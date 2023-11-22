Shopping
All The Best Early Black Friday Deals (It's No Surprise They're Selling Out Fast)
by BDG Commerce
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Amazon isn’t waiting for Black Friday to drop some of its lowest prices of the year — check out jaw-dropping deals on gift-worthy items including home products, fashion, name-brand tech, and more. But act fast, things are selling out fast.
20% Off These Digestive Enzymes
These digestive enzymes aid in breaking down food (like dairy products, fruits and veggies, protein, and more) for further digestion. And the included prebiotics and probiotics promote digestive function in the gut. Take one capsule with a big meal or with foods that often cause discomfort. Clip the coupon to save 20%.
33% Off This Cool Mist Humidifier
This cool mist humidifier features a sizable water tank to increase the humidity in rooms as large as 430 square feet. It can run for up to 50 hours straight, though there is also a timer function should you want the device to turn off automatically after one, two, four, or eight hours. The humidifier will also shut off when the water level is low.
16% Off This Smart Humidifier For Large Rooms
This smart humidifier with more than 26,000 five-star reviews delivers the optimal amount of humidity by adjusting output based on the built-in humidity sensor. It has three mist modes, an essential oil tray, and it can run for up to 40 hours straight. It's also available in white in the listing, and it's designed to cover rooms up to 370 square feet.
33% Off This Electric Toothbrush With 5 Cleaning Modes
This unique and feature-rich electric toothbrush has bamboo heads with castor oil-based bristles (it comes with two) and it charges via induction. It includes five cleaning modes ranging from sensitive to whitening. Reviewers report the handle is easy to grip when wet and it has a six-week battery life per charge as well.
59% Off These Roomy Zippered Storage Bags
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
67% Off A Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Believe the hype around robot vacuum cleaners. This one from Lefant works especially well at cleaning pet hair and dirt with its strong suction power and six different cleaning modes. The best part? You can use the Lefant app to schedule all of your cleanings for you.
37% Off These Adhesive Shower Caddies
For extra storage in your shower, you can't go wrong with this stainless steel caddy set. It includes three separate shelves to hold various showering essentials and there are even hooks for your razor, loofah, and more. Hang the shelves on the wall using the included adhesive. This pick is popular on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating overall after 4,600-plus reviews. Make sure to check the coupon box for an extra $4 off.
40% Off These Trim-To-Fit Fridge Shelf Liners
Refrigerators can get gross quickly, simply by nature of what they are. That's why shelf liners like these are so genius. They keep fridge messes contained and are easy to wipe clean, so you can keep your refrigerator (or cabinets, these are versatile) organized. These have a glowing 4.3-star average rating on Amazon after nearly 11,000 reviews.
57% Off This Digital Meat Thermometer With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating
This digital meat thermometer can accurately measure the temperature of food in just three seconds. If that wasn't impressive enough, this useful kitchen gadget has a large backlit screen for easy reading, a hanging hole and magnet for storage, and a temperature chart on the handle so you can stop Googling "temperature of medium-rare steak."
41% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
This two-piece dryer vent cleaner kit has tons of fans on Amazon — it has earned over 25,000 five-star reviews raving about how well it fits various vacuums and how effective it is. The 31.5-inch flexible hose can reach years of buildup and the set comes with a brush, as well as an adapter to attach to your vacuum's hose. The kit can be used to clean the coils behind your fridge, too.
53% Off An Outlet Extender With A Built-In Night-Light
Plug this outlet extender into a standard wall outlet, and it'll provide you with 10 ports (including both USB and USB-C ports) and outlets to power various electronic devices. It features a built-in night light that puts out a soft, warm glow for better visibility. This pick is well-liked on Amazon with a 4.6-star rating after nearly 6,000 reviews.
66% Off These Quick-Dry Bath Mats
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
41% Off This Pair Of Motion-Activated Night-Lights
These motion sensor night lights can simply be plugged in, and they're good to go -- no worries about installing them or setting them up with a smart speaker. They emit a warm white light that can be set to two different brightness levels, and they'll automatically turn on when they sense motion within about 15 feet.
41% Off These Kasa Smart Plugs
These smart plugs have a unique and extra-compact shape, so you can stack two of them in the same outlet. They have a power button on the side, or you can control them with an app while you're out. They also come with easy timer options, and you can even set up schedules for them.
65% Off This Bali T-Shirt Bra
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.
