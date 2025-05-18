70 Bougie, Brilliant Gifts For Men That Are Shockingly Under $25 On Amazon

Guys can be notoriously hard to shop for, especially when you’re short on funds or time. But this inspired list is full of clever, practical, and upscale gifts that will make you look like a thoughtful big spender — even though everything clocks in at $25 or less. I’m talking things that will make car and sports fanatics shed tears of happiness, a bunch of awesome accessories for techies, and refreshing face and body products (because men like getting cleaned up, too). Scroll on to stock up on some seriously great gifts for the men in your life.

A Classic Toiletry Bag That Packs Easily Estour Roll Up Toiletry Bag Any guy will appreciate this masculine toiletry bag that looks ultra-expensive. It has a stunning waxed canvas exterior that looks like suede and resists water, plus a variety of compartments for storing razors, face creams, and more. And the roll-up design makes it especially convenient for travel. It's available in a selection of classic colors and materials. Available colors: 6

A Dashboard Organizer Mat For Your Car Essentials Yulejo Dashboard Mat This budget-friendly dashboard mat is an awesome car accessory that helps keep things like phones and sunglasses organized and within easy reach. It's made from soft, silicone rubber with a textured nonslip surface and has three roomy compartments with convenient cable slots. The included strong adhesive strips ensure a secure hold.

Running Shorts With A Brilliant 2-In-1 Design Leidowei Workout Running Shorts If you know a guy who can't go a day without working out, then gift them these amazing running shorts. The two-in-one design features a quick-dry mesh outer layer with a reflective back zippered pocket for added visibility and built-in compression shorts underneath for added support. They're ultra-affordable and available in a wide selection of sizes and colors, so you can grab the perfect pair (or pairs). Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
Available colors: 23

Just-Add-Water Sneaker Scrubbers For Pristine Footwear SneakERASERS Instant Sneaker Cleaner (10-Pack) Help your dude keep his footwear in pristine condition when you gift him these genius SneakERASERS. The powerful microfiber scrubber side is infused with a cleaning formula that only needs water to activate, and the orange side finishes the job by gently wiping away any leftover marks or residue. It's compatible with a range of upper materials, including leather and canvas.

A Pocket-Sized 12-In-1 Tool With A Handy Holster RAK Pro Tools Pliers Multitool This 12-in-1 tool is absurdly useful (and affordable). It's made from heavy-duty stainless steel and includes all the essential tools, plus some — like flat and Phillips head screwdrivers and even a wire cutter, bottle opener, and mini saw. It can be slipped into pockets or conveniently carried on a belt using the included holster.

A Bidget Attachment For An Ultra-Clean Feel SAMODRA Bidet Attachment Surprise your man by upgrading his throne with this easy-to-install toilet bidet attachment. The affordable find has a sleek design and dual nozzles that offer an adjustable stream of water, guaranteeing an ultra-clean feel after each go. Though it looks expensive, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the budget-friendly price tag. Available colors: 3

A Highly Rated Car Charger With Retractable Cords LISEN Retractable Car Charger Help your loved ones keep their car tidy with a little help from this genius multi-device charger. It features two retractable, fast-charging cords that are compatible with iPhone, Samsung, and more — plus two USB slots for plugging in extra cords. With a 4.6-star rating after 6,500 reviews, it's a fan favorite tech accessory that will win you major gift-giving points. Available colors: 2

A Luxe Band & Screen Protector For Apple Watches Bekomo Black Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band Help the dudes in your life keep their tech in like-new condition with this Apple Watch band and screen protector. The band has a high-end look constructed from durable stainless steel with a sleek black finish. And the case fits perfectly over the screen, protecting it with its scratch-proof glass panel. Available sizes: 38 mm — 49 mm
Available colors: 5

A Sleek Bottle Opener With A Genius Design HQY Automatic Bottle Opener Cracking open an ice-cold beverage is so easy with this innovative bottle opener made of sturdy stainless steel. It may be a low-cost gift option, but it works so well, thanks to the spring-loaded design — just push down and tilt. And since it doesn't bend caps, it's an especially great gift for collectors.

