13 Products Real Moms Use To Rot In Maximum Comfort

Name one mom in this world who doesn’t love a good rot session. Between work, household management, raising halfway-decent kids, and basic hygiene, we don’t have much gas left in the tank at the end of the day; that’s why so many of us crash into a weird half-alive fugue state after the kids’ bedtime. So yes, when you finally get a few hours to yourself and all you want to do is lie in bed and make like a carcass, that’s valid; nay, it’s necessary. If you want to make your space cozier and dream of someone holding your book up for you and turning every page, there are some purchases you can make to help. You certainly don’t have to buy anything to practice actual self-care. But if you want a softer blanket for rot days, or a better body pillow for your in-bed show binges, here you go.

01 Naturepedic Adjustable Organic Latex Pillow Naturepedic Naturepedic Adjustable Organic Latex Pillow $139 $111.20 see on naturepedic I have chronic neck pain, so believe me when I say I've tried every pillow under the sun to make it feel better. This one from Naturepedic is finally the one. It's stuffed with the bounciest latex you can mold into the shape you need for support, and you're able to add or remove stuffing to adjust the firmness. Bonus points that the materials are organic and have all kinds of safety certifications. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

02 Intake Breathing Nasal Dilator Intake Intake Starter Kit $83.99 $49.99 see on intake Listen, I am trying to rot in peace, and my husband's breathing was simply not going with the vibe. The Intake Breathing strips are an internal nasal dilator that opens airways from the inside rather than slapping a strip on the outside of your nose, and the difference in snoring reduction is genuinely remarkable. He breathes more quietly, I sleep better, and I can fully commit to my horizontal do-nothing time without any interruptions. — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

03 Cooling Reversible Tencel Comforter Blanket Harbor House Cooling Reversible Tencel Comforter Blanket $159.99 see on harbor house This comforter has completely changed how I feel about summer sleep. The Tencel fabric is naturally temperature-regulating, moisture-wicking, and genuinely cool to the touch in a way that doesn't feel gimmicky, which means I can actually be under a blanket in the summer without waking up in a full sweat situation. It's reversible with two different textures so you can flip it depending on how warm the night is, and the weight is that perfect middle ground between substantial enough to feel cozy and light enough to not overheat. If rotting comfortably is the goal, this is the comforter that makes it possible! — Katie Garrity

04 Hey Mary Jane Microdosed THC Collection Hey Mary Jane Hey Mary Jane Microdosed THC Collection $234 $199 see on hey mary jane When I say I like THC microdoses, I mean SMALL. And this is the only company I know that makes gummies that contain 1 mg of THC in their products, along with CBD, adaptogens, and nootropics. These are perfect for just taking the edge off a long day or dialing down the stress and anxiety. I can take them but still feel totally in control of my bedrotting. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

05 Gooseneck Kindle & Tablet Holder Gooseneck Kindle & Tablet Holder Tryone See price on Amazon See on Tryone I definitely felt a little silly getting one of these, but I would do it a thousand times over now that I have it. If you're a Kindle girlie looking for maximum rot-ability, you need a Kindle arm. This thing easily attaches to my coffee table or bed frame and holds my Kindle in place, so I can use my little remote page turner (more on that next) and fully relax. This one’s easy to pose and holds its shape, and also fits an iPad or Nintendo Switch. It’s just nice not to have to hold anything, OK?! — Katie McPherson

06 A Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle RF Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle SK SYUKUYU See price on Amazon See on SK SYUKUYU When I'm trying to rot, I want my entire body under a warm blankie and to melt into the couch, bed, whatever my carcass happens to be on top of. With this remote page turner and the aforementioned Kindle arm, I can lie however I want and even turn Kindle pages without taking my arms out from under the covers. If you have carpal tunnel and holding books or devices is difficult by the end of the day, this setup is a game-changer. Also, they come as cheap as $9.99 if you browse around; this just happens to be the one I have, but plenty of others have great reviews for less money. — Katie McPherson

07 The Everywhere Sack Microwave Heating Pad Sacksy Thyme The Everywhere Sack Microwave Heating Pad $59 see on sacksy thyme My favorite time to bed rot is when my perimenopause periods are trying to kill me. This large, hefty heating pad just needs two minutes in the microwave to stay hot for an hour, and relieves menstrual cramps in minutes. It also smells divine. I hear you can also freeze them, though I haven't tried it yet! — Sarah Aswell

08 SquishPillow Body Pillow Original Squishmallows SquishPillow Body Pillow Insert $39.99 $29.99 see on target For years, I've seen people with chronic pain talk about using Squishmallows as support pillows for more comfortable sleep. So, when the brand launched an actual body pillow, I jumped. This pillow immediately replaced my old one because it's the perfect length, and definitely has that signature Squish that's soft but cloud-like. — Katie McPherson

09 Lovesac Footsac Blanket Lovesac Footsac Blanket $200 $130 see on lovesac We bought a Lovesac couch from Costco years ago, and lumped into the deal were a few of their Footsac blankets. I would never have spent this much money on a blanket otherwise. They're plush, a little heavy, so soft, and have a big pocket you can tuck your feet into for warm piggies. We've used these on the couch for four years straight (like, they literally never get a day off) and they still look and feel new. I absolutely adore them and yes, I now genuinely believe they’re worth the price if you’re a blankie person. — Katie McPherson

10 Cocoon Blanket Cocoon Cocoon Blanket in No. 018 Sunflower Stripe $230 $184 see on cocoon How different can a blanket really be from other blankets, you ask? I don't really know, but I do know that the three members of my family fight tooth and nail for this one whenever we have a TV or movie night. It is incredibly soft and substantial; like the name implies, I just want to be constantly wrapped up in it from head to toe. And the sunflower striped colorway is SO cute. It leveled up my bedrotting to heavenly heights. — Sarah Aswell

11 Cozy Earth Pajamas Cozy Earth Women's Bamboo Stretch-Knit Short Sleeve & Pant Pajama Set $138 see on cozy earth Cozy Earth makes my favorite pajamas on the market, and when I want to curl up and rest and recharge, I reach for their bamboo stretch set. It's the softest material you'll ever feel that somehow never gets too warm, and they feel pretty on, so the rest feels restier than if I was in one of my giant ratty old T-shirts. — Katie McPherson

12 Riversol Retinol Neck Cream Riversol Retinol Neck Cream $99 $75 see on riversol Rotting horizontally on the couch is genuinely more enjoyable when you know your neck is getting treated at the same time! This neck cream has officially become the step in my routine I refuse to skip. The neck and chest are the first places to show signs of aging and also somehow the last place anyone remembers to treat, and Riversol's retinol formula is specifically designed for that thinner, more sensitive skin so you get real results without the irritation you'd get from slapping a regular face retinol down there. It's formulated with encapsulated retinol, peptides, and niacinamide to firm, smooth, and improve texture over time, and the cream consistency absorbs beautifully without feeling heavy or greasy. — Katie Garrity

13 Chakra Perfume Oil Discovery Kit Auratherapy Chakra Perfume Oil Discovery Kit $111 see on auratherapy How fun is this? This really beautiful travel kit of seven chakra oils allows you to mix and match to feel your best, whatever your energy or intention. And if your intention is bedrotting, this has some great options. What a lovely way to use all of your senses to relax. — Sarah Aswell

Here’s to leveling up our relaxation time, even when it seems a little silly. Invest in your rest, we say!