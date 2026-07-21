I’m A Busy Mom Who Tried 7 Fake Tans So You Don’t Have To

I am a long-time fan of b.tan’s tanning gels, which you apply and don’t have to rinse off or marinate in for them to work. The shade “darkest” was my old go-to, but I tried “insanely dark” this summer and really love it. Don’t be intimidated by the name; I’m as pale as they come and this didn’t look insane or orange on me. The color lasts about two solid weeks and fades beautifully without ever getting patchy.

The one downside to this product is that because the color is more intense, you have to be very diligent about how you apply it. This is especially true on the hands and feet. Less is more, and make sure you blend!