Shopping
50 Bizarre Products That Are So Clever You'll Be Upset You Didn't Know About Them Sooner

Bet you didn’t even know these products existed.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Keeping up with all the genius products on Amazon can be difficult with tons of new items coming out every day. That said, here’s your official cheat sheet to a bunch of bizarre yet incredibly clever items that are about to make your life so much better, you’ll wish you knew about them earlier. Just make sure to catch them before they sell out and sure, feel free to tell your crew.

01

This Silicone Egg Separator That Comes In 3 Cute Animal Designs

Amazon
Peleg Design Silicone Egg Separator
$14

Gone are the days of separating the egg yolk by swishing it back and forth within the shell — now, you can use this silicone egg separator that’s shaped like a hungry (and kind of sleepy) frog. By squeezing the frog, the mouth swallows the yolk and releases it with another squeeze. It also comes as a pig and a fish, both of which are just as cute.

  • Available designs: 3

02

This Best-Selling Wine Purifier That May Help Prevent Hangovers

Amazon
The Wand Wine Filter by PureWine
$12

If you feel congested after having a glass of wine or feel hungover the next day, this wine filter wand may help you out. While the wand can only be used once since it works as a filter against histamines and sulfates, it can help big time with allergies or headaches while also restoring the taste of an opened bottle of wine. You can buy them in packs of three up to packs of 72 so that you always have some on hand.

03

This Surprisingly Useful Magnetic Tool That Doubles As A Flashlight

Amazon
RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool Telescoping Magnetic Flashlight
$24

Perfect for hard-to-reach areas like that annoying space between the front car seats and the console, this magnetic pickup tool flashlight makes for a great addition to any toolbox. Attached to an extendable neck (yet still small and portable for traveling), the magnetic flashlight head is designed to reach anything magnetic that your hands can’t get to.

04

This Unique Alarm Clock That’s Too Annoying To Ignore

Amazon
CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheels
$30

The reason Clocky, the alarm clock on wheels, is effective is because it’s too annoying to sleep through, according to shoppers. (But still, who could resist that cute face?) When the alarm goes off, the clock rolls around, jumps from the nightstand, talks like R2D2, vibrates, and plays hide and seek around your room until you get out of bed to turn it off, meaning it’s perfect for people who are often late for work.

One shopper expressed, “I adore Clocky! It’s very good at getting me out of bed for those wretched early morning meetings. The alarm is not very loud and has no volume adjustment, but it is odd and annoying like white noise, so there is no way to sleep through it.”

  • Available colors: 10

05

This Bamboo Organizer That Keeps All Your Storage Bags In One Place

Amazon
SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer
$24

Instead of shoving all your plastic storage bags inside a drawer and hoping they stay organized, try this bamboo storage bag organizer that keeps your bags neat and tidy. The box features four spots for whatever type of bags you need to store (with 21 labels for all the options), and it can be mounted on a wall or placed in a drawer if you’d rather keep it accessible, but out of the way.

06

This Coffee & Tea Brewing Straw That’ll Save You Money On Filters

Amazon
JoGo - Portable Coffee and Tea Brewing Straw
$30

This portable coffee and tea brewing straw is made of impressive high-quality materials and truly works. Add grounds and hot water to coffee or tea, then use this straw to filter out grains or particles. It’s a great tool to use in place of filters, ultimately saving you money, and it’s also ideal for traveling when you don’t have a coffee maker.

  • Available colors: 4

07

This Cozy Pillow That Can Hold 5 Cups At A Time

Amazon
Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
$35

Place this versatile cup holder pillow on your couch, on the floor, or in the backseat of your car between your kids as a safe place to hold cups and keep them from spilling. Since the cup holder is soft and cozy, the cup holes can expand to fit most cups and mugs. The caddy can hold five cups, but you can also use some of the holes as spots for your phone or TV remote.

