55 Bougie, Brilliant Home Upgrades Under $30 On Amazon

Taking your home to luxe level is easier and less expensive than you might think. And this list of truly bougie and brilliant home finds is the proof. Ahead find upgrades for every inch of your home, including upscale gold cabinet pulls and a peel-and-stick backsplash that look so good, your friends will think you remodeled, plus ultra-plush linens, and even a few outdoor essentials that will instantly up your home’s value. Everything is just $30 or less and available to ship to your front door, so get to shopping.

01 Luxe Gold Cabinet Pulls AOBITE Gold Cabinet Knobs (6-Pack) $14 See on Amazon Sometimes it’s the smallest upgrades that can make the biggest impact — like these upscale cabinet pulls. Offered as a pack of six at an unbeatable price, they feature a chic fluted design with a gold-tone finish that looks so expensive. Use them to take any room to next-level luxe. Available colors: 3

02 Chic Magnetic Spice Racks That Are Surprisingly Versatile SZQINJI Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer (2-Pack) $16 See on Amazon Organize your condiments and seasonings with these sleek spice racks. The elegant design is crafted from painted stainless steel that’s easy to wipe clean and features a gold-tone guard to help prevent accidents. They come as a set of two, each holding up to 6 pounds thanks to the strong magnetic backings. And you can use them beyond just kitchen storage since they stick to any metal surface — try them for holding books, grilling supplies, bathroom essentials, and more. Available colors: 2

03 A Bronze “Candle” Night-Light That Flickers GE LED CandleLite Night Light $14 See on Amazon A bougie night-light does exist and this expensive-looking find is the proof. It features a bronze-tone plate with a gorgeous motif and a flameless tea light candle that flickers and glows just like the real thing. But built-in modern tech (aka a dusk-to-dawn sensor) means that it also turns on and off without you ever having to lift a finger.

04 Window Film That Looks Like Stained Glass rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film $8 See on Amazon Get the look of expensive stained glass with this wildly popular window film. The colorful pattern filters light and UV rays while offering privacy from the outside world. It’s easy to install — simply peel and stick. And if you decide to remove it down the line, it won’t leave behind any residue and is fully recyclable. Available sizes: 11

Available colors: 3

05 Solar Lights For A Glowing Home Exterior Rayolon Waterproof Solar Ground Lights (12-Pack) $30 See on Amazon Don’t forget about the exterior of your home when making upgrades. These elegant solar garden lights will give your home and landscaping an irresistible glow. Stake them into your lawn (yes, they’re waterproof) and let the auto sensor do the rest — turning them on and off for you. With 12 in the pack at an unbelievable price, they’re a must-buy. Available colors: 3

06 A 2-Pack Of Gift-Worthy Ceramic Graters ONTUBE Ceramics Grater Plate (2-Pack) $16 See on Amazon These ceramic graters look so upscale that you’ll never want to put them away. And since they’re ultra-versatile, you won’t ever need to. Not only do the textured surfaces and side spouts make them perfect for grating everything from citrus to garlic, but they also double as spoon holders. Score this two-pack at an incredible price.

07 Best-Selling Chalk Paint To Freshen Up Old Furniture Or Cabinets Country Chic Chalk Style All-in-One Paint $28.95 See on Amazon Whether redoing a dresser or creating a new look for your cabinets, this best-selling chalk paint is what you need. The all-in-one paint has a chic matte finish that’s durable, eco-friendly, and suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Choose from so many vibrant hues, like this elegant teal blue. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 56

08 An Absorbent Counter Mat That Looks Like Marble AMOAMI-Coffee Mat $15.79 See on Amazon Just because you’re trying to prevent counter damage doesn’t mean you have to settle for an eyesore of a mat. This stylish mat ,in a bougie black marble pattern, promises to keep counters spotless... thanks to the ultra-absorbent fabric and non-slip, waterproof backing that also helps to keep it firmly in place. It’s so attractive, you can even use it as a table setting. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 19

