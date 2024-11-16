This bra by Bali has it all — not only does it offer strong support thanks to its underwire, but it’s lightweight, thanks to its cozy fabric that contains both nylon and spandex. It's designed to be smooth, disappearing under the tops you pair it with thanks to its seamless design. It's also a versatile addition to your underwear collection. Since it's convertible, you can wear it either traditionally or with its straps in a crisscross. You can buy it in 14 different colors.