A Scrubbing Bag For Pristine Golf Equipment Club Scrub Golf Club and Ball Cleaning Bag If you're looking for a budget-friendly gift for a guy who loves to golf, this golf club cleaning bag is sure to be a literal hit. The inner lining features a gentle water-activated scrubbing material designed to clean clubs and balls without scratching the surface for better contact. The outside of the bag is made from soft, waterproof microfiber and has a clip for easy carrying.

An Easy-To-Clean Grill Shelf Mat For Tools & More Find Law Griddle Mat Guys who grill need this barbecue mat. The heat-resistant silicone construction provides a clean, anti-slip surface for resting tools, seasoning, and more. And it's easier to clean than the side shelves on grills since it comes out sparkling clean after a spin in the dishwasher. Available colors: 3

Hydrating Facial Masks With A Beard-Friendly Shape HommeFace Facial Mask Set (5-Pieces) Men who are into skincare will love these hydrogel facial masks. They're infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamins B, C, and E, plus potent peptides for maximum hydration and a rejuvenated appearance. And the beard-friendly shape is pure genius. Grab the pack of five for a wallet-friendly price.

A Camping Towel That Folds Up To Pocket Size BAGAIL Camping Towel This popular camping towel is a must for drying off outdoors (without bringing along a bulky bath towel). It's made from ultra-absorbent microfiber that's both soft and quick to dry and doubles as a storage bag since it has a zippered pocket for holding things like cell phones and snacks. Plus, it's machine washable and tucks away in a small carrying pouch for easy storage. Available sizes: XXS — XXXXL
Available colors: 17

A Convenient Thumb Light That Fits On Keys Or Remotes Lucky Line LED Thumb Light If you're looking for a practical gift on a budget, this thumb light is a great option. It has a bright, long-lasting LED bulb, and it sticks to almost any surface — think keys, TV remotes, measuring tapes, pet leashes, and beyond. Guys are sure to appreciate it, but it's so useful that you'll want one for yourself, too.

A Pair Of Cap Organizers That Work On Any Hanger Type Binboov Hat Rack Organizer (2-Pack) Hat collectors will appreciate receiving these convenient cap organizers as a gift. And they'll never guess the bargain you scored the two-pack for, since they're constructed from such premium materials. The soft fabric sleeves slip over almost any hanger rod and feature strong hook-and-loop closures and stainless steel clips for ultra-practical storage. Each organizer contains 10 hooks for maximum storage options.

A Portable Cup Holder For The Frequent Flyer riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder This clever luggage cup holder that attaches to suitcase handles is essential for hassle-free travel. It's constructed from premium Oxford cloth with a strong Velcro closure, which means it's durable and a secure place to store coffee cups, cell phones, and more. Plus, the foldable design makes it easy to store between trips. Available colors: 26

A Sleek Dry Erase Board For Organized Desktop Notes Quartet Magnetic Desktop Dry Erase Computer Pad Whether working from home or in the office, this wallet-friendly desktop dry-erase board is sure to make the day more organized. It features a stain-resistant painted steel writing surface for easily keeping track of to-do lists, and it even doubles as a magnet board. The sleek design is especially perfect for those who like to maintain a streamlined workspace — just slide the keyboard and other office supplies underneath the raised surface at the end of the day.

An Editor-Approved Facial Sunscreen For Men Cardon Facial Moisturizer Sunscreen This clinically tested Korean facial sunscreen has been praised by the men's publication GQ, winning praise for its "featherlight feel." The water-based formula is infused with cactus extracts, chia seed oil, and a blend of vitamins for maximum hydration. And with a SPF 30 rating, it's ideal for protecting against daily sun exposure.

A Car Air Freshener With A Fun Pilot Design Teddy Pilot Car Air Freshener Aviation (or animal) enthusiasts will get a kick out of this car air freshener that looks just like a bear flying a plane. It features a brown-black color design that matches well with most car interiors and a soft silicone plug that mounts easily and securely to A/C vents. Flipping on the air is about to get so much more fun thanks to the spinning propellers that create an ocean-scented breeze.