08

This Funny Silicone Wine Stopper That Is Airtight & A Great Conversation Starter

Amazon
Hawwwy Banana Wine Stopper (2-Pack)
$11

This banana wine stopper is a fun addition to any wine bottle, but it also gets the job done by keeping wine fresh with an airtight seal. Made of dishwasher-safe food-grade silicone, simply insert the end of the banana in the opening of the bottle to preserve your wine. It’s a great conversation starter at any gathering, but if bananas aren’t your thing, you can also buy it in pineapple.

  • Available styles: 2

09

This Brilliant Luggage Cup Holder That Can Also Hold Your Phone

Amazon
riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder
$16

To make your travel day go smoother, you should check out this travel cup holder. The machine washable cup holder can hold two cups with a smaller pocket for a phone, tickets, or passports, freeing up your hands — which is a beautiful thing while traveling, especially with kids. One reviewer even called it the “Travel accessory you didn't know you needed.”

  • Available colors: 25

10

These Shower Caps That Shampoo & Condition Your Hair Without Water

Amazon
Drench! Body Wipes (5-Pack)
$23

Ideal for anyone who doesn’t have access to a bath or shower (like if you’re camping, for example), or for those who aren’t able to get out of bed for any reason, this six-pack of no-rinse shower caps will shampoo and condition hair without any water. The shower caps contain aloe vera, vitamin E, and pro-vitamin B5, and they can be microwaved for 20 seconds for warmth. Over 6,000 people gave them a five-star rating.

11

This Solar Power Bank With 29,000+ 5-Star Ratings

Amazon
Solar Power Bank & Portable Charger
$29

This solar power bank is a compact, lightweight way to always have power when you need it. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously via USB-C and Qi wireless charging with 5V 2.4A output. When fully charged, it can charge most smartphones two to three times and iPads once, which is just one of the many reasons why it has over 29,000 five-star ratings.

One shopper noted, “This could not be better! It can [wirelessly] charge your phone, you can charge it with a lightning cord, the possibilities are endless! I bought this to take to Disney World so it can hang off our backpack and charge in the sun.”

  • Available colors: 5

12

This Bracelet Fastener Tool That’s Small Enough To Take On Trips

Amazon
Miles Kimball Bracelet Helper Tool
$9

If you often find yourself needing help with the clasps on your jewelry — whether it’s at home or when you’re on a trip by yourself — this bracelet helper tool is a great way to do it yourself. The compact metal tool secures the clasp so you can wrap the bracelet around to hook it together. It works on bracelets, necklaces, watches, zippers, and more, and can fit right in your travel bag. Where has this thing been all our lives?

  • Available colors: 6

13

These Finger Chopsticks That Keeps Your Hands Clean While You Snack

Amazon
SNACTIV LITE Finger Chopsticks
$18

Snacks are an important part of gaming, and with these finger chopsticks, you can finally keep your fingers and devices clean while playing (whether it’s video games, cards, board games, or even working on your computer). Featured on Shark Tank, the innovative chopsticks fit fingers up to 22 millimeters in diameter and come in a pack of four.

14

This Automatic Liquid Dispenser That Fits Onto Bottles Of Many Sizes

Amazon
The Magic Tap Automatic Drink Dispenser
$13

Once your kids use this automatic drink dispenser to get themselves their own drink instead of bugging you to help, you’ll both realize it’s a game-changer. The dispenser’s universal fit works with narrow and wide bottlenecks on non-carbonated drinks like water, milk, and juice. Simply press the cup to the trigger for the liquid to dispense.

15

This Versatile Pantry Organizer That Lets You Adjust The Height & Weight

Amazon
Savvy Shelf Adjustable Pantry Spice Rack & Can Storage Organizer
$25

Using this canned good storage organizer is a great way to see what you have without moving everything around. You can adjust the height or width of the organizer to fit whatever you need it for — canned goods, mugs, art supplies, etc. The plastic shelf provides two levels of storage and can hold up to 35 pounds.

16

This Car Seat Buckle Easy Release Opener That Comes In 7 Colors

Amazon
UnbuckleMe Car Seat Buckle Release Tool
$15

This car seat buckle release tool makes it easy to unbuckle your child’s seat without a struggle. It works with any five-point harness, including strollers and high chairs, which also makes it a versatile baby shower gift. It comes in seven bright colors, so you can let your kiddo pick out their favorite, using it as leverage to get in their seat already.

