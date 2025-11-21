A Beauty Editor-Approved Sephora Gift Guide For Moms Who Want Easy Holiday Wins

The holidays are right around the corner, and for a beauty editor, that means one thing: It’s officially Sephora gift set season. As a mom, I also know how busy life gets, so think of this as your cheat sheet to the perfect little treats to add to your holiday list. This year, Sephora is once again delivering the cutest gift sets and stocking stuffers — it’s the year of the ultra minis, you heard it here first — all guaranteed to show that you’ve still got your finger on the pulse of what’s cool in beauty. And yes, you have full permission to treat yourself, too, because these deals are that good and only come around once a year.

HOT TIP: Cyber week starts on Nov. 26, when you can enjoy up to 50% off so many beauty must-haves and 30% off select brands daily.

SKIN

This Super-Hydrating Face Cream Set

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream has 4.5% squalane for soft skin, and ceramides help hydrate skin 15 layers deep. A great gift for guys and gals alike, this set comes with a travel and a regular size to ensure you’re covered whether you’re at home or on the go.

A Slew of Tried-and-True Sheet Masks

I’ve never met a Dr. Jart+ sheet mask I didn’t love, and this set delivers 12 solutions for every skin concern — redness, irritation, dryness, dullness, you name it. Whether you gift the whole set or split them up as stocking stuffers, it’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for anyone who loves a good self-care moment.

No-Fail Faves From a Bougie Brand... At a Steal

When someone asks me for a luxe skincare pick, I’ll usually start from my own bathroom cabinet, and that’s a lot of Tatcha. This will revive dry skin from a harsh winter in no time, and is a steal (the moisturizer alone is normally $72). This also comes with their Rice Wash, which is soft and foamy but won’t strip skin, and the Kissu Lip Mask for juicy, soft lips.

MAKEUP

The Only Mascara Trio You Need

It might just be me, but for days I have time for only one product to help me fake how awake I am (read: every day), it’s mascara. Don’t sleep on Sephora Collection’s formulas that will take your lashes up a notch in seconds. Their Size Up helps thicken and lengthen, while Big By Definition adds definition and separation. But if you need lifted volume, Love The Lift is that girl.

A Multitasker Perfect for the Hectic Holiday Season

Makeup pro Gucci Westman knew exactly what she was doing when she created this lip and cheek multitasker. It’s the most sophisticated wash of color that blends out beautifully thanks to its hydrating jojoba seed oil and raspberry leaf. This year’s trio is great for a natural flush with “Couchette” or turning up the volume for all your holiday parties a la the vibrant shade of “Jam.”

A Dreamy Collection of Lip Pencils

For sculpted, contoured lips, Make Up For Ever’s liners might have some of the best universally nuanced shades. Richly pigmented, this set has some of my favorite pink and brown shades that you can use alone or together for the most iconic, defined lips.

HAIR

My Go-To Frizz Fighter (x2)

This is one of my non-negotiable stylers. Not only does it make hair blindingly shiny, but it also helps tame frizz even in high-humidity situations. I always have the full size on hand and never travel without the mini size, so I am obsessed that this gift set comes with both.

The Second-Day Hair Triple Threat

This set is a total game-changer for second (or third) day hair. The weightless leave-in conditioner keeps strands soft and smooth, while the refillable dry shampoo revives roots without any residue. Bonus points for the silk scrunchie that helps protect your hair between washes — it’s the kind of trio that makes effortless styling actually effortless.

This Styling Set That’s Both Practical & Cute

These styling essentials from Dae have something for every look — from sleek, slicked-back styles to full-on volume. And the adorable butterfly clip? The perfect finishing touch.

PERFUME

A Cozy Set of Scents From A Viral Brand

What I love about this quartet of minis from Phlur is that they cover every vibe. Missing Person gives that cozy, nostalgic “your-skin-but-better” warmth; Father Figure brings a lush, green confidence; Rose Whip is flirty and romantic; and Vanilla Skin wraps it all up with a soft, creamy sweetness.

A Flirty, Feminine Perfume Sampler

There is something irresistibly feminine and effortless about LoveShackFancy fragrances, and I get complimented on them every single time I wear one (Forever In Love is one of my current favorites). So, I would not pass up this sampler dabbers set of their bestsellers. Each of them comes with a detachable bow that you can throw on your hair — too adorable.

A Huge Sample Set So You Can Find Your Signature Scent

Perfume may be one of the hardest things to gift, and as such, Sephora Favorites samplers take out the guesswork. A soft, reusable bag comes stocked with 20 sample-size bestselling fragrances that cover every fragrance profile, from sweet and earthy to florals and more. Your giftee will love that they’ll not only have time to sit with each scent to see which one they really love, but once they find their favorite, they can redeem the included scent certificate to get a full-size perfume of their most loved one at no extra cost online or in store. Genius, if you ask me.