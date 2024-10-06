Amazon is putting on another huge sale event this year that you won't want to miss. Starting on October 18 Amazon’s Big Deal Days will offer major discounts, including 50% off and more on wildly popular items even before the main event even starts.
59% Off This 6-Pack Of Foldable Storage Bags
These extra-large storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
38% Off This Plush Microfiber Bath Mat
Step out of your bath onto luxury with this microfiber bath rug. It's available in multiple sizes and nearly 20 colors, so you're bound to find the perfect design to fit your space. Each bath rug is extra soft, super absorbent, and backed with nonslip rubber to keep you secure. Its plush pile is approximately 1-inch thick for maximum comfort. It's also easy to wash whenever it needs a refresh, and its colors will stay vibrant.
56% Off This 3-D Sleep Mask That Won’t Smoosh Your Eyes
This high-density memory foam sleep mask will help block out the light while you catch some Z's. Its ergonomic 3-D design is contoured to add extra comfort and minimize pressure on your eyes, giving your eyelashes plenty of room to move. This mask also comes with an adjustable buckle strap to help secure and customize its fit. You can buy it in pink or black.
47% Off This Popular Sheet Set With Nearly 200,000 Ratings
Get a great night's sleep with this bed sheet set from Utopia. Available in sizes from twin to California king, these sheets are crafted from brushed microfiber polyester. Not only are they soft, but microfiber sheets are also unlikely to shrink or fade in the wash. They're available in over 20 colors.
50% Off This Outlet Extender With USB Ports
This multi-function 125-volt USB outlet will give you five more places to plug in your favorite electronics, as well as four USB ports to make it easier to charge everything from your phone to your e-reader. The large spacing between each outlet will help ensure space for bulkier plugs, and its fireproof shell offers additional stable protection for gadgets. It even includes surge protection.
73% Off This Set Of Hotel-Quality Pillows
Make every night feel like you're sleeping in a lavish hotel with this two-pack of premium microfiber-filled bed pillows. Available in both queen and regular size, these pillows are machine-washable and are designed so they won't lose their shape or firmness after a refresh. They have a high thread count cover and are encased in a moisture-wicking material for maximum comfort.
53% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner That Shoppers Love
This dryer vent cleaning kit works with most vacuums and can remove stubborn lint build up from vents. The kit includes everything you need to connect the hose to your vacuum and can also be used to clean underneath or behind appliances.
75% Off This 3-Pack Of Extra-Long Lightning Cables
These USB C to lightning cable chargers come in a set of three and are Apple MFi certified, so you can use them on all recent iPhones. The chargers feature a durable aluminum shell and a high-quality copper core that has a lifespan of 10,000 bends.
50% Off This Power Strip With USB Ports & Surge Protection
This three-sided surge protector is compact, yet it still has 12 total ports (including eight outlets and four USB ports) to charge various electronics at the same time. Utilize the 6-foot power cord to plug it in. Surge protection helps keep your devices safe.
40% Off This Durable LED Flashlight Set
With a 4.6-star rating after nearly 80,000 reviews, these LED flashlights are well-liked since they're bright, compact (they can fit in your pocket), and nearly indestructible. Each one is powered by AAA batteries, which are included. Click the coupon to save 40%.
74% Off This Shower Storage Set That’s Easy To Install
This stainless steel caddy set comes with five pieces — including two caddies, a pair of soap holders, and a toothbrush holder — to add plenty of valuable storage space to your bathroom. All of the components mount using adhesive to not cause any damage. This pick has a 4.5-star rating after almost 30,000 reviews, so it's certainly a high-quality buy. Check that box to save an extra 10%.
50% Off This Breathable Shapewear
Crafted with plenty of elastic for a close yet cozy fit, this shapewear from Esa Liang boasts breathable material to keep you comfy. It includes a wide band at the mid-waist and provides plenty of support. Not only are they an Amazon's Choice pick, but they've racked up an impressive overall rating of 4.5 out of five stars overall.