  • Available colors: 7

17

These Tongue Cleaners That Are Double-Sided For 2 Textures

Amazon
Oralganix 2-in-1 Tongue Cleaner (4-Pack)
$10

When you buy this pack of this pack of two-in-one tongue cleaners, you get four of them for the whole family. One side of the double-sided cleaner features a tongue brush while the other side has a scraper so you’re able to keep your tongue extra clean and free from bacteria and stubborn food debris.

18

This Handy Car Organizer That Hooks To The Front Side Of A Seat

Amazon
Lusso Gear Car Organizer
$30

It’s nice to have all your things nearby and organized while you’re driving, which is exactly what this front-seat car organizer does. Featuring nine compartments for your phone, laptop, water, writing utensils, and safety gear like pepper spray, everything will be at arm’s reach instead of hooked to the back of a seat like most other car seat organizers. You can also fold it up and take it with you after parking since the headrest strap doubles as a shoulder strap.

  • Available colors: 4

19

This Leaf-Shaped Draining Ladle That Has An Impressive Overall Rating Of 4.8 Stars

Amazon
OTOTO Jungle Spoon Monstera Nylon Ladle
$17

Bring some fun into the kitchen with this BPA-free, multipurpose ladle. Shaped like a leaf, the green, heat-resistant ladle features holes as a way to drain food like pasta after you’re done mixing it. It can then be used as a serving spoon, saving you from washing too many cooking utensils. Both cute and functional, it’s not surprising that this ladle has an overall score of 4.8 stars out of five.

20

These Surprisingly Versatile Headphones For Sleep Or Exercise

Amazon
MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Wireless Bluetooth Headband
$16

Ditch the uncomfortable earbuds and give this wireless Bluetooth headband a try. It’s great for working out as it stays put and keeps the sweat out of your eyes, but it’s also ideal for sleeping. The over-ear headphones have noise cancellation to help block out noise, and the headband itself is made from a breathable and comfortable material.

  • Available colors: 10

21

This Screwdriver Spinner Tool With 6 Bits

Amazon
Kelvin Spinner Tool
$20

Shaped like a fidget spinner that works the same way, this spinner screwdriver tool is an easy, convenient, and kind of fun way to carry around six different screwdriver bits in one small tool. It includes two straight screwdriver bits, two Phillips, and two Torx bits. Great for contractors, it’s lightweight and prevents you from grabbing three different screwdrivers when you aren’t sure which bit you need.

22

This Adorable Cat Statue That Can Hold Your Essentials (Like Candy)

Amazon
XIGOFA Cute Cat Dish
$34

With a wide open mouth, there’s plenty of space inside this cute cat dish to hold your important small items, like your phone, keys, chapstick, and perhaps most importantly for the kiddos, candy. Crafted from resin, it’s hard to break and will bring you tons of joy, especially if you identify as a cat person.

  • Available colors: 5

23

This Unique LED Word Clock That Comes In 4 Colors

Amazon
Sharper LED Word Clock
$27

This LED word clock gives word search puzzle vibes, but instead, the lit-up words tell the time. You can display this clock on a desk, or nightstand, or even mount it on a wall. Its cool factor guarantees your friends will ask where you got it. While the copper finish is lovely, the clock also comes in rose gold, silver, and black.

  • Available colors: 4

24

These Paint Pens For Precise & Accurate Touch-Ups

Amazon
Slobproof Fillable Brush Pens
$19

When you need to touch up interior areas in your home with paint, these fillable paint pens are a convenient way to get it done with precision and accuracy. You’ll get five paint syringes in the pack, and all you need to do is fill one with the paint you need, snap the tip into place, and twist the pen to force paint into the brush tip so you can get your touch-ups done without dragging a can of paint with you.

