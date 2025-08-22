American Girl is one of those brands that has an exceptional way of meeting girls where they are. Whether it's Bitty Baby for those who love a baby doll or introducing the line-up of Wellie Wishers for younger American Girl fans who need a smaller, more age-appropriate doll and story, they have really created a brand that grows with our girls. And now they're going even bigger with their first-ever plush doll collection, designed for babes 18 months and up. But these aren't just any plush dolls — American Girl's plush doll collection features five iconic historical characters.

I know exactly what you're thinking: You've saved your Samantha and your Molly and your Addy dolls for years, waiting to gift them to your own baby. But you've worried about their age, if they're old enough to handle Kirsten's St. Lucia crown or if they'll ruin Felicity's hair with their own brushes. A plush doll collection from American Girl is already a gift, but to incorporate our favorite historical girls into it is just the absolute best.

Now even the smallest hands can hold a Samantha, Kirsten, Molly, Josefina, and Addy as they're reimagined into 13.5-inch knitted plush dolls. They are each dressed in their original meet outfit, and each of them comes with their own colorful board book that introduces your little one to their historic world in a toddler-friendly way.

INFO 1/5

Available now, each plush American Girl doll and book is $60. Like their bigger counterparts, these dolls are built to last, and the attention to detail is so good. The fact that your babe can snuggle with Addy easily — even carrying her in strollers and car seats — is just the sweetest. My three girls all love American Girl dolls, and even my older ones will appreciate a doll they can truly squeeze and tote around with them without fear of getting them ruined.

The books were always my favorite part of a new American Girl doll, and these board books are just as lovely. The illustrations are nice and bright, while the history is perfectly written for little ones to understand. What a joy it is to introduce our littlest girls into this world so that by the time they’re old enough for your passed-down American Girl dolls, they’ll already know their stories.

INFO 1/2

The American Girl plush doll collection looks like it’s meant to stay, too, so this is the perfect line to add to with each birthday and holiday for your girl. All American Girl dolls are so fun and special, but for the plush collection to honor five of the iconic historical girls? It’s perfection.