A Scented Color Pencil & Aromatherapy Pen Set Lifelines Scented Colored Pencils & Pen Diffuser If you've got a guy in your life who's always jotting down notes or just loves to relax by coloring, this scented color pencil and pen set could make for an amazing gift — and it's so budget-friendly. It includes 10 nature-inspired rub and sniff pencils and a pen with a built-in citrus-grove scented diffuser that he's sure to love.

An Alarm Clock That Mimics The Sunrise ANTDALIS Sunrise Alarm Clock This sunrise alarm clock is a must-gift for heavy sleepers and night owls who have a hard time waking up in the morning. The dimmable light panel that doubles as a night-light mimics the sunrise stages for a more natural wake-up call. This innovative (and inexpensive) tech find also offers seven alarm sounds for waking even the deepest sleepers.

A Phone Mount That's Perfect For Travel MiiKARE Airplane Phone Holder Know someone who is constantly on the go? Then you've got to gift them this versatile phone holder. You'll love that it's super affordable, and they'll appreciate how perfect it is for travel. The secure clamps can mount to airplane seat trays, luggage handles, and so much more. And it rotates in every direction, so they'll always get just the right angle. It's compatible with most cell phones. Available colors: 16

A Mini Fan That Delivers Big Breezes Viniper Battery-Operated Desk Fan Give the gift of a cooling breeze when you grab this wallet-friendly mini fan. Don't let the small size fool you — it's got a powerful yet quiet and the copper motor offers three speeds. And since it charges via USB cable, it can easily be toted from desks to bedside tables and beyond. With over 10 colors to choose from, there's a hue to match any style. Available sizes: 6.2 inches — 8.7 inches
Available colors: 11

Precision-Tip Paint Markers That Work On 50+ Surfaces POSCA Paint Markers Creatives will love these vibrant paint markers. They have fine, chiseled tips for superior precision and quick-drying, water-based pigments that can be used on over 50 surfaces, including fabric and glass — and even textured surfaces like stone and wood. The affordable set includes 12 long-lasting markers.

A Toothbrush Holder That Dries & Disinfects Becoolpet Toothbrush Travel Cover This toothbrush case is another must-gift for travelers. And it's no ordinary toothbrush holder — this one's got disinfecting LED lights, a built-in fan for a quick dry, and even a mirror for brushing on the go. It's truly impressive, but recipients don't need to know what a bargain it is.

A Deluxe Docking Station That Charges Devices So Quickly VIMC USB Device Charging Station Everyone from dads to brothers will be blown away by this deluxe docking station — and you'll be shocked by the affordable price tag. It features a stand for up to four devices, like cell phones, tablets, or e-readers. They can keep it near their desk, on their bedside, or wherever they tend to drop their tech.

A Full-Body Scrub For Ultra-Smooth Skin Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub If your partner has been using up your skincare products, it's time to get them their own. And this body scrub from Brooklyn Botany is sure to be a hit. The luxurious formula includes brown sugar granules and a variety of plant-based oils for superior exfoliation and hydration. The large container is long-lasting and is surprisingly easy on the bank account.

A Strappy Organizer For All The Tech Accessories Cocoon Accessory Organizer This accessory organizer makes packing all the tech so much more convenient. It has a space-saving, flat design and features compartments with secure elastic straps for storing everything from cell phones to charger cords. Plus, it zips up into a sleek pouch with a look that's totally unisex — and has a price that makes it too hard to pass up.

An Electric Lunchbox For Warm Meals On The Go Vabaso Electric Lunch Box If random food storage containers just aren't cutting it when it comes to mealtime on the go, it might be time to give the gift of this deluxe lunch box. It features a stainless steel container that holds over 6 cups, a removable plastic insert for sides, and a leak-proof lid. But the best part is the electric warming unit that heats food in minutes. While it may look like a high-priced find, it's actually ultra-budget-friendly. Available sizes: 10 inches — 16 inches
Available colors: 14

A 3-Pack Of Warming Booties For Tired, Achy Feet Dr. Scholl's® Achy Feet Foot Mask (3-Pack) These Dr. Scholl's foot masks are just the thing to bring relief to tired, achy feet — and they're so easy to apply that men will actually be inclined to use them. Once they do, they'll want more, because the self-heating booties are infused with Epsom salt, menthol, and rich essential oils that make feet feel so good. You get three pairs in a pack for a great price.

