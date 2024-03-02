Shopping
60 Bizarre Things On Amazon That Are So Clever & Cheap
You have to see to believe.
From the bizarre to the budget-friendly to the truly brilliant, this list has got something for everyone. Plus, you’ll find practical items that you never knew you needed — like a toaster made just for hot dogs, gold-infused eye patches for restful-looking eyes, and even a build-on Lego mug for keeping your kids (or kids at heart) entertained at the dinner table. And if you’re coming up blank on gift ideas but need one stat, this is
the list you’re looking for. 01 This Mini Donut Maker For The Best Everyday Treats
Whether you love donuts for special occasions or everyday, this mini
donut maker should be added to your cart ASAP. It’s so easy to use — just pour in your favorite cake or brownie batter and you’ll have seven tiny donuts in no time. It’s perfect for parties and since it has a nonstick surface, cleanup is a cinch. 02 This 360-Degree Travel Neck Pillow
You might look bizarre sporting this travel
neck pillow, but you’re sure to be comfortable thanks to the adjustable Q-shaped design that provides 360-degree support (so you can nod off in peace). The soft, synthetic stuffing and velvety cover make it a supportive and skin-friendly travel accessory. 03 This Creative Spoon Rest That Doubles As A Steam Releaser
This creative crab
spoon rest proves that even the most practical kitchen tools don’t have to be boring. It’s designed to hold utensil handles and prop pot lids open to release steam, all while being completely nontoxic thanks to its food-grade silicone construction. It makes for a fun and useful gift for friends, family, or yourself. 04 This Money-Saving Food Vacuum Sealer
This
food vacuum sealer is a steal of a deal, especially since it’s bound to save you big bucks by cutting down on food waste. The powerful suction quickly removes air from bags and compatible food storage containers (and even wine plugs) preventing oxidation to keep foods fresh for longer. You get 10 bags in two sizes with the order so you can start sealing right away. 05 These Shatterproof Mirror Sheets For Crafting & More
These clever peel-and-stick
mirror sheets are great for everything from crafting to creating an accent wall in your home. They have a real glass look but since they’re made of a type of plastic, they’re shatterproof and lighter in weight. Bend them, draw on them, or cut them using scissors and even die-cutters. You get eight sheets in a pack and each measures 6 by 9 inches. 06 This Must-Have Portable Tire Inflator
Never be left stuck on the side of the road again because of a flat tire. This useful
portable tire inflator is equipped with a powerful air compressor that can fill tires in a flash (1 minute to be precise). Convenient features include bright LED lights and an easy-to-read screen. And it’s great for inflating bike tires, too. 07 This Quick Car Cleaning Gel
If you’ve ever tried wiping or vacuuming crumbs out of your car’s center console, you know it’s a real pain. That’s why this smart
car cleaning gel is a must for saving time, while actually getting your car ultra-clean. It literally clings to every last crumb for easy car cleanup. Plus, it’s reusable (and non-washable) and great for cleaning keyboards and more. 08 These Reusable Nipple Covers That Disappear Under Any Fabric
These waterproof
nipple covers are designed to provide extra coverage even when worn under the thinnest fabrics. They’re made of medical-grade silicone and delicately stick to the skin with an integrated adhesive material that can be washed and reused over and over again. Choose from an assortment of neutral skin tones. 09 This Bamboo Bath Mat For Maximum Airflow
Bathmats have a nasty habit of getting soggy and stinky, making this bamboo (under)
bathmat a must. The clever lattice design allows for maximum airflow so bathmats can dry quickly. Plus, it features a waterproof coating and non-slip pads for added durability and safety. No wonder it has nearly 5,000 five-star reviews. 10 This Genius Microwave Cleaner
Microwaves get messy pretty quickly, but this genius little Angry Mama
microwave cleaner can get them clean even quicker. Simply fill it with water and vinegar and zap for 7 minutes to create a powerful steam. Then all that’s left to do is wipe clean. And the gadget goes right into the dishwasher when you’re all done. 11 These Tiny Tavern Mugs