09 This Best-Selling Shower Caddy Set With A Modern Design EUDELE Shower Caddy (5-Pack) $27 See on Amazon Your shower is about to reach the next level of style and organization when you grab this budget-friendly shower caddy set. It includes two large-capacity caddies, two soap holders, and one upright holder that’s perfect for storing toothbrushes and toothpaste — all made from rust- and scratch-proof stainless steel. Choose from a variety of finishes, include a posh rose gold. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 13

10 A Bougie Laundry Basket Made Of Natural Cotton OIAHOMY Collapsible Cotton Laundry Hamper $30 See on Amazon This laundry basket is all kinds of bougie. Not only does it have an upscale look, but it’s also expertly crafted from 100% natural cotton that is reinforced to increase its durability and prevent ripping. You’ll also love that it’s collapsable, adding another element of convenience. Use it for laundry, for keeping throw blankets neatly organized, or just for storing linens in the closet. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

11 A Minimalist Box For Organizing Cord Clutter D-Line Cable Management Box $18 See on Amazon Give your home an instantly streamlined look simply by hiding away unsightly cords. This sleek cable management box helps prevent tangled messes while keeping cords out of sight. The generous size can hold an entire power strip, yet is compact enough to tuck away behind furniture. Available in three neutral colors to blend in with your home decor, this is an easy yes. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 3

12 A Magnetic Knife Holder With Adhesive Backing For Effortless Mounting Cucino Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Strip $25 See on Amazon Store your kitchen tools like the chefs do with this pro-quality knife holder. It’s crafted from high-quality stainless steel and features a strong magnetic construction to keep knives and utensils safely in place. And it offers two wall-mount options: screw it on with the included hardware or simply stick it on with the included self-adhesive strip. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

13 A Wedge Pillow That Doubles As A Headboard Gap Vekkia Wedge Pillow $30 See on Amazon Treat yourself to seriously luxe R&R with this highly rated wedge pillow. The long design fills the gap between the mattress and headboard, providing maximum comfort and convenience. It’s crafted from soft yet supportive foam and features a removable cover with a side pocket for keeping small items within easy reach. It’s a bougie find, just without the bougie price tag. Available sizes: Twin — California King

Available colors: 4

14 Peel & Stick Backsplash Tile That Looks So Real Art3d Peel & Stick Backsplash Tile (10 Pieces) $30 See on Amazon This peel-and-stick 3D backsplash “tile” offers the look and convenience of real tile at a fraction of the cost. The warm white “tile” and gray “grout” offer a classic subway effect that looks great in kitchens, bathrooms, and beyond. And since it’s water resistant and won’t crack or discolor, it’s a long-lasting home upgrade. Available colors: 5

15 A Magnetic Laundry Room Organizer Yamazaki Magnetic Detergent Pod Container $24 See on Amazon Pop this clever magnetic organizer box onto the side of your washer or dryer for the ultimate convenience. It’s crafted from stainless steel and features an airtight lid that helps keep detergent pods free from humidity. It’s also great for storing powdered detergent, mesh laundry bags, and other small laundry room essentials.

16 A Modern Outlet Extender With Quick-Charge Ports HANYCONY Multiplug Outlet Extender $13 See on Amazon It’s time to recycle those old-school power strips and upgrade to this modern outlet extender. Not only does the space-saving design offer five AC outlets, but it also features four quick-charge USB ports for conveniently charging all of your devices. Plus, it even has a night light, making it easy to use even in the middle of the night.

