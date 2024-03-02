60 Bizarre Things On Amazon That Are So Clever & Cheap

17 These Bike Lights For Kids (And Adults, Too)

Your kids will love how cool these bike wheel lights look, and you’ll love that they’ll be a little safer while riding around when it gets dark out. They come with a long-lasting battery and are completely waterproof so even a ride in the rain is okay. And because they fit most standard wheel sizes (and because you have to admit they are pretty awesome), you might want to grab some for your wheels, too.