25

This Organizer That Fits & Displays 8+ Pots & Pans

Amazon
ORDORA Pots and Pans Organizer
$25

The beauty of this best-selling pot and pan organizer is that it can be adjusted in three ways to fit your needs. Made of heavy-duty iron, the organizer is strong enough to keep eight of your pots and pans sturdy — even more, if your cookware is stackable. Its clever U-turn-shaped shelving keeps the pots steady from sliding off. If you need more storage, this organizer comes in two sizes.

  • Available sizes: 2

26

This Insulated Can Cooler That Keeps Drinks 20 Times Colder

Amazon
BrüMate Hopsulator Trio 3-in-1 Insulated Can Cooler
$30

Everyone deserves beverages that stay cold, which is what this unique insulated can cooler offers. Think of it as a koozie for cans that features double-walled stainless steel with an extra copper layer to keep your drinks 20 times colder than a standard koozie. It works with 16-ounce and 12-ounce cans and is also cup holder-friendly.

  • Available colors: 21

27

This Dry Bag That’s Fully Waterproof

Amazon
Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Dry Bag
$14

Even when this dry bag case is completely submerged in water, it’s fully waterproof with no leakage. Made with lightweight ripstop polyester, the dry bag features a D-ring clip that provides an airtight seal and keeps everything inside dry while you’re jet skiing, kayaking, or on a water adventure. It’s a waterproof bag that’s actually waterproof. The bag is available in three sizes depending on your needs, and would also make a great gift for the camper or hiker in your life.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available sizes: 3

28

These Airtight Vacuum Storage Bags That Can Save So Much Space

Amazon
Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (4-Pack)
$20

A brilliant space-saving solution, these vacuum storage bags can free up a tremendous amount of space by squeezing every bit of air out of the bag. The bags are available in several sizes depending on your needs, and they’re ideal for clothes, bedding, pillows, and more. They can even be used inside luggage so you can cleverly pack way more than you need and actually get away with it.

29

This Microwavable Bacon Grill That Lets The Fat To Drip Off

Amazon
Progressive International Microwavable Bacon Grill
$11

When you don’t feel like cooking bacon in a pan, throw it inside this microwavable bacon grill for a quick and easy breakfast. A vented cover stops grease from splattering all over the microwave, and an elevated design allows space for the bacon fat to drip. The grill can cook four to six strips of bacon at a time so you can be munching while the next batch cooks.

30

This Bean Bag Cover That You Can Fill With Excess Stuffed Animals Or Linens

Amazon
Creative QT Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair
$33

There’s never enough room for your kid’s stuffed animals, which is why this bean bag stuffed animal store chair is brilliant. Stuff the cover full of stuffed animals, blankets, or pillows to turn it into a cozy chair. There are two sizes available: one for a large amount of stuffies and one for even more. You can also stuff them with old bedsheets or towels.

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: 2

31

This Collapsible, Insulated Tumbler That Fits In A Pocket

Amazon
HYDAWAY Collapsible Tumbler
$28

You never know when you’ll need an insulated cup, which is why this collapsible silicone tumbler is so smart. When it isn’t being used, the tumbler compresses down to a 1-inch profile — small enough to fit in pockets. This makes it quite easy to cut back on single-use plastics with minimal effort on your part. It comes with a lid and a straw and can hold up to 16 ounces of liquid.

32

This Small Flashlight Clip That’s Perfect For Early Morning & Evening Runs

Amazon
Alonefire LED Clip On Flashlight
$13

Whether you use this LED flashlight clip on your runs before the sun comes up or on your late-night walks, it’ll keep you visible. With two strong magnetic ends, the small flashlight clips together on clothes or can stick to any metallic surface, giving you just enough light when the baby wakes up or if you have to pee in the middle of the night.

  • Available colors: 3

33

This Sweet Cordless Bird Lamp That Can Be Dimmed By A Simple Touch

Amazon
Xhope4u Small Cordless Bedside Lamp
$19

It’s not every day you see a small cordless bedside lamp shaped like a bird. This unique lamp can stay plugged in next to your bed, or you can bring it camping where it’ll last up to four hours on a single charge. By touching the lamp, it can be dimmed to three brightness levels. The lamp also comes with an optional keychain that allows it to be hung, which makes the bird look like it’s flying.

