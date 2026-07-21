I’m A Busy Mom Who Tried 7 Fake Tans So You Don’t Have To
These are the products I reach for when I want to look healthy and sun-kissed.
Whether you’re a self-tanning veteran or you want to dip your toes in the water, one look at just how many fake tans are available for purchase is enough to overwhelm anybody. As a deathly pale lady living in the Sunshine State, I pretty much live in a fake tan all summer long; it makes me feel more confident in a bathing suit when I have a sun-kissed glow instead of a weird, otherworldly white light situation going on. When I am shopping for a new tanner, I look for a few things:
- How long do I have to leave it on before I can rinse off and live my life again? I hate, hate, double hate, loathe entirely having to wear a color guard while a tan develops and worry it’s going to get on my sofa or sheets. If I can limit the time I have to marinate, I will.
- Is the color warm or cool-toned? No matter how dark you go, choosing a self-tanning product that matches your undertones will help your tan look like yours instead of like a fake ‘n bake.
- What do other reviews say about its lasting power? Does it fade evenly or come off in patches? Does it last a few days or two weeks? I want the longest wear time and most even fade possible for my efforts here.
- How does it smell? Fake tans kind of smell like biscuit dough; it’s just a part of the chemistry they require to make them stain your skin that tan color. That said, some smell worse than others and the scent lingers for days. Read those reviews to find the ones that don’t do you dirty like that.
01b.tan Glow Your Own Way Next Level
I am a long-time fan of b.tan’s tanning gels, which you apply and don’t have to rinse off or marinate in for them to work. The shade “darkest” was my old go-to, but I tried “insanely dark” this summer and really love it. Don’t be intimidated by the name; I’m as pale as they come and this didn’t look insane or orange on me. The color lasts about two solid weeks and fades beautifully without ever getting patchy.
The one downside to this product is that because the color is more intense, you have to be very diligent about how you apply it. This is especially true on the hands and feet. Less is more, and make sure you blend!
02Mine Tan Dark Ash Self Tan Foam
When I want the most natural-looking tan on the planet, I reach for this gray bottle. I have a cool skin tone, so most tans look slightly yellow or warm on me... all except for this one. The gray tones counteract all the warmth and just make it look like my actual skin was capable of tanning, which it is not, but you’d never know. Again, this product wears for about 10 days and fades so evenly; I’m never left with weird patches or streaks.
This tan can be left on for a minimum of one hour but up to four, so you can get a very natural, barely-there tan or a deeper one. I like the results of the full four hours but hate the process so I don’t use this product as often as the b.tan, but it gives me my absolute favorite results when I get the chance to rock them. It gets big bonus points from me for not being super biscuit-y smelling.
03Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self-Tanning Lotion
While a gray-based tan works best for my super fair, cool-toned skin, I think the Loving Tan Express Tanning Lotion would be beautiful on those of you with warmer tones. It looked great and even on me, but it definitely didn’t look like a tan I got the old-fashioned way.
I like the lotion formula because it applies super evenly. It was easier to get an even application on my hands and feet than it sometimes is with gels or foams thanks to the creaminess. The two-hour time frame to let it develop is easier for me to fit into an evening than some other tans (I am not sleeping in fake tan overnight and ruining my sheets, thanks).
The downside here is that this formula didn’t last as long as others on my skin. It was gone within the week while some others in this last stuck around for a full 14 days.
04Mine Tan Blue Tansy Bi-Phased Facial Tan Mist
Mine Tan’s newest release is this bi-phased facial tanning mist, the first of its kind on the market. It provides a gorgeous, even tan for the face without having to pump a tanning foam onto a mitt and then blend it out on the face carefully with a foundation brush (my old method). You can use it daily to build up the color more, and the hyaluronic acid and blue tansy actives add a helpful dash of hydration to my skin. I just love this product for the ease and the results.
05Luna Bronze Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturiser Light
This one’s for those of us who slathered on the Jergen’s Natural Glow in our younger years, hoping to look more like our teen idols. This is a gradual tanning lotion you apply daily and the color will build up slowly. I think it adds a pretty, natural glow to my skin and is extremely beginner-friendly. That said, if you want deep color now, or you’re not someone who will apply this consistently enough to see results, you might want a true fake tan product.
06St. Tropez Instant Glow Body Bronzing Mousse
If you need to look tan right now, you’ve gotta try this newer product from St. Tropez. It’s more of a body makeup than a fake tan (it washes off with water), so this isn’t something you want to wear to the beach or pool. But if you’re traveling and don’t have time to marinate in a fake tan, you can throw this in your suitcase to apply before heading to dinner in a sundress or whatever the special occasion is.
I looove this stuff in a pinch; it dries down quickly and doesn’t transfer onto my clothes (or furniture, or other people during a hug). It also smells amazing; it’s a blend of bergamot, pineapple, coconut milk, peach, vanilla cream, and sandalwood, and it just smells like tropical heaven. If you want to look like a glowing goddess who has already been vacationing when you arrive at the vacation, this is the stuff for you.
07Loving Tan 10 MIN Express Self-Tanning Smoothing Mask Dark
This is a new release from Loving Tan, and I was immediately attracted to it for that 10-minute time frame. That’s the perfect amount of time to slap on this lotion, maybe do a hair mask or trim and file my nails, and then hop in the shower. I love how easily it glides on (again: lotion) and how evenly it applied.
Alas, this stuff did not last on my skin. By the next afternoon, it had worn off under my fitness wristband and between my boobs, and after a shower the next day, it was definitely looking a little patchy in some places. If you love this brand and the way their color range looks on you, and you hate sitting around in your fake tan for hours, I think this is worth a try. That said, I prefer the lasting power of other products of theirs that cost less.
If none of these tans sound quite right for you, keep searching! There are countless other brands and products I didn’t get to try this summer, and there’s almost certainly a perfect match for you among them.
Had To Share highlights the products and finds that Scary Mommy editors and contributors love so much, we just had to share in the group chat.