17 An Ultra-Plush Mattress Pad With 32,000 Glowing Ratings MATBEBY Cooling Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad $33 See on Amazon Transform your bed into a cloud-like sleep surface with this ultra-plush, machine-washable mattress pad. It features deep pockets, generously filled baffle boxes, and a breathable microfiber cover for a cool feel all night long. Choose from a variety of sizes and colors to get the perfect look and fit — all at budget-friendly prices. Available sizes: Twin — RV King

Available colors: 7

18 These Ruffled Satin Pillowcases For Luxurious Sleep HommxJF Silky Satin Ruffled Pillow Cases (2-Pack) $13 See on Amazon What’s more fancy than satin pillowcases? These satin pillowcases with ruffles, of coure. The bougie embellishment takes the sleep essential to next-level luxe while still offering all the benefits of sleeping on satin… like frizz-free hair and pampered skin. Pick up the two-piece set in one of the many rich colors on offer at a wallet-friendly price. Available sizes: Standard — Body

Available colors: 12

19 A Plush Ombre Bath Rug Offered In So Many Sizes & Colors OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug $10 See on Amazon You’ll feel so bougie every time you step out onto this plush bath rug. The ombre design gives it an upscale look while the microfiber fabric offers comfort and convenience, soaking up water in seconds. And since it has a rubber backing, you can feel confident that it won’t slip or slide. Available sizes: 15

Available colors: 19

20 Decorative Baskets In Bougie Hues Kriitools Rope Storage Baskets (3-Pack) $26 See on Amazon Organizing your home never looked so good than with these decorative rope baskets. They come in a set of three and are expertly crafted from woven rope. Plus, hidden side handles add convenience without distracting from the elegant silhouette. Use them for storing everything from toys and games to magazines and remote controls. They’re available in so many bougie hues, including a few two-tone colorways. Available colors: 18

21 A Natural Pampas Grass Bouquet For Natural Texture WILD AUTUMN Natural Dried Pampas Grass (96-Pieces) $22 See on Amazon There’s nothing more gorgeous than nature, making this pampas bouquet a home decor upgrade that’s sure to impress your guests. Each pack includes a blend of natural pampas grass in soft beige hues. With nearly 100 pieces in the pack, you can decorate your home and have enough left over to create a bouquet for a friend.

22 A 6-Pack Of Glass Containers With Bamboo Lids ComSaf Glass Food Storage Jars (6-Pack) $25 See on Amazon Turn your cupboards into a designer’s dream with this luxe set of glass food storage jars. The set includes six containers and features high-quality glass and airtight bamboo wood lids. They’re so versatile that you can use them for storing everything from snacks and meal-prep lunches to cotton balls and even craft supplies. With a 4.6-star rating after more than 5,000 reviews, these are a quality buy.

23 Modern Mug Hooks For Your Coffee Bar Mkono Under Cabinet Mug Hanger Hooks (3-Pack) $11 See on Amazon Upgrade your coffee bar with these affordable under-cabinet mug hooks. They’re constructed from durable, rust-resistant metal and feature a modern minimalist design and matte black finish. With three in a pack and four hooks each, there’s more than enough room to show off your entire mug collection. Plus, the hardware is included for easy installation. Available colors: 2

24 A Sleek Wireless Doorbell System With A 1,000-Foot Range SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $10 See on Amazon This sleek doorbell system will make your friends think you shelled out the big bucks to have it installed but it’s actually super easy to do it yourself. The budget-friendly system includes a light-up push button and a receiver with a 1000-foot range and more than 50 chimes to choose from. And since it’s waterproof, it’s perfect for year-round use.

25 A Chic Lamp & Candle Warmer Combo Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp $30 See on Amazon You’ll love how chic this little lamp looks in any room of your home. It features a fluted glass shade, a real wood base, and gold-tone accents. Plus, it’s easy to adjust the brightness to set the perfect mood. It even doubles as a candle warmer, offering double the luxe vibes at an affordable price. Available colors: 15

26 A Modern Adhesive Holder For Remote Controls SUNFICON Wall Mounted Remote Control Holder $10 See on Amazon An organized home is a bougie home, making this remote control holder an essential home upgrade. It mounts to walls and features two compartments for conveniently organizing small items. Considering how much time it will save you (aka no more searching for keys and TV remotes), it’s an affordable home find that’s simply too good to pass up. Available colors: 3