A Versatile BBQ Blanket For Grill Masters Find Law Reusable BBQ Blanket This reusable BBQ blanket is the ideal gift for any guy in your life who loves to grill. The waterproof bag features five layers of insulation for keeping meats warm while they rest and a wide mouth design for easy access. And this inexpensive, versatile find can also be used as a grocery bag and as a handy place to carry leftovers home.

A Texturizing Hair Spray For

33 A Multi-Purpose Keychain Charger Connfiton iPhone Charge Cable Keychain See price on Amazon See on Amazon This charger looks and performs like a pricey tech find, but it’s actually super affordable. The genius keychain design features a slim, metal-reinforced body and two lightning-fast charger connectors that seamlessly tuck away went not in use. It also includes a bottle opener and a strong aluminum carabiner for added convenience.

34 An Ergonomic Knee Pillow For Superior Comfort & Support BlissTrends Memory Foam Knee Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon This inexpensive knee pillow might seem like an odd thing to gift, but it offers so much comfort that it’s sure to show just how much you care. It’s made from high-density memory foam and features an ergonomic design, helping to align the spine and hips to maintain the correct posture and relieve pain and aches. Available colors: 2

35 A Watch Case That Looks & Feels High-End ROSELLE Watch Roll Travel Case See price on Amazon See on Amazon This watch case has a high-end look and feel but is actually very wallet-friendly. The outside of the case features a smooth faux leather material that looks genuine, while the interior lining and removable pads are lined with a soft suede fabric that’s gentle on accessories. The portable size makes it great for storing small watch collections (up to three watches) at home or on the go. Available colors: 18

36 A Heavy-Duty Phone Stand With A Cult Following OMOTON Aluminum Desktop Cellphone Stand See price on Amazon See on Amazon This heavy-duty aluminum cellphone holder is the perfect gift for those who spend a lot of time on their phones. It features a sturdy base and a rotating holder with a wide, nonslip surface that makes taking calls, filming content, or just catching up on shows a convenient, hands-free experience. It’s available in classic silver, as well as a few fun colors — all backed by a 4.8-star rating after a whopping 64,000+ reviews. Available colors: 9

37 A Terracotta Chiminea That Looks Upscale MOUGIGI Terracotta Incense Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Everything about this mini chiminea screams expensive, making it an ultra-impressive gift — just be sure to keep the low price a secret. It’s handcrafted from durable, heat-resistant clay in a stunning terracotta color. It can be used indoors or outdoors and is ideal for burning sage, small wood logs, and incense.

38 Versatile Floating Shelves For Houseplants & Beyond YQSLYSF Rotating Plant Stand See price on Amazon See on Amazon These floating shelves have a rotating design that makes them so versatile that they can be installed practically anywhere and used to display everything from houseplants to photos — each shelf has a 20-pound weight capacity. They’re crafted from stainless steel with a modern matte black finish, and the shelves have a small lip that helps prevent leaking. Choose from round or oval tiers.

39 Premium Quality Kebab Skewers Mountain Grillers BBQ Grilling Kebabs With Storage Bag (10-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These premium stainless steel kebab skewers are so much better than wood versions, still, they’re surprisingly inexpensive — especially since you get 10 in a pack. Not only are they fire-resistant, but they feature an extended length and large handles, which means they can accommodate more food and are comfortable to hold. Plus, the sharp tip makes skewering effortless.

