water while remaining lightweight and breathable. Crafted from 100% cotton, each towel is soft enough not to scratch any dishes or bakeware. They also dry quickly, making them an essential part of post-dinner cleanup. You can buy them in multiple sizes and over 25 color options.
42% Off These Exfoliating Pore Pads
These pore pads can be used daily to effectively exfoliate, refine your pores, and balance oil production. They’re suitable for all skin types and are enriched with hydroxy acids promising a deep cleanse. The addition of calming lavender makes them an aromatherapeutic self-care moment.
26% Off This Effective Snail Mucin Essence
This hydrating essence is a cult favorite — just look at the 84,000 Amazon reviews and counting. Its formula is packed with snail mucin to rejuvenate and soothe dull and damaged skin. One reviewer says, "I wish they sold this in gallon jugs." It's earned its 4.6-star average rating.
20% Off A Cult-Fave Concealer
With more than 150,000 perfect five-star ratings, Maybelline's Instant Rewind lets you conceal, correct, and contour with its simple sponge-tip applicator. The moisturizing formula is crease resistant and designed to offer up to 12 hours of no-budge wear.
34% Off This Hydrating Shea & Sugar Body Scrub
This body scrub is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star overall rating after an astonishing 146,000 reviews. It uses gentle exfoliants and shea butter to soften skin and comes in so many delicious scents.
20% Off A Popular Pair Of Satin Pillowcases
Stock up on these satin pillowcases that have earned a 4.6-star overall rating after 47,000 reviews. Besides adding a luxe touch to your bed, the smooth material can help improve the condition of your skin and hair (i.e., less breakage and face creasing).