27 Gold Fridge Magnets That Won’t Scratch GRTARD Heavy Duty Fridge Magnetic Clips (12-Pack) $8 See on Amazon Your children are going to decorate the fridge with their artwork anyways so you might as well bougie things up a bit with these gold-tone magnets. They’re crafted from durable stainless steel and feature convenient clips and strong magnets that won’t scratch surfaces. And they come in a variety of colors so there’s a set to perfectly match your space. Available colors: 6

28 A Bamboo Charcuterie Board With Built-In Utensil Storage ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Extra Large Cheese Board - Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set - Charcuterie Board Set, Charcuterie Platter & Serving Tray $30 See on Amazon Make charcuterie platters that impress with a little help from this extra-large cheese board. It’s crafted from sustainably sourced bamboo wood and features a large flat surface plus a grooved compartment perfect for crackers, nuts, and more. And you’ll be seriously wowed by the hidden drawer that opens up to reveal all the utensils.

29 A Duo Of Amber Glass Soap Dispensers Vine Creations Amber Glass Soap Dispenser (2-Pack) $24 See on Amazon Give your home apothecary vibes with this highly rated soap dispenser set. The bottles are crafted from thick, durable amber glass and feature stainless steel pumps that won’t rust or peel. Offered as a two-pack with high-end labels, you’ll be able to give your bathroom or kitchen sink an immediate glow-up.

30 A Transparent Dry-Erase Board For All Your Lists Magnetic Clear Dry Erase Board $17 See on Amazon Trade in all those unsightly sticky notes for this chic dry-erase board. It’s made from transparent acrylic and features sleek and strong magnets to keep it firmly in place. It makes keeping everything from your to-do lists to your grocery lists easy with its wipeable surface.

31 A Waterproof Canvas Laundry Hamper In The Cutest Prints NTAOHAMPER Floral Linen Laundry Hamper $14 See on Amazon Ditch your ugly plastic laundry basket and get this fancy floral hamper instead. It features a gorgeous print and is made from an upscale canvas fabric complete with a waterproof lining. Oh, and the two leather handles not only look great but also make lugging laundry so much easier. The whole thing can be folded down flat for easy storage, too. Available colors: 28

32 A Wireless Speaker Available In Metallic Hues XLEADER Waterproof Mini Bluetooth Speaker $23 See on Amazon The metallic finish on this wireless speaker makes it look like a pricey find but it’s actually so affordable. And although it’s ultra-compact, it offers big sound and all the features you could ask for, including touch operation, 12-hour playback, Bluetooth tech, and a convenient micro USB cable port. And, bonus, it comes with a waterproof carrying case. Available colors: 7

33 A Fast-Charging Station For All Your Tech VIMC USB Device Charging Station $25 See on Amazon A dedicated charging station for all your tech? It’s hard to top that level of genius. This popular tech find features four fast-charging ports and a base with clear dividers for keeping all of your devices organized and free from scratches. Choose from three neutral colors — all available at an equally genius price. Available colors: 3

34 A Pack Of Blackout Window Shades That Look Custom Redi Shade Blackout Pleated Paper Shade (6-Pack) $27 See on Amazon These pleated window shades look like a pricey custom find but they’re actually affordable and arrive ready to hang. They’re constructed from durable paper designed to block out 99% of light, offering the ultimate relaxation and privacy. And you won’t need any tools to install them — just peel and stick.