These tiny tavern mugs (aka
shot glasses) are probably too small for enjoying your favorite brew but they make for a fun way to throw back shots with friends. The novel design looks just like real tavern mugs, right down to the heavy base. They’re even made of real glass for lasting durability. 12 This All-In-One Colander That Snaps On To Any Pot
If you’re short on kitchen space (or funds), this compact
pot strainer is the solution you’re looking for. The flexible silicone material and strong side clips allow it to fit and attach to a variety of pots and bowls. Plus, cleanup is easy, since it’s completely dishwasher safe. Choose from gray and a selection of fun, bright colors. 13 This Light-Up Dog Collar For Night Walk Visibility
This clever
dog collar is dotted with rechargeable LED lights for enhanced visibility both on- and off-leash. The collar itself is constructed from a strong nylon material that’s durable and comfortable for extended wear. And the whole thing is waterproof, so pets can even wear it while getting in some serious water playtime. Available sizes: X-Small — Large Available colors: 10 14 This Laundry Soap Station For Mess-Free Pours
This must-have
laundry soap station makes pouring detergent easier and less messy. The slanted holder brings soap straight to the spout so you don’t have to lift or tilt heavy bottles. And the drip tray conveniently keeps measuring cups in place with its nonslip surface — while also catching any drips in the process. 15 This Salt Rimmer Set That Stores Away Easily
Making margaritas at home just got easier with this super useful
salt rimmer set. The freestanding, compact design opens up to reveal three tiers for lime juice, salt, and sugar. It’s a great tool for your home bar or for taking on the go since it comes with an attached lid. 16 This Flexible Reading Light For Your Neck
Whether reading or giving yourself a manicure, this clever little
booklight is a must. It’s designed to sit comfortably around your neck, freeing up your hands completely. Plus, the arms are bendable, which means that you can focus the (adjustable) lights exactly where you need them. A single charge lasts up to 80 hours, and a USB-C cable is included for quick power ups. 17 These Bike Lights For Kids (And Adults, Too)
Your kids will love how cool these bike
wheel lights look, and you’ll love that they’ll be a little safer while riding around when it gets dark out. They come with a long-lasting battery and are completely waterproof so even a ride in the rain is okay. And because they fit most standard wheel sizes (and because you have to admit they are pretty awesome), you might want to grab some for your wheels, too. 18 This Affordable Organizer For Your Car
If the junk in your (car) trunk has become a problem, it’s probably time to get it under control (aka organized). This affordable car
organizer is compact enough to fit almost anywhere in your car but holds a ton in its adjustable compartments. Heavy-duty straps help keep it anchored in place. 19 These Anti-Vibration Appliance Pads
Got a wobbly washer? Stop the annoying vibration with this eight-pack of genius rubber-coated
appliance pads. The inner stainless steel plates promise to never rust, making them a strong and durable choice. And not only do they stop the noise, but they prevent appliances from moving during operation, too. Choose from round or square pads. 20 These Waterproof Bags For Camping & Other Adventures
These
dry bags are perfect for outdoors enthusiasts. They’re completely waterproof and seal up tight, keeping your belongings dry even when completely submerged in water. The material is rip-resistant and lightweight so they’re both durable and easy to carry wherever you go. They come in a convenient pack of three, in small to large sizes, and they’re affordable, too. 21 This Oversized Planner For Staying Organized
Organize your life like a pro with this oversized
planner. You’ll love all the thoughtful details, including inspiring prompts, large calendar blocks, blank pages for extra notes, and a beautifully designed faux leather hard cover. The pages are bleed-resistant and three bookmarks make for easy reference. The 8.5 by 11 inch journal also comes with three sticker sheets for staying motivated and more. 22 This Brushed Sheet Set With A Clever Feature