40 Zero-Hassle Dashboard Phone Holders CoolPow Car Dash Magnetic Phone Holder (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you know someone who spends a lot of time in the car, then these awesome dashboard phone holders are just the gift to make you look super thoughtful — and like a big spender. Offered as a pack of two, they have a sleek, low-profile design with a magnetic surface and smooth 360-degree rotation. And installation promises to be effortless and secure since the base sticks on with a heavy-duty 3M adhesive. The mounts are compatible with most smartphones, including iPhone and Samsung models. Available colors: 2

41 A Water Bottle Bag That Can Hold Your Tumbler & Phone Ceneda Water Bottle Carrier Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon This water bottle bag is a perfect gift for anybody who loves spending time outdoors. It has a roomy, triple-insulated interior that can accommodate up to a 40-ounce size tumbler for superior beverage temperature control. Plus, it has a padded shoulder strap and a front pocket with an attached lanyard for storing cell phones, keys, and more. Available colors: 8

42 High-Performance Bar Soap In Manly Scents Dr. Squatch Natural Bar Soaps (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Save your expensive body wash for yourself and get this made-for-men bar soap for your dude instead. The high-performance Dr. Squatch bars are cold-pressed and made with nourishing ingredients, including coconut oil, shea butter, and kaolin clay. Choose from a selection of affordably priced, long-lasting packs of three in masculine scents like wood barrel bourbon.

43 Mangetic Fidget Rings For A Calm & Focused Mind BUNMO Magnetic Fidget Rings (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you know someone who tends to get a little antsy, these fidget rings are a thoughtful gift that can help improve focus and offer a sense of calm. They stick together with powerful magnets, so they can be configured in multiple ways, and they’re pocket-sized for added convenience. A three-pack is so inexpensive, making them a gift that’s easy on the budget. Available colors: 4

44 A Wireless Charger That Fits On A Key Ring i.VALUX Portable Wireless Charger for Apple Watch See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whoever gets this Apple Watch charger as a gift is going to be thrilled at how easy it makes it to keep their tech powered. It has a built-in power bank for fast, on-the-go charging, plus a sleek design that looks ultra high-end. But don’t worry, it’s actually very affordable, so you can grab one for more than one of your favorite guys.

45 A Multi-Purpose Pencil Holder Made From Solid Wood Wood Pen Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This stunning pencil holder has a rustic design that makes it look like a pricey vintage find, but it’s actually amazingly affordable. It’s handcrafted from solid wood and has rounded compartments of different sizes, making it perfect for storing everything from writing instruments to workshop tools and even paintbrushes.

46 Noise-Cancelling Earplugs That Are So Comfy Beinkap Ear Plugs for Sleeping Noise Reduction See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give the gift of peace and quiet when you grab these expensive-looking noise-cancelling earplugs. They have a low-profile design and soft silicone tips (in three sizes) that make them so comfy that they can even be worn while sleeping. And because they reduce noise by up to 35 decibels, they’re also great for wearing to loud events, like concerts and baseball games. Available colors: 7

47 LED Car Lights For A Souped-Up Ride Govee Car LED Lights (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Car guys will love this affordable two-pack of LED strip lights that make interiors look like they got a custom upgrade. They feature a low-profile design and easy and secure installation, thanks to the 12V port and powerful adhesive backing. And they have so many cool lighting modes and colors that can be conveniently controlled using the free compatible app.

48 Zipper Pulls That Are Super Versatile OXT Zipper Pull Replacement (6-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These zipper pulls make it easier to grasp tabs on backpacks, luggage, and just about any zippered item. They’re constructed from strong zinc alloy and have dual-ended clips that are also ideal for keeping zippers closed. The pack of six includes two neutral colors and is so affordable that you can grab a few sets for convenient last-minute gifting.

49 An Electric Lighter That’s Totally Windproof REIDEA Electric Candle Lighter See price on Amazon See on Amazon Small, inexpensive finds like this genius electric lighter prove that amazing gifts don’t have to cost a ton. Whether lighting pillar candles or barbecue charcoal, the long shape and windproof arc flame are sure to come in handy. And it won’t ever need a fuel refill since it’s USB rechargeable. Available colors: 7

50 An Anti-Theft Wallet Made From Genuine Leather Oak Leathers Slim Wallet See price on Amazon See on Amazon Gifting a new wallet is always a good idea. This shockingly inexpensive wallet is crafted from genuine leather and features a slim design for maximum comfort, yet it has multiple compartments for storing credit cards, cash, and more. But the genius thing about it is that it’s equipped with RFID-blocking technology that helps safeguard against electronic theft, making it a perfect choice for travel, too. Available colors: 27

