I have very thick, very long hair. Because of this, I will never be a “10-minute beauty routine” girl. If I want hair that looks “styled,” I’m spending an hour blow-drying, curling, and brushing, and that’s just my lot in life.

In the past if I wanted a blowout look, I was usually sweating by the end of the process: blow dryer in one hand, round brush in the other, both arms working overtime, hair still somehow frizzy by the end. It always felt like a two-person job I was doing alone. It took so long, but I always loved the look of it. I often wished for a quicker way to achieve that blowout hair I loved (without damaging the sh*t out of my hair).

Then I tried the Bondi Boost Infrared Thermal Brush and accidentally cut my styling time in half.

Stats

Price: $125

$125 Sizes: Available in a standard and long barrel, if you have longer hair

Available in a standard and long barrel, if you have longer hair Who it’s for: Anyone who wants a smooth, shiny blowout in less time

The Brush

The Bondi Boost Infrared Thermal Brush is a heated round brush that uses infrared technology to heat hair from the inside out instead of blasting it with dry, direct heat. The brand says that means less damage to your strands compared to a flat iron or curling wand, while still giving you that smooth, bouncy blowout look. The whole point is that it replaces the dryer-and-brush combo with one tool.

It uses both negative ion technology and aloe-infused bristles to leave your hair soft, smooth, and frizz-free. It also has a 60-minute auto shut-off feature so you never have that “oh no, did I unplug my hot brush?” panic again.

How I Use The Bondi Boost Infrared Thermal Bounce Brush

The way to get the best results (I’ve learned) is to blow-dry your hair or let it air-dry completely — Bondi

Boost says this tool is designed for use on dry hair. You don’t need to use a brush or anything when you’re blow-drying — just kind of blast heat on your hair (with heat protectant of course!) and get it as dry as you can. (Pro tip: blow-drying your hair with your head upside down will give you even more volume!)

Then I section my hair off into three parts, starting with the bottom. From there, I use the brush to smooth out the sections and then roll the brush away from my face. For the other sections, I use the brush to smooth my hair and then curl the ends towards my face to create a bouncy, blowout effect.

My normal blowout used to take me over 60 minutes between drying and brushing separately. With this, I’m done in 15 minutes, and my arms thank me every time.

The Results

After I use the Bondi Boost brush, my hair is shinier with way more bounce at the roots and a cute little flippy effect at the ends. I usually touch it up with some hairspray, and that subtle blowout effect will last all day long.

Pros & Cons

Pros

Cuts styling time significantly since you’re not switching between a dryer and a brush

Way less arm fatigue — it’s basically a one-handed blowout

Adds so much shine and frizz control compared to other tools

Way less damaging to my hair

Cons:

It’s a real investment at $125.

The brush does get super hot, so be careful.

There is a slight learning curve! Check out some YouTube tutorials before you get started.

Final Verdict

I am obsessed with this brush and now use it on an almost daily basis. Even if I don’t take a shower and blow-dry my hair, it’s still a great way to add a little oomph to unwashed, day three hair.

The TL;DR

This brush turned my two-tool, two-arm blowout into a one-tool job, and somehow my hair looks better for it.

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