60% Off Some Cozy Wool Socks
These wool blend socks are a hit with reviewers, having earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon. The socks are made with wool, polyester, and spandex, making them breathable, sweat-wicking, and so comfy. The vibrant vintage-inspired patterns will go with any outfit.
72% Off Some Braided iPhone Charging Wires
These iPhone chargers will give your device a full battery in no time — and since they're MFi certified, you can rest easy knowing they're approved by Apple. The set comes with three chargers, each of which has a long, three-foot cord made from a braided nylon material for durability. The USB-C to lightning cables work with most models of iPhones.
66% Off This Seamless Warner Bra
"Easy breezy" are the best words to describe this bra from Warner's — it's seamless, lightly lined for support, has smoothing side panels, and is made from a super-stretchy nylon blend. Over 4,800 reviewers have given it a five-star review, writing that it's the "most comfortable bra" and causes "no poking, no squeezing, no pinching."
55% Off A Set Of 8 Packing Cubes
Use these packing cubes any time you travel to better organize your clothes and other must-have items — they'll help to save room, too. The set comes with four different-sized cubes (each of which has a mesh top so your items can breathe), as well as a toiletry bag, laundry bag, shoe bag, and accessories bag. This pick has a solid 4.6-star rating overall. Choose from various color options in the listing.
60% Off A Popular Pair Of Satin Pillowcases
These smooth-as-silk satin pillowcases have wracked up over 17,000 glowing reviews because don't just feel good, they can actually benefit your skin and hair, too. Plus, they come in 23 colors and four sizes, so they should fit any room decor or pillow size.
19% Off This 4-Pack Of Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag is an essential if you find yourself losing your things frequently. This smart tracker easily sits in keychains, wallets, or luggage, so you can keep an eye on your belongings wherever you are (or track them down if you are forgetful). This set of four offers tremendous value, even more so now that it's on sale. Over 70,000 Amazon reviews and counting and the results are rave: This has earned its 4.8-star average overall rating.
20% Off Some Double-Sided Rug Grippers
To prevent your rugs from slipping and curling at the corners, pick up this 12-pack of carpet stickers. The self-adhesive grippers attach to the corners of rugs and prevent sliding without leaving sticky residue on your floors, and they're washable and reusable.
36% Off This 18-Pack Of Colorful Fine-Tip Pens
Level up your journaling, calendar-planning, note-taking, and more with this big set of colorful, fine tip marker pens. Great for writing, drawing, and coloring, these pens use water-based ink for a smooth feel and minimal bleed-through. They feel comfortable in hand and boast a very impressive 4.7-star rating after over 93,000 reviews.
50% Off These Reusable Dual-Sided Sponges
These heavy-duty sponges from SCRUBIT are like two tools in one — one side has a durable scrubber for tough jobs and the other is a soft microfiber that acts as a dishcloth. They're built to last, and even better, can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer when they need a refresh.
35% Off This Adjustable Fabric Shaver
If you've never owned a good fabric shaver, they can be a complete game changer for clothes prone to lint and pilling. This best-selling lint remover has two speeds and replaceable stainless steel blades. Simply turn it on and run it over the areas of your fabric with pills on it. It'll restore your favorite sweater or pill-ridden couch to its former glory. With over 97,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, this is well worth the buy any day. Even better since its on sale.
50% Off These Waffle-Weave Dishcloths
These soft and absorbent waffle-weave dishcloths will make it less of a hassle to do the dishes every day. Each machine-washable cloth can be used for cleaning, drying, and wiping down dishes and counters. They have a hook attached, in case you want to hang them to dry. Available in a variety of colors, these popular cloths have over 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
42% Off This Cult-Fave Hair Dryer Brush
This best-selling hot air brush dries and styles your hair at the same time while reducing frizz and damage. A 2.4-inch ceramic titanium barrel helps the brush glide smoothly through strands, while four heat settings (low, medium, high, and cool) deliver customized styling options.
37% Off This Popular Wet Brush
This hair brush is a best-seller on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating after over 57,000 reviews. It's a total classic, with flexible bristles that detangle all hair types without causing damage. This brush is also available in over 20 colors to make combing your hair fun.
38% Off A Surge Protector That Powers 12 Devices
This compact power strip features eight outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, making it a go-to for your tech-charging needs. Plus, the flattened cord is 5 feet long, making it easy to charge your devices from a distance. Not to mention, it has 4.8 stars and over 3,000 reviews. Click the coupon for an extra 10% off.
