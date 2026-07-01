The Kids’ Birthday Gifts Scary Mommy Editors Swear By

We’ve all been there: You have to be at the bowling alley in half an hour for a birthday party for a kid you’ve never met from your child’s class, soccer team, or dance school. You’re walking the toy aisles and scanning for options, but with no idea what the birthday boy or girl is into, you haven’t the slightest idea what to buy them. You just learned their first name, for crying out loud.

Fear thee not, weary shopper — as seasoned veterans of children’s birthday parties, we here at Scary Mommy have developed a go-to list of birthday gifts we return to again and again, and we nearly always win the unspoken “best gift” award. So, here are the gift ideas we love most. Why? Because they’re affordable, widely loved, and won’t wind up in a trash bag or donation pile by this time next year.

A Kite (Yes, A Plain Old Kite) Walmart HENGDA KITE 71" Strong Eagles Huge Beginner Eagle Kites for Children and Adults $14.21 see on walmart You can get a pretty solid beginner's kite for around $20 (our birthday spending limit), and it still feels so special and magical. The kids always love it, and it often gives the kids something to do at the party when they open it. It's gender-neutral, and basically everyone likes a kite! — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

A Classic Family Board Game Hasbro Trouble Board Game $9.84 see on walmart Whenever I don't know what to buy a kid, I reach for a classic family-friendly board game, a la Candy Land, Sorry!, or Trouble (depending on the child's age). They're not that expensive, and it's something the family will likely keep and return to for many years to come, as opposed to something that'll get thrown away or donated a year from now. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

An Activity That Becomes A Decoration LEGO LEGO Botanicals Daisies Building Toy $14.97 $9.99 see on walmart I love getting a LEGO set for a birthday gift, because I know I'm also buying the parents some time that their kid will be occupied and off a screen. The botanical sets are so pretty and something they can display in their rooms when they're done, and they're surprisingly affordable IMO. — Katie McPherson

Satisfying Trinkets, Obviously Mini Brands Fill the Fridge Playset $19.97 see on walmart This is one of those birthday gifts that goes on every single gift list for a reason! The Mini Brands Fill the Fridge Playset is a fully detailed miniature fridge with removable shelves, drawers, a working UV light, and fridge magnets that kids can customize and stock with their Mini Brands collectibles. It's inspired by the wildly popular fridge-restocking trend I watch on TikTok for hours, and my daughter has her own and LOVES it. The kids go wild for these, and honestly, as a trinket girlie, I love it too! — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

A Travel-Friendly Game Set For Road Trips & Long Waits Spin Master Games Left Center Right $8.99 $6.99 see on walmart We bring this on every family vacation. It's my go-to for a simple small additional gift instead of candy. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

A Giant Sticker Book Pokémon Pokémon Epic Sticker Collection $13.58 see on walmart Nothing occupies my 5-year-old like a big ass sticker book in one of his areas of interest. This Pokémon one has a sticker of every Pokémon in existence (which means there are over a thousand), so it lasts forever. But any dinos, marine animals, unicorns, or other sticker books would probably have the same effect. — Katie McPherson

A Kandi Bracelet Making Kit Hello Hobby Concert Kandi Portable Stacked Bead Kit $24.97 see on walmart These beads are great for boys or girls (in my daughter's middle school, these bracelets are all the rage) and have sort of replaced the friendship bracelets of our time. You can get a ton for not too much money, and many sets come with string included. — Sarah Aswell

A Box Set Of Books They’ll Love Forever Walmart A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Complete Series Paperback Boxed Set $14.73 see on walmart I have had my life changed by getting a book box set for a present, and I love giving them to kids. For younger kids, they have great options like Magic Tree House, Wimpy Kid, Dogman, and Baby-Sitters Club. For older kids, I love this Good Girls' Guide to Murder paperback set or The Summer I Turned Pretty — just check in with the parents to see what they've already read. Surprisingly, a good paperback box set can come in under $30. — Sarah Aswell

A Whiteboard & Markers, Whether They’ve Asked For It Or Not Tooloton Magnetic Whiteboard with Eraser and Magnets, 16" x 12" $26.99 $14.99 see on walmart Kids might not know it, but they want a whiteboard to hang in their room. These are often under $20, with markers included. — Sarah Aswell

Some Sweet Paint Markers Shuttle Art 36 Colors Dual Tip Acrylic Paint Markers $25.99 $19.99 see on walmart My kid can never get enough of these paint markers, and you can find them at all price points. They are colorful, fun, and feel way more special than a regular set. Pair them with a coloring book and you are done! — Sarah Aswell

A Modern Version Of A Timeless 1:1 Game Battleship Battleship Classic Board Game $19.99 see on walmart My kids and I play this game all the time. It's strategic but also so fun so the kids don't realize they're *learning*. A classic for a reason. — Kate Auletta

A Viral Game They’ll Be Thrilled To Play IRL USAopoly Hues and Cues Board Game $24.97 see on walmart This is our new favorite family board game. It's easy for a wide range of kid ages, and it's silly and fun (and the board is beautiful). It doesn't have pages of rules to read, either. It also comes in at around $20, which I love. — Sarah Aswell

An Extra Special Bead Set Super Smalls Make It Super DIY Bead Kit $49 see on super smalls Look, I don't have daughters, so if given the chance to buy sparkly beads for someone, I will do it. Super Smalls is a great brand with so many fun crafts that kids love. — Kate Auletta

From our birthday idea list to yours — may you never be stumped in the toy aisle again.