52% Off This T-Shirt Bra With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews
This bra by Bali has it all — not only does it offer strong support thanks to its underwire, but its lightweight, thanks to its cozy fabric that contains both nylon and spandex. It's designed to be smooth, disappearing under the tops you pair it with thanks to its seamless design. It's also a versatile addition to your underwear collection. Since it's convertible, you can wear it either traditionally or with its straps in a crisscross. You can buy it in 14 different colors.
54% Off These Luxe Satin Pillowcases
These satin pillowcases feel luxurious and are designed to help out your skin and hair by keeping it moisturized. Each one has an envelope-style closure that wraps around your pillow to keep its silky fabric secure. Plus, their glossy design can surprisingly go in the washing machine and the dryer.
45% Off This LED Reading Light You Can Wear On Your Neck
This hands-free LED reading light is perfect for avid readers who want to dive into a few more chapters without interrupting their partner's sleep. The rechargeable light runs for up to 80 hours on its general reading mode, and includes three different brightness levels to best fit your preference. It even includes a blue light filter to help protect your eyes, and is backed by over 97,000 enthusiastic five-star reviews on Amazon. It also makes a great gift for anyone who loves to read or study before bed.
41% Off This Continuous Mist Spray Bottle For Hair Styling, Plant Care, & More
This popular spray bottle gives off a continuous fine mist, lasting one to two seconds after a light trigger pull. The bottle is designed to be leakproof and can spray from most angles, making it great for everything from hair styling to houseplant misting. It's also great to use with water-diluted essential oils to help freshen the air. Plus, it has over 38,000 five-star reviews backing it up.
60% Off These Braided USB-A To USB-C Cords
These USB-A to USB-C chargers have 3-foot long braided nylon cords, which makes them flexible yet durable. These are popular picks on Amazon with a whopping 51,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers noted that they charge devices efficiently and can withstand daily use in the car or in the home.
43% Off This 24-Pack Of Energizing Eye Masks
These golden under-eye masks will reduce puffiness, while also making your skin look brighter and feel more hydrated. It's no surprise that they're a best-seller on the site. The set comes with 24 pairs; wear them for 20 minutes for best results.
38% Off This Duo Of Breathable, Fluffy Pillows
With a 250 thread count and double-edge stitching, these bed pillows offer luxury at a wallet-friendly price. The polyester-fill pillows are breathable and comfy for back, side, and stomach sleepers.
35% Off These Highly Rated Crest 3D Whitestrips
This teeth whitening kit includes 22 treatments and can lighten teeth by up to 20 levels. The kit uses the same ingredients as dentist's offices and is safe and effective on tooth enamel.
59% Off This Colorful Set Of Fine-Point Pens
Grab these fine-point pens for journaling, to-do lists, calendar-making, and more. The set includes 18 pens in a range of colors (including neutrals like black and bright hues like pink), plus a plastic storage case with a snap closure. Snatch it now for this can't-miss price.
44% Off The L LOHAS LED Motion Sensor Night Lights (2-Pack)
Utilize these night-lights wherever you need a little extra illumination. The lights can be set to two different brightness settings, plus three lighting modes, including a motion-sensor option for automatic on and off. The night-lights put out a soft white glow — two are included in the set.
54% Off This Wireless Bra From Playtex
Despite being wireless, this comfortable bra offers plenty of support. It features cushioned straps (which are adjustable in length), higher sides, and a tag-free design. Choose from a range of colors in the listing, as well as sizes from 34D to 54DDD.
32% Off This No-Contact Thermometer
Get an accurate temperature reading in one second and without any physical contact thanks to this digital thermometer. The LCD display will show either green, orange, or red to indicate the level of fever. And the device will remember the last 32 temperatures for you to refer to.
68% Off These Gloria Vanderbilt Classic Tapered Amanda Jeans
These classic jeans are a favorite on Amazon. They're made from 98% cotton for softness and boast a touch of stretch to move with you. The jeans sit at the natural waist and feature functional pockets and belt loops, plus a zippered fly. Pick from tons of washes in the listing.
60% Off This Rotating Outlet Extender With USB Ports
This outlet extender has nine total charging ports (including six outlets and three USB ports), plus, it's designed to rotate 90 degrees for use in various positions. It has a 4.7-star rating overall with reviewers confirming it functions well.