This
sheet set has a clever feature that you won’t want to live without (and probably will upset you that you didn’t think of it yourself!) The built-in side pocket means no more losing the remote control between the blankets or fumbling for your cell phone on the nightstand. And while hundreds of reviewers love the pocket, shoppers also give the soft brushed fabric a thumbs up. Available sizes: Twin — California King Available colors: 14 23 This Waterproof Mat That Keeps Pet Food Off The Floor
Keep the kibble off your floors with this budget-friendly pet-feeding
mat. It’s made from BPA-free silicone that’s both waterproof and slip-resistant so it won’t go sliding around the floor. The dishwasher-safe mat makes for easy cleanup, and the raised edge is a clever feature that makes it great for more than just pet feeding (think under-sink protection and more). 24 These Reusable Baking Mats With Easy Placement Guides
Silicone
baking mats just got even better with the addition of measurement templates designed especially for pastries, breads, and cookies. This set includes two half-sheet mats that are dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. So go ahead and say goodbye to single-use aluminum and parchment paper. 25 These “Made In Italy” Glass Bottles
These
glass bottles are super versatile, and a total deal since you get four elegant bottles in a set. They each hold around four cups of liquid and feature a 2.2-inch wide mouth that’s perfect for pouring, sipping, and storing — they can even fit standard-size ice cubes or sliced vegetables for pickling. The metal screw-on lids create a leak-proof seal. 26 These Time-Saving Mop Slippers
Cleaning your home’s floors just got easier with this colorful, five-pack of clever
mop slippers. They’re made from dust-attracting and absorbent microfiber, so you can use them for both dusting and mopping while you move about. Just slip them on and glide. And don’t worry, the elastic band promises to keep them firmly in place. When you’re done, pop them in the washing machine. 27 These Sturdy Door Organizers For Pristine Closets
If a closet makeover isn’t in your budget, these wallet-friendly
door organizers are the next best thing. The set of two features a total of twelve plastic pockets perfect for storing purses, towels, sweaters, and more. And each pocket is reinforced with a durable fabric so you can be sure this over-the-door storage solution will last for years to come. 28 This Genuine Leather Fitness Belt
You don’t have to be a bodybuilder to get the most out of this genuine leather
fitness belt. Sure, it might look a little bizarre but it’s great for preventing injuries — even if you’re just doing a low-impact workout like squats. The included heavy-duty strap and carabiner clips allow you to attach up to 270 pounds in weight if a more intense workout is your thing. 29 This Clever Lip Balm Holder
This clever
elastic holder keeps your lip balm secure so you never have to dig through your purse for it. The stretchy band fits most standard-size lip balm sticks, while the key ring conveniently attaches to backpack straps or key chains. Choose from dozens of different colors. 30 This Ultra-Plush Bath Mat With 44,000 5-Star Ratings
With a near-perfect rating after 60,000+ reviews and a budget-friendly price tag, you can bet this is going to be the
bath mat of your dreams. The thick memory foam inner layer gives it an extra-plush feel, while the velvety top layer dries quickly. The rubber bottom keeps it from slipping and sliding around your bathroom floor, too. Available sizes: 4 Available colors: 17 31 This Powerful Flashlight That’s Basically Indestructible
With ultra-bright, long-distance beam lights and a waterproof case that’s virtually indestructible, you can count on this
flashlight in an emergency, while camping, or just for your everyday needs. It features an ergonomic handle and an adjustable stand for hands-free use. For a shockingly low price, it’s an affordable necessity that you won’t regret purchasing. 32 These Easy-Mount Floating Shelves
These budget-friendly floating shelves are an effortless way to spruce up bare walls. The minimalist U-shape design and rustic blue finish match well with a variety of home decor, making them the perfect addition to any space. Hardware is included and several reviewers note that installation is easy.