  • Available styles: 3

34

This Whipped Cream Dispenser That Comes With 3 Decorating Tips

Amazon
EurKitchen Professional Aluminum Whipped Cream Dispenser
$35

If you enjoy making your own whipped cream like you’re a cast member of The Great British Bake Off, you’ll enjoy using this professional aluminum whipped cream dispenser. Three decorating tips are included, which allow you to present your whipped cream in different ways, whether it’s on pies, cakes, waffles, hot chocolate, or directly into your mouth. One note to consider: N2O cream chargers are sold separately, but you can use any brand.

35

This Large Roll Of Chalkboard Contact Paper That Also Comes In Clear

Amazon
Kassa Chalkboard Contact Paper Roll
$11

You and your kids will always have somewhere to draw with this chalkboard contact paper roll. The peel-and-stick paper comes in a roll, along with a handful of chalk, and it can be removed and reused. Unique to other chalkboard paper, in addition to black, this roll can be purchased in clear and white, making it a little less obvious.

  • Available colors: 3

36

This Cool Fruit Infuser Bottle That’ll Encourage You To Drink More Water

Amazon
Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle
$16

If you can’t bring yourself to drink plain water all day long, you might have some luck with this infuser water bottle. The water bottle has an internal infuser that can hold fruit or herbs to give the water some flavor without the need for powders or other synthetic ingredients. It’s like drinking spa water all day long.

37

This Shower Drain Protector That Fits Inside All 2-Inch Shower Drains

Amazon
ShowerShroom 2" Stand-Up Shower Stall Drain Protector
$11

Compatible with nearly all 2-inch stand-up shower drains, this shower stall drain protector prevents hair from clogging your pipes. It should be placed under your shower grate where it can easily be removed and cleaned. You will have to touch the tangly hair to remove it, but at least you won’t have to call a plumber. It’s worth noting that this particular drain protector is just for showers, and not bathtubs or sink drains.

38

This Genius Bottle-Emptying Kit To Get Every Last Drop Of Soap

Amazon
Flip-It! Premium Bottle Emptying Kit (2-Pack)
$16

This bottle-emptying kit helps you use every last drop of soap instead of trying to balance a soap bottle upside down or throwing it away prematurely. A cool flip mechanism allows you to sit a soap, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, or condiment bottle upside down so it can dispense all of its contents. “Great product with a very well thought out design,” said one of its many five-star reviewers, adding, “Love that all the parts are dishwasher safe.”

39

These Genius Magnetic Vent Covers That Boost Air Where You Need It

Amazon
SEAL360 Magnetic Vent Covers (3-Pack)
$25

These magnetic vent covers provide a tight seal that boosts air to the room you need it. So, whether a room is unoccupied or the person doesn’t enjoy being blasted with AC or heat, this cover will conform to the vent, forming a complete seal to block the flow of air, making it stronger in other rooms. You can choose from several sizes, so be sure to measure your vents before your purchase.

  • Available colors: 2
  • Available sizes: 14

40

This LED Neck Reading Light That’s Has 6 Brightness Levels

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light
$22

You can use this LED neck reading light to avoid keeping your partner awake while you stay up to read. The light has six adjustable brightness levels and three color temperature modes, so you can customize it in a way that works for your eyes. Plus, a unique narrow beam angle makes the light bright enough on your pages so you can illuminate your text without disturbing anyone else in the room.

  • Available colors: 8

41

This Travel Jewelry Box That Features 3 Rotating Compartments

Amazon
Vlando Viaggio Travel Jewelry Box
$14

It may look like a simple, yet elegant handbag, but this bag is actually a travel jewelry box that’s a very efficient way to keep your jewelry organized while traveling. Inside are three rotating compartments that can hold all types of jewelry, as well as other handbag essentials. Made of scratch-resistant PU leather, the bag’s hard shell keeps the contents secure, and its rolled design ensures everything stays put in the compartments.