36% Off The Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum
Thanks to its cordless, lightweight design, you'll reach for this vacuum far more often to clean your floors. It can run for up to 40 minutes, and there are two power modes based on how dirty your surfaces are. This set comes with three handy cleaning accessories.
29% Off This Fan Favorite Lint Roller Designed For Pet Hair
Roll this pet hair remover back and forth on almost any surface to pick up and trap shed hair in the built-in receptacle. Then, dump it straight into the trash. This pick doesn't utilize any adhesive or sticky tape making it reusable. It boasts a 4.5-star rating overall after 187,000 reviews, so you can rest assured it works as promised.
67% Off This Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful, well-balanced sound with minimal distortion. It boasts a water-resistant design — so you can enjoy it indoors or out — and it can play for up to 20 hours straight. The speaker is a favorite on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating overall after 19,000 reviews.
46% Off This Multipurpose Fire Extinguisher
It's crucial to have fire extinguishers throughout your home — in spots like your kitchen, garage, or near exits — so that you can always quickly grab one when you need it. Scoop up a few extras while they're available for this low price. The fire extinguisher can be used on class A, B, and C fires. And it has a 4.7-star rating after 23,000-plus reviews, making it a best seller.
29% Off This Sleek Outlet Concealer & Extension Cord
For a quick and easy home upgrade, these ultra-thin outlet concealers are a must. Serving as a great way to conceal cords in kitchens and behind furniture, they'll help you mask the appearance of bulky plugs and messy tangles. They work with all standard duplex outlet sizes and each purchase includes double-sided removable adhesive strips to install these without the use of any tools. The power strip that's included will also increase the number of outlets you have.
59% Off These High-Waisted Leggings
Scoop up these supportive high-waisted leggings in a few colors. They feature a gusseted crotch and are designed to stay opaque, even during squats. The material is also breathable and sweat-wicking. Make sure to check off the extra 18% off coupon in the listing.
25% Off This LED Flashlight That’s Also A Magnetic Pickup Tool
No toolbox is complete without this clever magnetic pickup tool, which serves as a great way to pick up nuts, bolts, and anything else you may drop during an at-home repair. This tool has pre-installed batteries to use right away, as well as three LED lights for extra visibility. It extends to help you reach narrow spaces and is built to last. Amazon reviewers agree that it's an essential, awarding it an impressive overall score of 4.7 out of five stars.
44% Off These Rug Corner Grippers
These discrete grippers hide under the corners of your area rugs to keep them perfectly straight and tidy. They feature a clever sticky gel that's easy to pull up whenever you need to sweep underneath the rug. Simply wipe them with rubbing alcohol to make them stick to the floor again.
48% Off These Stackable Storage Bins In Clear Acrylic
These storage drawers have a super versatile stackable design, so you can fit them anywhere. Their shatter-resistant acrylic has a cleverly clear design, so you can easily see what's inside. They also come with extra nonslip pads to ensure they stay put — even if you stack them.
40% Off The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Ideal for those with little space, this compact Keurig coffee maker makes one cup of coffee at a time. The reservoir can hold 6 to 12 ounces, so you can fill your mug with water, place it in the tray, and brew right away. It has simple one-touch operation that takes the guesswork out of making coffee. This is a super popular coffee-maker with 78,000 five-star reviews and bestseller status on Amazon.
59% Off These Flameless Tea Light Candles
Ideal for use inside votives and seasonal decor, these tea light candles have a realistic flicker but turn on with the simple flip of a switch. Each cool-to-the-touch LED light will last for 200 hours per battery. With all of these useful features, it's no wonder these have bestseller status and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.
40% Off This Digital Meat Thermometer
This meat thermometer is an Amazon shopper favorite, with 34,000 five-star reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall. It has the specs to back up the hype, too. It can accurately read temperatures in as little as three seconds, which is just as fast as much more expensive models. It works from -58 to 572 degrees, so it works for every kind of cooking, whether you're roasting a chicken or making ice cream.
