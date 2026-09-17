American Girl's 2027 Girl Of The Year Doll, Daisy Davenport, Is Available Now

Back in May, American Girl revealed their 2027 Girl of the Year to be Daisy Davenport, an outdoorsy girl who loves soccer and hails from Madison, Wisconsin (much like the brand itself). They made her book, Daisy Davenport Saves the Day, available for pre-order that month. Now, Daisy’s doll has been unveiled, and she and the books are available as of today.

Daisy is American Girl’s first character from Wisconsin, a nod to the company’s roots in the state to mark their 40th anniversary. She’s a camper at Camp Gowonagin, the same summer camp American Girl Molly McIntire attended decades before her. Daisy’s story begins with bad news: Her best friend won’t be able to join her at summer camp, and all their perfectly laid plans are dashed.

As Daisy navigates homesickness and the anxiety around making new friends (plus a dash of being afraid of the dark — cabins!), she also finds her confidence on the soccer field.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a character who is confident and capable while navigating the uncertainty that comes with trying new things, building friendships, and growing into who you are. Her story is a wonderful way to celebrate where American Girl has been and the next chapter,” said Pamela Velarde, Vice President and Head of American Girl, in a press release.

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As for the doll herself, Daisy has green eyes, auburn hair, and bangs. She comes packed for a summer of fun with a purple T-shirt, pleated denim skort, striped socks, and purple sneakers. But in true American Girl fashion, it's Daisy’s accessory sets that absolutely steal the show. For starters, her craft set is absolutely adorable and it gives me cute aggression just looking at it. The tiny beads! The accessory case!

There’s also a campfire and s’mores set, a duffel bag with her journal, toiletries, and extra ‘fits, and of course a cabin big enough to sleep two American Girls — because everyone has to make a new BFF for life at sleepaway camp. Key to Daisy’s character, of course, are her soccer uniform and practice equipment: a ball, goal, cones, water bottle, and drawstring backpack for essentials.

The Daisy Davenport 2027 Girl of the Year doll and product collection is available beginning today at AmericanGirl.com and in American Girl retail stores nationwide.