  • Available colors: 11

42

This Space-Saving Strainer That Easily Hooks Onto Your Pots & Pans

Amazon
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer
$16

This innovative pot strainer will make cooking pasta and steaming veggies so much easier. The strainer hooks onto any round pot, pan, or bowl so you can strain while keeping the food in the pot. It features a spout so you can pour out hot water more efficiently. It’s also great for smaller kitchen spaces, replacing bulkier strainers and colanders.

43

These Versatile Sponges That Are Incredibly Absorbent

Amazon
DOCHARD Damp Cleaning Sponge Duster (4-Pack)
$8

There are many ways to use this four-pack of damp sponges, including wiping down counters, dusting, and removing stains from walls or other spots around your house. The long-lasting sponges are made of high-density sponge material that absorbs dust instead of moving it around. Plus, unlike similar products on the market, these sponges don’t crumble after use.

44

This Highly Efficient Gift Wrap Cutter That Makes Cutting A Straight Line Easy

The Original Little ELF Gift Wrap Cutter (2-Pack)
$13

It isn’t clear why using scissors to cut gift wrap never produces a straight line, but that’ll absolutely change when you use this gift wrap cutter. The cutter fits around wrapping paper rolls that are 2.25 inches or smaller in diameter and easily glides along, cutting the paper as it goes. The plastic cutter features a steel blade that’s protected so it’s nearly impossible for it to cause any injuries.

45

This Brilliant Nail Polish Holder With Strong Suction

Amazon
tweexy Hinge Untippable Nail Polish Bottle Holder
$16

You don’t have to worry about your nail polish bottle accidentally tipping over when you use this nail polish bottle holder. The holder has an airlock suction, making it virtually untippable. It holds your nail polish at a slant, mimicking how you’d probably hold it, except this holder won’t get distracted and accidentally tip it too far — which, honestly, is quite a common dilemma.

  • Available colors: 4

46

These Wireless Touch Lights That Can Be Mounted With Tape Or Screws

Amazon
Brilliant Evolution LED Touch Lights (2-Pack)
$10

There are two easy ways to mount these LED wireless touch lights: with the included adhesive tape, or with screws (which also happen to be included). While you can mount this two-pack of lights anywhere, they’re especially great at providing under-cabinet or bookshelf lighting. The warm lights can be turned on or off simply by tapping the lens.

47

This Password Book With Alphabetical Tabs

Amazon
PLANBERRY Password Book
$13

Keep your passwords in a safe place with this internet password organizer book. There are spots to store usernames, passwords, and web addresses, and it features alphabetized tabs so you can quickly find the password you’re looking for. The book doesn’t have a title on the outside, which makes it a bit more inconspicuous when guests visit. The best part of this book is that it can’t get hacked by strangers.

48

This Tabletop S’mores Kit You Can Use Inside

Amazon
Houswise Tabletop Fire Pit Smores Maker Kit
$40

When you want s’mores but it’s too cold outside, go for this tabletop fire pit s’mores maker kit that can safely be used indoors. Using isopropyl or ethyl alcohol, which you can find at any pharmacy, the mini portable fire pit can run for about an hour. The fire pit comes in a round or rectangular design, and it’s available in three colors to match your home’s aesthetics.

  • Available colors: 3
  • Available designs: 2

49

This Innovative Cutting Board That Folds For Easy Food Transfer

Amazon
Natures Kitchen Folding Cutting Board
$10

Unlike any cutting board you’ve probably used, this folding cutting board folds by squeezing the handle to guide the food into a bowl or pan without it spilling. It also features grooves along the edges to catch any juices or liquids before they make a mess on your countertops. Better yet, you can throw this cutting board in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

  • Available colors: 3

50

These Silicone Food Savers That Will Give A Second Life To Half-Used Fruits & Veggies

Amazon
Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (5-Piece)
$20

When you or your kids don’t want to finish a full piece of fruit, or when you only need half a veggie like a bell pepper or onion, you can keep the other half fresh with this five-piece set of reusable silicone food savers. The pack comes in a variety of sizes so you can save all types of produce instead of tossing it or dealing with foil or single-use plastic. The food savers themselves are durable and resistant to rips.