50% Off These Wall Chargers With USB-C & USB-A Ports
Turn one classic AC socket into a four-port charger with these power blocks. They plug in sideways to save you space and have two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports to power up a variety of different devices. According to the brand, they help charge devices quicker than other plugs while still having overcharge and overheating protection.
41% Off This Nourishing Honey Lip Butter
Formulated with Manuka honey and shea butter, this lip butter deeply moisturizes for up to 12 hours. It'll make your lips positively soft and smooth. To dispense it, turn the bottom of the container counter clockwise; this allows you to control the amount that comes out.
31% Off This Chicken Shredder For The Best Chilis & More
This clever kitchen gadget speeds up the process of shredding chicken for recipes. Simply add in chicken, pork, or whatever ingredient you need to shred, and twist the top a few times. The nonslip base and durable teeth will do all of the work, and it can go in the dishwasher afterward.
47% Off This Half-Zip Sweatshirt That’s So Plush
This fleece-lined sweatshirt is complete with a timeless half-zip design and a functional pocket on the front. There are built-in thumb holes on the sleeves to give this soft, cotton-blend half-zip a cozy fit. It's also topped off with a classic collar for a stylized look.
56% Off These Faux Suede Slippers With Fluffy Trim
These fuzzy slippers are made from soft faux suede with a fluffy lining for ultimate comfort. They feature a memory foam footbed that shapes to your feet, plus textured soles for traction, whether you wear them indoors or outdoors. This pick is machine washable to last a long time.
51% Off This Chic Cardigan With A Lapel Collar
For cold-weather days, this knit cardigan is calling your name. It's warm, cozy, and soft. It features stylish details like an oversized collar and dual functioning pockets. The open front makes it a good layering piece; wear it with jeans and a top, a dress, or a jumpsuit.
54% Off This Wireless Bra With Great Support
This comfy bra has a completely wireless design that's also designed to be impressively supportive. Its stretch fabric and cushioned straps can take pressure off of your shoulders without the need for uncomfortable wires. It's also tag-free to make it comfier.
50% Off This Sculpting Bra With A No-Poke Underwire
Made from a soft, stretchy fabric this smoothing bra is comfortable to wear and looks amazing under clothes. It has lightly lined cups (with underwire), adjustable straps that'll stay securely in place, and a three-hook closure. Sizes range from 34G to 46DD in the listing.
53% Off This Batwing Ribbed Sweater
This oversized sweater has a luxe rib-knit fabric complete with stylized seam details for an extra cozy look. It features a classic crewneck, machine-washable fabric, and the built-in slits on each side make the oversized fit even comfier to pull on.
48% Off This Oversize Sweatshirt In Vibrant Colorways
This striped pullover has a loose, oversized fit (including in the sleeves) for all-day comfort. It's described as having a medium weight, and it's made from a blend of soft rayon and easy-to-wash polyester. Check out the listing for all of the cute color combos.
42% Off This Chenille Bath Mat
Turn every bath or shower into a spa experience with this luxury chenille bath rug. Available in over 20 colors and multiple sizes to best fit your bathroom space, this high-pile mat absorbs water in minutes. The mat is thick, soft, and warm, offering support and plenty of grip due to its nonslip backing. It's also easy to launder without any risk of fading or losing its shape.
82% Off These Wireless Earbuds
These wireless earbuds are complete with an ultra-slim case and an over-the-ear design that ensures a comfy fit. They boast eight hours of listening time (50 with the case), and they're water-resistant if you need a handy pair for workouts.
50% Off The Amazon Fire TV Stick
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your streaming experience while snagging the Fire TV Stick for a major discount. Equipped with Alexa voice capabilities for convenience, it allows you to queue up your favorite TV, video, and music streaming platforms while also giving you free, ad-supported access to more than 300,000 movies and TV episodes.
33% Off These All-Purpose Kitchen Shears
Use these all-purpose shears for tasks throughout your home, including slicing herbs, opening packages, and more. The shears feature soft handles for comfortable cutting, and the micro-serrations on the blades are plenty strong. A best-seller on the Amazon, this pick boasts a near-perfect star-rating.
50% Off This Versatile Veggie Chopper
This best-selling food chopper allows you to chop, slice, dice, and spiralize food quickly into a catch tray. It includes four stainless steel blades and a finger guard.