35 A Set Of Transparent Furniture Floor Protectors Aneaseit Chair Leg Floor Protectors (16-Pieces) $15 See on Amazon Prevent scratches on your flooring with these transparent furniture leg covers. The clear design makes them practically unnoticeable, while the wool felt base pads protect floors and make moving furniture so much easier. With 16 pieces in a pack, they’re affordable and available in so many colors and sizes to match just about any piece of furniture. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

36 An Appliance Cord Organizer For Clutter-Free Counters DZDOV Cord Organizer (4-Pack) $7 See on Amazon If your countertops are a clutter of cords from all of your small appliances, this a genius find you must buy. The set includes four cord organizers that stick to almost any surface and provide a place to neatly wrap and tuck away cords. And when it comes time to remove them, they promise to leave behind zero residue.

37 Paint Touch-Up Pens For Picture-Perfect Walls Slobproof Touch-Up Paint Pen (2-Pack) $12 See on Amazon Do away with scratches and scuffs on your walls with these clever paint pens, offered in a budget-friendly pack of two. Simply fill the tubes with paint and use the precision brush tips to expertly touch up surfaces. The best part is that they’re so easy to use and won’t make a drippy mess like traditional paint brushes tend to.

38 French Lavender-Infused Satchets For Fresh Closets & Drawers ROSE COTTAGE Hanging Closet Deodorizers (12-Pack) $19 See on Amazon You’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a field in Provence every time you walk into your closet when you hang these scented sachets. They’re filled with a natural mineral that’s infused with high-quality French lavender essential oil that smells heavenly and has a calming effect. Hang them in your closet or tuck them in a drawer for a soothing, fresh scent every time you open it.

39 Stair Rugs With An Elegant Pattern COSY HOMEER Carpet Stair Treads (4-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Give your home a custom look (without the high cost) with these stair rugs. They feature an elegant crisscross pattern and a non-slip rubber backing that makes them a safer choice, especially for households with kids. And the best part is that they are machine washable, making maintenance a breeze. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 6

40 Modern Racks For Your Baseball Caps Durmmur Hat Rack (2-Pack) $6 See on Amazon Organize your baseball cap collection like the pros with these modern hat racks. They’re made from durable, rust-proof stainless steel and each features a 6-inch rod that can accommodate several caps. And if drilling isn’t an option, they also come with strong adhesive strips for super easy installation. Available colors: 2

41 A Bougie Bath Pillow For A More Tranquil Soak BASIC CONCEPTS Bath Pillow $26 See on Amazon Make a bath time bougie with this luxe bath pillow. The padded pillow with waterproof lining provides a soft surface for resting your back and neck. Strong suction cups keep it firmly in place but are easy to remove when needed. And since it’s flexible, it works well on a variety of bathtub setups.

42 A Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack With Rave Reviews Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $8 See on Amazon This super-popular dish drying rack boasts over 30,000 five-star reviews. The stainless steel roll-up design makes it an impressive space-saving must-have. Use it to dry dishes or even as a trivet for hot cookware. And don’t worry about it slipping, the rubberized edges keep it securely in place. Plus, there are multiple sizes on offer to fit your sink perfectly. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 4

43 Stylish Vintage Light Bulbs For The Perfect Glow Ascher Dimmable Vintage LED Edison Bulbs (6-Pack) $26 See on Amazon These Edison-style light bulbs have a vintage vibe that looks so stylish. The clear bulbs feature a traditional glass shape and allow for a view of the filaments. But since they’re made with modern tech, they’re dimmable and energy-saving. With six in a pack at a great price, they’re affordable, too.

44 An Upscale Floor Vent Cover Decor Grates Scroll Design Vent Cover $13 See on Amazon Upgrade your home’s floor registers with this chic, yet affordable vent cover. The ornate grate is crafted from brushed nickel and is attached to a high-impact polystyrene damper box that won’t rust or seize up. And when it comes to installation, it doesn’t get any easier than simply dropping into place. Available colors: 4

45 Magnetic Garage Door Hardware For An Instant Glow-Up HMmagnets Magnetic Garage Door Decorative Hardware $29.95 See on Amazon Give your home’s exterior a farmhouse chic feel with this classic garage door hardware set. Each piece (four hinges and two handles) is made from water- and weather-proof plastic but features a textured finish that looks just like real iron. They’re easy to install and stay securely in place thanks to the powerful magnetic design.