50% Off This Compact Surge Protector
This surge protector and outlet extender can turn one single outlet into three, and is built with ports for two standard USB cords and one USB-C cord. At 5 feet in length, this works as an extension cord also. And with a power button that works as both a power switch and an overload switch, this is super easy to use. This has a glowing, 4.8-star average rating on Amazon after nearly 3,000 reviews.
56% Off This Cushy Anti-Fatigue Mat
This 1/2-inch thick anti-fatigue mat is made of durable, soft PVC material, which adds cushioning and support while you stand to make your lower back, feet, and joints more comfortable. Whether you're working in the kitchen, doing tons of laundry, or typing away at a standing desk, this mat has beveled edges and a non-slip bottom to stay in place. It's water-resistant, easy to clean, and available in seven colors and six sizes.
55% Off Snail Mucin All-In-One Cream
This soothing, hydrating moisturizer is loaded with 92% snail mucin — one of K-beauty's most hyped ingredients — which is probably why it's such a major Amazon bestseller. Its lightweight, gel-type formula is designed to deliver deep moisture while helping soothe irritated skin. The brand says it's hypoallergenic, and also shares that no snails are harmed to make it.
45% Off This Brushed Microfiber Bedsheet Set
Get a great night's sleep with this bed sheet set from Utopia. Available in sizes from twin to California king, these sheets are crafted from brushed microfiber polyester. Not only are they soft, but microfiber sheets are also unlikely to shrink or fade in the wash. They're available in over 20 colors.
37% Off A Best-Selling Reusable Lint Roller
With over 114,000 five-star reviews, plenty of pet parents depend on the Chom Chom pet hair remover to abolish pet hair from their couches, beds, and carpets. Unlike many other pet hair removers, the Chom Chom doesn't depend on complicated sticky tape to clean up the mess. Instead, it locks hair into its chamber for easy removal. It's reusable and a great solution to get a deep clean every time.
50% Off This Set Of Teeth Whitening Pens
Each of the three teeth-whitening pens in this popular set replaces 14 whitening strips. The brush is designed to reach all surfaces of your teeth and the enamel-safe formula quickly eliminates surface stains, making your smile up to eight shades brighter in one week without causing tooth sensitivity or gum irritation.
40% Off This Vitamin C Serum
Formulated with 20% vitamin C, ferulic acid, and hyaluronic acid, this cult-favorite serum from SeoulCeuticals hydrates, brightens, and smoothes your skin. It's suitable for all skin types and promises you'll notice a difference in just three weeks of daily use. Snag it fast while it's on sale.
54% Off This Pair Of Damage-Free Door Draft Stoppers
Prevent your air conditioning (or heating, depending on the time of year) from escaping your home thanks to these under-door draft stoppers — they reduce noise as well. The set comes with two of them and they're made from flexible silicone that's trimmable for a precise fit. The draft stoppers attach to your door using adhesive. This pick boasts a solid 4.3-star rating overall after 23,000 reviews, a testament to its effectiveness.
42% Off L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara
This L’Oréal Paris mascara is designed to separate, thicken, and lengthen your lashes with just a single swipe. It's a waterproof formula to stay in place all day long without flaking or smudging. Pick from black, black brown, or carbon black colors in the listing.
75% Off These Colorful Apple iPhone Charging Wires
Get your iPhone charged quickly with these colorful lightning cables. The set comes with six of them in three-, six-, and 10-foot lengths, so you always have one available when the time comes. The chargers are MFi certified and feature a flexible material to not easily break or fray.
65% Off A 4-Pack Of Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths
Effectively remove foundation, lipstick, eye makeup, and more using just water and these soft, reusable makeup remover cloths. Made of ultra fine microfiber, one side is designed for deep cleaning while the other is for makeup removal. Best of all, they're washable so you can use each one up to 500 times.
48% Off This 18-Pack Of Makeup Brushes
This brush set comes with all of the tools needed for a full makeup look including smaller brushes for detailed work and larger ones for the face. The 18 brushes feature synthetic bristles (made from a soft and silky nylon material) and wooden handles. This price is unbeatable, so grab the set before it sells out.
76% Off A Car Vacuum Cleaner
This high-powered car vacuum comes with three brush heads and a 16-foot cord to make cleaning your car faster and easier. The LED light makes it easy to see under seats and in dim areas. It weighs just 2.6 pounds and it comes with a carrying case for storage.