27% Off This Exfoliating Sugar Scrub
This wildly popular sugar scrub with a 4.7-star overall rating after 145,000-plus reviews is a must for gentle yet effective exfoliation. It's made with shea butter and plant oils like macadamia, evening primrose, and sweet almond. It has a dreamy vanilla scent, too.
46% Off This Aveeno Daily Moisturizer
With 43,000-plus five-star reviews, this Aveeno moisturizer is a hit on Amazon. The prebiotic oat formula helps improve the skin's natural barrier, boosting moisture for up to 24 hours. It's noncomedogenic and made without fragrance, parabens, or dyes.
32% Off These Flare Leggings
Thanks to the inclusion of an impressive 20% spandex and lots of inseam lengths to choose from, these leggings are sure to fit like a glove. The flared leggings come in plenty of colors and have a wrapped V-shaped waistband in the front that pairs particularly well with cropped tops.
27% Off A 10-Pack Of Hanes Ankle Socks
Stock up on moisture-wicking socks at a great price. These are made with a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex for an always-cool feel and snap-back stretch. The pack comes with 10 pairs and they're available in two size ranges to fit most feet.
40% Off These Memory Foam Slippers
These loafer-style slippers feel like a dream. They're made from soft and fluffy fleece with a memory foam footbed that contours to the shape of your feet. The grooves on the bottom provide traction, preventing you from slipping and sliding as you walk.
38% Off This Heavy-Duty Shower Liner
This heavy-duty shower curtain liner is impermeable, keeping the water where you want it. It's made from plastic that's odorless, and the 12 grommets on top allow you to slide it open and closed it with ease. The liner is clear, though a few other varieties are available in the listing.
30% Off This Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Swipe this mascara onto your lashes to make them sky high. The product is infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full lashes that won't flake. This is the blackest black shade, though others are up for grabs in the listing.
23% Off The 3rd Gen. Wireless Apple AirPods
Grab these wireless Apple AirPods while they're available for this rare low price. They come with a portable charging case for up to 30 hours of listening time, whether you're enjoying music, a podcast, or a video. Utilize Siri to complete tasks like getting directions or making phone calls.
33% Off These Fuzzy Socks That Feel Like Clouds
These socks live up to their name — they feel like wearing clouds. The luxurious socks are made from fuzzy polyester for comfort and warmth. And they'll fit most people without issue. Pick from a few colors and patterns in the listing.
23% Off This Set Of Makeup Sponges
These makeup sponges are perfect for applying and blending BB cream, foundation, concealer, and other liquid or powder products. Use them wet or dry as you see fit. The sponges are latex-free, teardrop-shaped, and washable.
33% Off This Smoothing & Exfoliating Body Scrub
Invigorate, exfoliate, and hydrate your skin with this multipurpose coconut and coffee scrub and wash. Made with arabica coffee to refresh skin with a radiant glow, along with coconut oil to infuse moisture, this not only cleans and hydrates while you wash — the delicious scent is also an excellent way to kick start your day.
42% Off These Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes
These makeup wipes by Neutrogena are a massive fan-favorite, with a 4.8-star rating after over 111,000 shoppers weighed in. They're plant-based and compostable, and feature a formula with three emollients that dissolve makeup, capture oil, dirt, and sunscreen, and lift them all away with ease. This is a two-pack with 25 cloths each.
47% Off This Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
This anti-dandruff shampoo is designed to get to the root of dandruff, killing the fungus that causes it. This will help minimize flaking, scaling, and itching. Even with this, the shampoo is gentle enough for use on color-treated hair. It has a clean, fresh scent.
30% Off This Aquaphor Healing Ointment
A best-seller with a near-perfect star-rating on the site, this healing ointment works as promised. Use it to repair dry, cracked skin just about anywhere on your body (including your face). The ointment formulation creates a protective barrier for better healing.
21% Off This Shapewear Bodysuit With A Thong Bottom
This shaping bodysuit works well under dresses, fitted tops, and more. It has a thong design and is made with 22% spandex for plenty of support. The material is soft, breathable, and made for all-day wear.