46 Adhesive Light Strips With A Warm Glow illumiForce Motion Activated Under Bed Lights (2-Pack) $28 See on Amazon Create an upscale lighting ambiance in your home with these night-light strips. The slim design makes them ideal for installing (with the included adhesive) under cabinets, along the base of beds, and even outdoors since they are waterproof. Auto sensors, timers, and dimmable soft light bulbs offer the ultimate in convenience and elegance.

47 An Affordable Bidet Attachment With Dual Nozzles BIGCOW Ultra-Slim Bidet Attachment $30 See on Amazon Feel fresh after every flush with this deluxe bidet attachment. It features dual nozzles with precise pressure adjustment for a comfy clean, front and back. Installation is so easy, and the slim design means it won’t create a gap between the seat and the bowl rim. It’s available in white and your choice of three bougie accent colors. Available colors: 4

48 A Shower Filter For Healthier Hair & Skin SparkPod High Output Shower Filter Capsule $30 See on Amazon Got hard water? No problem. This shower head filter offers multi-stage purification (23 stages to be exact!) to help remove toxic chemicals, chlorine, and heavy metals from water for healthier feeling and looking hair and skin. It installs quickly with no need for tools and is compatible with most shower arms and heads. And although it features a luxurious polished chrome finish, it’s an affordable find that you can’t pass up. Available colors: 9

49 Velvet Blackout Curtains That Look So Expensive Joydeco Velvet Blackout Curtains $30 See on Amazon If you’re looking for luxurious window coverings, look no further than these velvet blackout curtains. They block out sunlight for the ultimate in relaxation and privacy and feature an ultra-soft feel that looks so expensive. And since they’re thick and thermal insulated, you can count on some serious energy savings. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 23

50 A Linen Caddy For Handy Bedside Storage Lilithye Bedside Caddy $13 See on Amazon Keep your bedroom nice and tidy with this bougie bedside caddy. It’s crafted with luxurious linen and features pockets galore for organizing all of your necessities, including a place just for your water bottle. Strong hook-and-loop straps and metal hooks keep it securely in place. Available colors: 6

51 This Multi-Tiered Solid Wood Plant Stand Uneedem Plant Stand $24 See on Amazon The price tag on this plant stand system is astonishing — especially considering its generous size and the fact that it’s crafted from solid wood. The minimalist design offers space to display 11 plant pots, or other home decor, and it’s so sturdy that can it hold up to 150 pounds.

52 A Comfy & Supportive Kitchen Mat KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Mat $35.99 $12.39 See on Amazon Sale Not all bougie home upgrades are easy to spot but as soon as you step onto this kitchen mat, you’re sure to notice the high-end feel. The thick and cushiony foam core is designed to offer maximum comfort and support while you prep food or wash dishes. Plus, the outer lining is effortless to clean and features a non-slip backing for added safety. Available sizes: 12

Available colors: 7

53 The Double-Sided Cutting Board Shoppers Love GUANCI Double Sided Cutting Board $24 See on Amazon Your days of stressing over cross-contamination in the kitchen are over when you upgrade to this dual-sided cutting board. One side features a stainless steel surface ideal for prepping meat, poultry, and fish, while the other features a durable wheat straw surface. The built-in handle, juice groove, grinding area, and amazing price tag are just a few more reasons to get this clever cutting board. Just scope the 4.5-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews. Available sizes: 2

54 High-End Food Storage Containers With Airtight Lids MR.SIGA Airtight Food Storage Container Set (4-Pack) $27 See on Amazon This set of high-end food storage containers is a must for keeping your foods fresh. Each container in the four-pack is crafted from BPA-free, food-grade materials and features a clear design that makes it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. Plus, the squeee-open lid ensures an airtight seal every time. Bonus: They’re stackable, too. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 2