50% Off This Compact Keurig Coffee Maker
Brew K-Cups in less than a minute with this compact Keurig coffee maker. Despite its small footprint, it holds an impressive 36 ounces of water. It features simple controls and brews cups in six-, eight- and 10-ounce sizes, and it has a removable drip tray.
43% Off This Cordless Shark Vacuum
This lightweight cordless stick vacuum has a 40-minute run time and an anti-allergen seal that captures and traps 99.9% of allergens, dust, and more. It has flexible silicone fins instead of bristles to help prevent hair wrapping and converts to a hand vacuum for cleaning smaller areas. It's designed to work on carpeting and hard flooring and the wand can be used to reach areas that are up high as well.
22% Off A Warm Fleece Throw Blanket
This cozy fleece blanket has racked up 123,000-plus reviews on Amazon raving about its softness, lightweight feel, and temperature-regulating warmth. This version is throw-sized but it comes in lots of colors and larger sizes in the listing.
28% Off This Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
This portable multi-purpose cleaner can be used to refresh carpeting and upholstery. It's small enough to be moved from room to room with ease (it weighs less than 10 pounds) and it comes with specialty tools for rinsing, spraying, and getting into crevices. It has 65,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon.
38% Off Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds
These AirPods offer an impressive 24 hours of battery life using the included carrying case. The require a simple one-tap setup and then sense when they're put into your ears to begin functioning. Reviewers rave about the quality of sound and they have earned more than 525,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
24% Off Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds
These AirPods are a best-seller thanks to their active noise cancellation, rich bass, and dust-, sweat-, and water-resistant earbuds and case. They offer up to six hours of listening with active noise cancellation enabled and up to 30 hours using the case.
50% Off This Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette
This mini palette from URBAN DECAY is the perfect size to travel with, and has all of the basic colors you'd need for so many looks. With a combination of matte and shimmery shades, this palette feels silky and blendable on your skin, making it that much easier to work with. It's no wonder more than 8,000 Amazon reviewers have contributed to its 4.6-star average overall rating.
44% Off A Potent Collagen Lip Balm
Heal dry, chapped lips and improve smoothness with this potent lip balm. It features powerhouse ingredients including three types of collagen, amino acids, and plant stem cells, and it's free from petroleum and synthetic additives. Reviewers say a little goes a long way and that it works well when used around the eyes, too.
42% Off This Roomba Robot Vacuum
This surprisingly powerful robot vacuum features multiple kinds of brushes to tackle everything from dust to larger debris. It runs for 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging. Use it with the included app to set it up to run daily or on a schedule. It even has built-in technology that will detect dirtier areas to focus on.
40% Off This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush
This rechargeable electric toothbrush will be your new secret weapon for eliminating plaque; it has three cleaning modes plus a quadrant timer that pulses every 30 seconds so you know to switch to the next section. It's designed with sensitive gums in mind, with smart sensors that prompt it to stop pulsing if you're using too much pressure. Now is your chance to save big on this wildly popular electric toothbrush, which boasts nearly 120,000 fans on Amazon.
37% Off These Soothing Under-Eye Patches
Brighten, smooth, and rejuvenate with these luxurious under-eye patches that reviewers say are so soothing. The set comes with 20 pairs of gel patches that are individually wrapped (making them great for travel). Pop them in the fridge for an even bigger boost.
48% Off This 10-In-1 Vegetable Chopper
Use the eight included blades of this highly rated vegetable chopper to grate, shred, slice, dice, and chop fruits, vegetables, cheeses, eggs, and more. It features stainless steel blades and the food falls directly into the seven-cup chamber for fast and easy chopping — no knife or cutting board necessary.
53% Off This Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack
Whether you're short on counter space or could use an extra rack for post-dinner party dishwashing, this drying rack conveniently rolls up to save on room. Resting over your kitchen sink, it can be also used as a veggie colander or a nonslip trivet mat for hot pots and pans. Made from silicone and stainless steel, this ergonomically designed rack is a handy kitchen accessory.
30% Off These Popular Down-Alternative Pillows
After more than 230,000 reviews, these pillows have earned their place as an Amazon best-seller — and for good reason. These are made with a cotton cover with a thread count of 250, and they're filled with soft down alternative that's suitable for all types of sleepers. Snag them on sale while you can.