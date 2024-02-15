50 Bizarre Products That Are So Clever You'll Be Upset You Didn't Know About Them Sooner

04 This Unique Alarm Clock That’s Too Annoying To Ignore

The reason Clocky, the alarm clock on wheels, is effective is because it’s too annoying to sleep through, according to shoppers. (But still, who could resist that cute face?) When the alarm goes off, the clock rolls around, jumps from the nightstand, talks like R2D2, vibrates, and plays hide and seek around your room until you get out of bed to turn it off, meaning it’s perfect for people who are often late for work.

One shopper expressed, “I adore Clocky! It’s very good at getting me out of bed for those wretched early morning meetings. The alarm is not very loud and has no volume adjustment, but it is odd and annoying like white noise, so there is no way to sleep through it.”