51 A Cup Cozy For Couch Potato Time Cup Cozy Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make chill time for the guys in your life so much better when you get them this original Cup Cozy Pillow. It’s made from dense foam and features a tip-over resistant design, a washable cover for easy cleanup, plus three compartments for securely holding cups, remotes, and snacks. Grab it in their favorite color for a great price. Available colors: 9

52 A Light Therapy Lamp With A Portable Design SUXIO Light Therapy Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon This light therapy lamp will be a literal life-changer for people who spend a lot of time indoors or who live in an area with a less-than-sunny climate. The LED lights are designed to mimic sunlight, helping with everything from sleep to seasonal moods. The surprisingly inexpensive USB rechargeable lamp has a convenient touch control panel, three brightness settings for personalized care, and a slim design for portability and easy storage.

53 A Sleek Charging Pad That Powers Devices Fast Knild Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad See price on Amazon See on Amazon Powering up devices is so easy with this wireless charging pad. It has a foldable design and quick-charging capabilities, so you can charge up to three devices at the same time. It’s compatible with MagSafe phone models and can even charge through most cases. The second panel is perfect for AirPods and an Apple Watch Guys will appreciate this practical gift, but it’s so convenient that you might one for yourself, too. Available colors: 5

54 A Multi-Purpose Car Cleaner With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings CAR GUYS Super Cleaner Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star rating after 24,000 reviews, this multi-purpose car cleaner is another must for anybody with an automobile obsession. The nongreasy formula is safe and effective for cleaning a wide range of surfaces — including rubber, leather, and canvas — and can even remove stubborn tree sap. The affordable set includes a soft microfiber cloth, so recipients can get started shining up their car’s interior and exterior right away.

55 Durable Washcloths For Rustic Guys The Rustic Man Exfoliating Washcloths (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon The brand behind these washcloths says all you need to know about their construction. The Rustic Man washcloths are oversized and made with soft yet durable terry cloth in a stain-concealing black color. They also feature an exfoliating nylon side, and the three-pack is available at a very low price, so you can gift a set to all the rustic guys in your life.

56 A Portable Stainless Steel Pour-Over Coffee Maker Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker See price on Amazon See on Amazon Anybody who has high daily brew standards will love this affordable pour-over coffee maker. The stainless steel filter sits securely over cups of different sizes (as well as the included glass carafe), and has a fine mesh design that is perfect, grounds-free cup of Joe. And since it requires no electricity or paper filters, it’s a great find for keeping at the office.

57 A Hairstyling Tool Set Made Just For Beards XIKEZAN Beard Straightener & Hair Growth Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’ve caught your partner using your hair products and flat iron on his beard, it’s probably time to get him his own setup. And this inexpensive beard straightener made especially for thick chin hair is just the thing he needs. The brush uses negative ion tech to tame hairs and has three anti-scald temperatures. Also included in the gift-ready box is a double-sided wood beard brush, plus a moisturizing hair oil and balm.

58 Beer Chilling Sticks For Ice Cold Drinks In Seconds Kollea Bottle Chiller Sticks (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This pair of brilliant beer chilling sticks comes in a giftable box that includes a stylish bottle opener, making the low price pretty amazing. They’re crafted from thick stainless steel and are filled with a coolant liquid that takes beverages from room temp to ice cold in seconds. They’re a great gift for anybody but will especially delight beer connoisseurs.

59 A Bike Bag With A Waterproof Phone Case ROCKBROS Bike Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon This shake-proof bike bag is a great deal and a great gift for men who enjoy cycling. The pouch features a waterproof screen protector with a sun shield and sensitive touch capability, plus carbon fiber construction for maximum durability and protection. It also has a zippered compartment for storing wallets, tools, keys, and more. Available colors: 4

60 A Fan-Favorite Cold Brew Maker That Holds Over 5 Cups COFFEE BEAR Cold Brew Coffee Maker See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can’t go wrong with this cold brew coffee maker that’s not only inexpensive but also makes an amazing (and less acidic) cup of Joe. It features a large thermal shock-resistant glass pitcher and a fine mesh filter core, which means it makes a big batch that busy guys are sure to appreciate. And it’s dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup. With a 4.6-star rating after 4,000 reviews, it’s a fan favorite for a reason.

