Advent calendars are so magical — and not just for kids. I honestly think adults, especially moms, deserve holiday advent calendars more than anyone. All of the magic, all of the work, all of the sleepless nights leading up to the big holiday... that’s on you. Don’t you deserve a treat each day that you don’t have to think about? Don’t you deserve a tiny mini gift or snack or fun thing to put you in the holiday spirit and make you feel special? Don’t you deserve some magic?

Obviously, yes. And I have all of the best advent calendars to give you just that.

Listen, one thing you don’t need this time of year? Unnecessary junk. It’s cluttering, it’s overwhelming, and it’s just a giant waste of your mental energy and peace. Don’t do it. There are a million advent calendars out there, but these have been vetted, and trust me: They are worth the price. Whether you want something simple, like a piece of chocolate each day, or you’d like something more glam, like a new piece of jewelry, there’s a worthwhile option here.

These advent calendars aren’t about overconsumption; they’re about things that will delight you and things you can enjoy long after the twinkling lights are back in the box. So think about what would really make you happy this holiday season, and find the advent calendar on this list to help you get there.

A Cheese Lover’s Advent Calendar Tillamook 12 Days of Tillamook $149 see on tillamook Cheese fans, rise up. Now’s your time. The 12 Days of Tillamook calendar is a little pricey, yes, but y’all — the cheese is epic. You’ll get six different cheeses (and large portions!) and six other surprises in this advent calendar. Save them up for a little end-of-the-week board, or just have a quiet moment each day with whatever cheese or surprise you open. The choice is yours, but no matter what, this advent calendar is absolute joy.

The Perfect Cookie Calendar World Market Walker's Shortbread Advent Calendar $29.99 see on world market The year I first tried the Walker’s Shortbread Advent Calendar is the year my life forever changed. I am so serious. Do you know how perfect a piece of shortbread goes with coffee every morning? Light, soft, just the right amount of sugar — Walker’s is already bliss, but a pre-portioned Walker’s shortbread every morning really puts me in the Christmas spirit. Do not sleep on this one. Everyone’s happier with a piece of shortbread each day.

A Stationery Lover’s Advent Calendar Papier Papier 24 Days of Desk Delights $175 see on papier Listen, I live for Papier and their fun products. For every girly who has ever loved a fresh notebook and pen, you’ll fall in love with the brand’s 24 Days of Desk Delights calendar. It’s a splurge, yes, but you’ll love every single item in this calendar and use them well beyond Christmas. And guys, the stuff is GOOD. Bookmarks, sticky notes, the best rolling ball fancy pens — you will be obsessed. Such fun little treats to open each day, and these items would usually be worth $250.

A Hobby Advent Calendar The Woobles The Woobles Advent Calendar $175 $140 see on the woobles So many of us are looking for new ways to distract us from doomscrolling, and The Woobles advent calendar sounds like the perfect way. Featuring beginner kits, this advent calendar will have you crocheting four full-sized Woobles and six accessories, and yes, they all come complete with the hooks, yarn, and items you need.

The Perfect Chocolate Advent Calendar Lindt Lindt Holiday Santa's Workshop Advent Calendar $31.29 see on lindt OK, there are chocolate advent calendars and then there are chocolate advent calendars. There was nothing I loved more than a piece of chocolate each day as I counted down to Christmas, and the Lindt Santa’s Workshop calendar really brings that nostalgia back — but so much better. Creamy truffles, seasonal shapes with hazelnut filling, mini double chocolates: You’re going to fall in love. As Mrs. Trunchbull of Matilda once said, “Much too good for children!”

The Advent Calendar For Haircare Girlies Kitsch Kitsch North Pole Post 12-Day Advent Calendar $175 $119 see on kitsch I love all Kitsch products, so the Kitsch North Pole advent calendar is a must. You get 12 full-size items in this calendar, and while each item is an everyday item you can use again and again, they do have some fun holiday spins to keep your spirits bright and really help you feel the season.

For The Protein Fiends World Market Cowboy Beef Jerky Howdy Holidays Advent Calendar $39.99 see on world market Girl, don’t pretend like you aren’t worried about your protein intake. This Cowboy Beef Jerky Howdy Holidays calendar is so ridiculously fun for this season, and honestly, a big hunk of beef jerky in the mornings is really what you need to power through December. Maple bourbon, jalapeño, and habanero teriyaki make up the flavors in this calendar, and it’s truly a nice change from all the sweetness we’re usually consuming this season. Plus, $40 for 24 pieces of beef jerky is a steal.

An Advent Calendar For Jewelry Lovers Pura Vida Pura Vida 24-Day Advent Calendar $158 see on pura vida This one is a splurge, but it’s so worth it. With adjustable rings, bracelets, earrings, and more, this Pura Vida advent calendar is valued at over $360, but comes in at just $158. This is actually a super fun one to share with a bestie, your sister, your daughter — someone you love — and gives you so many fun, sparkly options to wear well beyond the holiday season.

The Advent Calendar For Coffee Lovers Keurig Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer Advent Calendar $29.99 $19.99 see on keurig There are so many expensive coffee advent calendars out there, but I’m telling you, the Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer calendar is all you need. Not only are several popular brands included, like McCafé and Swiss Miss, but there are also flavored and seasonal coffees and even a latte K-Cup. It’s such a fun little surprise to get each day, and my trick is to save it for that 3 p.m. slump — or for when you need to stay up late and wrap presents or help your Elf on the Shelf find a spot.

The Bookworm’s Advent Calendar Uncommon Goods The Book Lover's Advent Calendar $30 see on uncommon goods Whether you’ve only managed to read one book this year or have a steady Goodreads account going, you’re going to love this Book Lover’s Advent Calendar from Uncommon Goods. With magnetic bookmarks, stamps, stickers, and more fun book-themed gifts, this is one of those calendars that just hits you right in your book-loving heart. December can be a lot, and having a sweet little book treat to open each day is kind of the best.

The Best Advent Calendar For Nail Girlies Manucurist Advent Calendar All That Glitters $321 $139 see on manucurist Love a good manicure? Try the Manucurist Advent Calendar All That Glitters. With 24 full-size nail care products, including a calendar-exclusive glitter top coat, you’re going to give yourself the best, sparkliest manicure for the season. These products are made to last and are worth their cost on a normal day, but to get 24 full-size items and put yourself in the spirit? The best.

The Countdown For Self-Care Fiends Canopy 12 Days of Self-Care Advent Calendar $213 $170 see on canopy I love a good self-care moment, and this 12 Days of Self-Care Advent Calendar from Canopy makes it so easy to have them through the month of December. With aromas, diffusers, cute hair accessories, and beauty tools, this is the ultimate “I am overwhelmed with December and need a treat” advent calendar. It will give you that little moment you need to relax, and you get to use all the items after Christmas. All the wins.