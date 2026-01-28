Women Are Sharing Their Best Purchases of 2025 And They're All So Good

We live in a world of consumerism whether we like it or not. It’s hard to do anything or go anywhere (or even doom scroll) without being served up the latest gadget, subscription, or solution — most of which end up being a reason you have to devote so much time to decluttering the damn house.

How can you know when your latest splurge is actually worth it or just a waste?

Over on TikTok, people are putting their heads together. Content creator @amandamtierney had a simple question for her followers: What was the best thing you purchased on 2025?

“I know what mine was,” she captioned, “but what was the one thing you bought or did or started using that you’re like, “Wow! So glad I did that!”?

People weighed in by the hundreds, and a lot of the answers are maybe not what you think.

Many of the “purchases” were nonconventional, to say the least.

“The several thousands for our 3rd frozen embryo transfer and meds. Finally pregnant after 11+ years of infertility.”

“Rehab. One year alcohol free.”

“Cancer surgery for my dog. They got it all 🥺”

“Lexapro and tirzepatide.”

“Eloping!! $60 marriage license, $78 dress, $40 heels, $200 suit.”

Others spent their money on improving their life or having experiences.

“Spending $65 to take a mini finance course at my local community college to learn how to become more financially literate. Included learning more about retirement, investing, and paying off my student loans. Best money spent.”

“I had my teeth fixed after years of ignoring them because of dental trauma as a kid in the 60s.”

“Not necessarily a ‘purchase,’ but we paid an extra $30k on our mortgage principal. Instead of having it paid off by 2051 (the 30yr end date,) but more likely by 2027.

“Buying my Wellbutrin, it’s literally changed my life, I wish I would’ve gotten it sooner.”

“I paid for a 12 week art class at a local studio. Completely reignited my love of creating. I’m taking another one this spring.”

And some people chose new services.

“Deciding to have a monthly house cleaning service. Has truly changed my life.”

“Paying for a house cleaner and grocery deliveries. They have taken soooo much off from my mental load, I’m such a happier wife and mom.”

“$22 for an out-of-district library card. I live in a rural area with a limited library. For $22 a year, I can get almost anything through Libby and Hoopla.”

“Buying a monthly car wash pass has actually helped me keep my car clean all the time now.”

“Groceries exclusively by delivery—changed my life.”

A lot of people spent money on travel and seemed very happy with the results.

“Two one way tickets for me and my son from San Francisco to London. After 25+ years in the US, many of those spent trapped in an abusive marriage, I was finally able to get us both away safely. He is flourishing in his new highschool and with being surrounded by our family, I began a new career at 47 and have already been promoted *and* i was able to get my son the dog he has dreamed of since he was a little kid. Those two plane tickets were the beginning of a wonderful new life 💜”

“Plane ticket to go back to the east coast to see my grandpa before he passed away.”

“My husband and I went to an LA Dodgers, World Series game to celebrate my father’s life. It ended up being the 18 inning game. Not only was the game amazing, it was a perfect way to close out his celebration of life. 100% worth every penny we spent.”

“I bought a 7 day vacation and plane ticket for my first solo trip for April 2026. I’m 57!”

“A passport! I took my first solo trip, which also happened to be my first international trip and first cruise. I had a blast.”

And some people did get joy from actual products.

“I discovered Japanese eBay in 2025. I bought 10 vintage luxury bags. I feel like my overall aesthetics have been elevated. I also feel like people treat me differently when I dress up. I can’t explain it but I love the new me.”

“I got a nodpod for Christmas so idk if that counts but it’s my favorite item from last year lol.”

“Sleep Crown — best Too Much Money I've ever spent”

“After reading some of these amazing posts I feel kinda shallow. But my whole life I wanted a Rolex Presidential. I bought it. I really love it.”

“A completely unnecessary diamond pinky ring. It just makes me feel special on the daily.”

“A vacuum sealer. I buy in bulk and freeze things.”

“A blowout brush! The kind that is a blow dryer with a brush on the end… it was only like $35 but my hair looks amazing! It is so much faster than blow drying then straightening.”

“A new car with AUTO START (or you can have it installed). There is nothing worse than a cold dark winter as it is 😭 and then having to sit in your car and freeze while it warms up 😭😭”

“Books. I rediscovered reading for enjoyment.”

Here’s to enjoying those purchases, whatever they were, in 2026.