33 A Water Bottle For Tracking Your Hydration
Keeping track of your hydration can be hard, especially on busy days (aka every day). But this innovative
water bottle makes it easy with its time and volume markings. Additional features include a convenient, no-leak flip top, a blending ball for mixing up protein powders, and an infuser for adding natural flavors to your water. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 45 34 These Dishwasher-Safe Dishcloths That Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of
Made from a biodegradable and compostable blend of cotton and cellulose wood pulp, these eco-friendly Swedish
dishcloths are an absolute shopper favorite, with a 4.7-star rating after 16,000 reviews. The textured material is exponentially more absorbent than most paper towels (read: money-saving), plus they’re reusable, odor-resistant, and even dishwasher-safe. Choose from a variety of colors and even rainbow multi-packs. 35 These Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes
Not only are these
toothbrushes cheap (less than ten bucks for a 5-pack), they’re earth-friendly, too. The handle is made entirely from sustainable bamboo, making it completely biodegradable. And the soft bristles effectively clean teeth while being gentle enough for even sensitive gums. The set includes one charcoal bristle toothbrush for natural tooth whitening. 36 Some Gold Eye Patches For Restful Eyes
Brighten, smooth, and rejuvenate with these luxurious
under-eye patches that contain a blend of mica gold, collagen, and castor oil. The set includes 20 pairs of individually wrapped patches that are great for travel or hosting a girl’s spa day. And they’re super affordable, too. 37 This Calming Smudge Candle Made From Natural Ingredients
Bring balance and calm to your home with this Yin Yang
candle. It’s made of natural soybean wax and sustainably cultivated jasmine and orchid for a long-lasting burn and light scent. The label includes a beautiful floral design, and the blend is designed to help you set positive intentions. 38 This Affordable Home Doorbell System
Toss that quote for a new doorbell system and get this affordable
wireless doorbell kit instead. The doorbell button attaches to most outdoor surfaces and is completely waterproof. The two receivers plug into a standard outlet and feature an LED light, four volume settings, and a 1,000 foot range. Plus, it comes with over 50 chimes to choose from. 39 These Fine-Tip Fabric Markers With Machine-Washable Ink
These affordable fabric
markers won’t fade (even after multiple washes), making them perfect for decorating everything from towels to tennis shoes. With 24 vibrant colors to choose from and fine tips for accuracy, these fabric markers provide the ultimate creative freedom for artists of all ages. 40 This Innovative Makeup Eraser Cloth
This reusable
makeup remover cloth can last up to five years, making it a much cheaper (and eco-friendly) alternative to disposable wipes. The soft, hair-like fibers gently wipe away dirt, makeup, and oil using just water. Handwash (or toss in the washer) and let air dry for long-lasting results. 41 This Marble Look-Alike Soap & Sponge Caddy
This
soap dispenser looks just like expensive marble but it’s actually made from high-quality resin, making it much more affordable. It features an integrated dish that can be used for sponges, nail scrubbers, and more. The nonslip pads help keep it in place while promising not to scratch surfaces. 42 This Hands-Free Cell Phone Car Mount
While using a cell phone while driving isn’t recommended, this universal
car cell phone holder helps keep hands free while using essential cell phone features like GPS. It securely suctions to windshields and a variety of dashboard styles and features convenient one-touch phone mounting and release, in addition to a telescoping arm for safer operation and viewing. 43 This Huge Sherpa Hoodie For An Absurd Level Of Coziness
This sherpa
hoodie is so insanely huge that it’s really more like a blanket. In fact, it’s both, which means you can get out of bed or off the couch without ever having to leave its warm embrace. Deep pockets, a roomy hood, and an easy zip up front make it better than any hoodie (or blanket) you’ve ever owned. Choose from so many colors. Available sizes: Kids — Adult/Long Available colors: 40 44 This Practical Under Cabinet Jar Opener
Hard-to-open jar? No problem. This super practical
jar opener makes easy work of even the tightest jar seals (and of almost any size). Just insert the lid into the durable carbon teeth grips and twist. The low-profile design was intended for under-cabinet installation, keeping it out of sight but within convenient reach. 45 This Smart Coffee Mug Warmer
This
mug warmer keeps drinks at the ideal sipping temperature. It features three heat settings and a large surface to accommodate mugs and cups of various sizes. The auto shut-off feature kicks in after four hours, so you don't have to worry about forgetting to do so yourself. 46 This Protein Shaker With A Super Long Battery Life
This electric
protein shaker is like a mini blender that you can take on the go. The small but mighty motor and innovative blade blend protein powders to perfection. Made from shatterproof Tritan plastic and featuring a leak-proof spout means it doubles as a durable drinking bottle. A single two-hour initial charge will last up to one month of use! 47 This Battery-Operated Patio Umbrella Light