61 Soft Cleaning Cloths For Glasses & Screens MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (6-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These versatile microfiber cleaning cloths are a practical, low-cost gift that are sure to get a ton of use. The soft material is gentle enough to use on everything from glasses lenses to tech screens. And they work so well that no cleaning sprays are needed to effectively wipe away fingerprints, oils, and lint. With six in the pack, there’s one for every surface.

62 A Travel Pillow That Can Bend & Twist Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon This versatile neck pillow is a must for those who are always on the go. It features supportive memory foam construction with a flexible core that allows it to bend and twist into just about any shape for maximum comfort. Plus, the soft, washable cover has a snap closure for keeping it secure while wearing or just for attaching to luggage. Available colors: 10

63 Classic Belts Made From 100% Cotton Nike Golf Belts (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These Nike golf belts are a classic that can match with so many outfits, making them a great gift. They’re constructed from 100% cotton with a tight yet flexible weave and feature a metal buckle that’s not only stylish but also easy to adjust. The affordable pack of three includes neutral hues for added versatility. Available sizes: One Size

64 A LEGO Bamboo Plant That Will Last Forever LEGO Botanicals Lucky Bamboo Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Guys of all ages will have so much fun turning this 325-piece LEGO set into a realistic-looking bamboo plant, complete with bendable leaves, as well as a stand, pot, and pebbles. And since LEGO’s are timeless and practically indestructible, the budget-friendly set will outlast any real plant.

65 A Modern Nail Care Set For Men Insaizom Manicure Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Unless your man is getting weekly manicures and pedicures, chances are their nails could use a little love. And this deluxe nail care set with a faux leather storage pouch is just the thing for the job. It includes all of the essentials, and even an angled nail cutter and reusable nail file — all crafted from durable stainless steel with a modern black finish.

66 A Slim Cooler That Fits In Golf Bags NATURAL STYLE Cooler Sleeve See price on Amazon See on Amazon There’s nothing like breaking for an ice-cold drink while on the putting green, which is exactly what makes this affordable cooler sleeve a must-have for golfers. The long, narrow design slides right into golf bags, and the high-density thermal insulation material keeps drinks chilled for hours. It also has a comfy strap for convenient carrying. Available colors: 5

67 A Straight-Edge Razor For A Super Close Shave Utopia Care Compact Straight Razor See price on Amazon See on Amazon This straight-edge razor provides an ultra-close shave for baby-smooth results. The handle and blades are made from premium stainless steel for superior durability and professional shave results. And the flippable blade cover includes a clip for added safety. Because this best-selling essential is affordable and available in several colors, you can get one for every important man in your life. Available colors: 9

68 A Sprayable Deodorant Powder For The Nether Regions HAPPY NUTS Comfort Powder Spray See price on Amazon See on Amazon The name of this private area powder should be explanation enough, but in case you need a little more info, just know that the sprayable talc powder helps prevent chafing, sweating, itching, and odor. In other words, it’s a must for every man. It’s a good thing that the long-lasting bottle is available at a budget-friendly price, so you can gift it on repeat.

69 Comfy, Breathable Golf-Themed Socks Shanker Golf Socks See price on Amazon See on Amazon These golf-themed socks are the perfect gift choice for golf lovers, especially when you’re on a budget and are time crunched. But they’re not just quirky and affordable, they’re also really breathable and really comfortable since they’re made from 70% cotton with a hint of spandex stretch. Come to think of it, you might want to grab a couple of pairs.

70 Heavy-Duty Scuff Erasers For Boats & More Better Boat Boat Scuff Erasers (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can think of these boat scuff erasers as a heavier-duty version of Magic Erasers. Offered as a pack of three, they feature textured surfaces on both sides and a reinforced core for added durability and better grip. And they effortlessly remove grime, scuffs, and more from a range of materials, including vinyl, fiberglass, and wood.