If you enjoy dining al fresco, you’ll definitely want to grab this clever
patio umbrella light. It effortlessly attaches to umbrella poles using a sturdy auto-adjusting clamp. The battery-operated and energy-efficient LED lights feature three brightness modes so you can choose the ideal lighting scheme for any occasion. 48 These Smart Color-Changing Light Bulbs
These color-changing
light bulbs are perfect for parties, game nights, or just for adding a touch of fun to any room. The smart technology allows them to be fully controlled by voice using Alexa or Google Home Assistant, or the Govee app — including powering them on/off and choosing from different brightness levels and color schemes. 49 This Multi-Stage Filtered Show Head
Hard water can wreak havoc on skin and hair but not with this filtered
shower head. Equipped with an innovative 20-stage filtration system, it effectively removes impurities, chlorine, lead, and other harmful substances from tap water. The result is healthier skin and hair — and a spa-like experience thanks to six spray modes and a handheld option. 50 These Holographic Mylar Bags For Snacks, Pet Treats, & More
Whether you want to store your coffee beans, small snacks, pet treats, medicine, and more, these eye-catching holographic
mylar bags are just what you need. They’re transparent on one side so you can easily see what’s inside, and the zip seal keeps things fresh. With 100 glistening bags in a pack, you’ll be set for a while. Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 1 51 This Well-Designed Avocado Growing Kit
Avocados are expensive, so why not grow your own? Okay, so it might be a minute before you have a full-fledged avocado tree but the whole family is sure to love watching the process. The glass pot on this
avocado growing kit allows for a full view of the roots while the inverted cork prevents impurities from entering the water for optimal results. 52 These Novelty Chopsticks For All The Jedis Out There Star Wars fans in your life are sure to get a kick out of these Lightsaber chopsticks. They run on three lithium batteries and they turn on/off with a simple click of a button so even the tiniest of Jedi can use them. Choose from so many fun colors. 53 This Coozie Made Just For Slim Cans
Keep your favorite beverages chilled with this super-functional
can cooler made just for slim cans. It’s crafted from double-insulated stainless steel that promises to keep drinks cold until the very last drop. Plus, the push-lock gasket keeps drinks from slipping out while sipping. It’s available in so many colors so get one for yourself and your bestie. Available sizes: 12 Ounce — 16 Ounce Available colors: 36 54 This “No Pump” Inflatable Lounger
If you’re looking for a hammock alternative that you can take on all your outdoor adventures, check out this inflatable
lounger. It’s lightweight and waterproof and comes with a compact carrying bag so you can take it literally anywhere. No pump is required and it holds up to 500 pounds so the whole family can chill together. 55 This Nostalgic Hot Dog & Bun Toaster
This
hot dog and bun toaster not only serves up hot dogs in just minutes but the nostalgic design is absolutely impossible to resist. It’s great for parties, camping, or anytime a wiener craving hits. And since it comes with practical tongs that make removal easy and safe, even kids can get in on the fun. It toasts two hot dogs and two buns simultaneously. 56 These Affordable Sheet Straps
Keep your sheets from slipping and sliding with these
sheet straps. They’re stretchy and adjustable so they fit most mattress sizes, and the nylon-enforced clips hold tight to sheets without causing any damage. At under 10 bucks for a set of four, they’re an affordable (and quick) solution to a rather annoying problem. 57 This Multi-Function Phone Charger & Sanitizer
This dual-function
phone charger doubles as a sanitizer, powering your phone ultra-fast while killing up to 99% of germs and bacteria using powerful UV light. The inner compartment fits even large cell phones and can be used to store sunglasses and other accessories when not in use. 58 This Bizarre Blanket That Looks Like A Tortilla
Bundle up like a burrito with this bizarre
blanket that looks like a tortilla. While it may look weird, reviewers rave about its soft and warm feel. Plus, it’s oversized so you can get cozy with friends and family. It makes for a great gag gift so grab a few to have on hand for birthdays and holidays. 59 This Practical Pack Of Sticky Notes
Get organized with this pack of
sticky notes. Each pad features useful prompts including “To-Do” and even one for putting off for all the procrastinators out there. The large size and extra sticky backs make them even more convenient. Buy them for yourself or for forgetful family members (aka your kids). 60 This “Buildable” Mug For Lego Lovers
Lego lovers will get a kick out of this build-on brick
mug. The fully functional, durable mug is made from BPA-free, food-grade plastic that can be used with both cold and warm beverages. It features studs on all sides, giving kids (and adults) endless building options. Choose from four fun and vibrant colors.