60 Bougie, Cheap Things On Amazon You Never Knew Existed
These luxe under-the-radar finds are shockingly budget-friendly.
We just did an Amazon deep dive, uncovering a ton of under-the-radar finds that are surprisingly budget-friendly — and we’re not gatekeeping. These unexpected gems are so useful that you’ll be as happy as we are that they’ve been discovered. And because we can never resist a bougie find, each piece has a wow factor that will have you clicking Add to Cart on repeat. Scroll on for a ton of elevated finds that are sure to catch your eye.
01A Posh Phone Charger That Looks Like Jewelry
You probably never knew that a fancy phone charger like this even existed, and it’s so pretty you won’t be able to resist grabbing one (or two). It’s designed to look like a string of shimmery pearls and has a flexible inner cord that can bend and stretch for ultimate convenience and durability. Plus, it charges lightning quick, so you can power up your tech in no time.
- Available colors: 2
02Lavender-Infused Steam Eye Masks
Provide relief to dry and tired eyes with these innovative eye masks that are infused with calming lavender. They feature a soft, medical-grade fabric lining and are self-steaming for quick and effective results. Simply place one of the included 16 reusable packs over your eyes to enjoy up to 60 minutes of gentle steaming relief.
03Chic Espresso Mugs With Wood Handles
These chic little espresso mugs have a stunning ombre pattern that gives sunset vibes. They’re crafted from thermal shock-resistant ceramic with a durable glaze and feature a modern handle design with real wood details. They’re available in so many colors, and there are even options with rounded wood handles for an extra unique touch.
- Available colors: 17
04A Bougie Band For Apple Watches
Turn your wearable tech into a piece of jewelry when you grab this posh smart watch band. The stunning design features durable alloy links and four-leaf clovers with an iridescent overlay and faux diamond border. And it includes a tool and guide to help you adjust the sizing to get the perfect fit.
- Available sizes: 38 mm — 49 mm
- Available colors: 15
05A Retinol Lotion For The Whole Body
Retinol for your whole body is a thing. And this effective and affordable lotion is packed with the vitamin known for its exfoliating, collagen boosting benefits. It’s also infused with shea butter, gree tea, and licorice root to help you achieve deeply hydrated skin and an overall more even and smooth skin tone and texture.
- Available sizes: 3 ounces — 15 ounces
06A Flower Bouquet That Doubles As A Night-Light
This beautiful flower bouquet doubles as a night-light, making it as useful as it is pretty. The tulips have a realistic look and feel, and each blossom includes a small, battery-operated LED light bulb at the center for a warm glow. You’ll also appreciate that the pot is made from high-quality ceramic with a shiny finish.
- Available colors: 2
07A Best-Selling Hair Perfume For Fresher Locks Between Washes
Freshen up your locks between washes with this best-selling hair perfume. The advanced odor-eliminating technology neutralizes odors instead of just masking them, and provides an instantly refreshed feel. And it’s infused with plant extracts, including wild orchid and kumquat, giving it an amazing tropical scent.
08Pro Spa Towels For At-Home Facials
Wondering how your aesthetician gets that perfect towel wrap for your facial treatments? They use these split towels made for pros, but now available for you to use at home. The U-shaped design creates an open space for your mouth and nose while providing full coverage around your head, neck, and shoulders. And they’re made from ultra-absorbent microfiber cloth that stays soft wash after wash. You get five towels in a pack so you’re set for almost an entire week of spa-like bliss.
- Available colors: 4
09Invisible High Heel Protectors That Work So Well
Protect your footwear from damage while preventing embarrassing trip-ups with this pair of bougie high heel stoppers. They feature an upscale floral design crafted from clear rubber for a barely-there look and superior flexibility and protection. Just slip them over the tips of heels to keep from sinking into grass or getting stuck in cracks.
- Available sizes: XX-Small — Small
10Color-Changing Gel Nail Polish That Lasts For Weeks
Offered as a six-pack, these unique color-changing nail polishes offer a luxe look and are crafted under strict European regulations using high-quality resin for lower odor and enhanced nail bed protection. Apply two quick-drying coats to enjoy a pristine manicure that lasts for up to four weeks and changes with your mood (aka temperature).
- Available colors: 25
11A High-End Valet Rod For Expanded Closet & Laundry Room Storage
This high-end valet rod blends functionality with design, making it a practical home find that you won’t try to hide. It’s made from aluminum and carbon steel and features a posh rose gold finish. The strong rod includes a rounded tip that helps keep hangers from slipping off. Mount it to almost any flat surface, then use it to hang clothes to air dry or as a convenient place to keep garments in place while steaming.
- Available colors: 5
12Crystal Suncatchers For Your Houseplants
Add a touch of bling to your potted plants with these suncatcher stakes. The strong iron wires feature polished gold-tone plating and eye-catching designs, giving them an expensive look. Plus, they include matching charms and glass crystals that catch sunlight, creating a dreamlike atmosphere. The affordable set includes four pieces.
- Available colors: 2
13A Vitamin-Infused Shower Head Filter For Healthier Strands
Create a spa-like daily ritual by installing this elite shower head filter. The sediment layer helps remove unwanted substances from water, like chlorine, heavy metals, and microplastics. And it’s infused with vegan probiotics, vitamin C, and oatmeal powder for overall healthier-looking and feeling hair and skin. Plus, it’s scented for luxe aromatherapy.
14A Genius Egg Holder For Easy Dispensing
You’ve probably never seen an egg organizer quite like this one, which has a genius design that makes dispensing a breeze. It’s made from durable plastic and has three angled tiers that can hold up to 18 eggs. Simply remove an egg, and the others will gently slide forward so that the next egg is always within easy reach.
- Available sizes: 2 tiers — 4 tiers
15A Butt Mask For A Smooth Tush
Slap on these butt masks to get the smoothest tush ever. Each oversized mask is infused with plant-based ingredients, including collagen, caffeine, and aloe leaf juice to help improve skin tone and texture. Apply to clean, dry skin, then leave on for 10 to 15 minutes to reveal a bougie feeling booty. You get two sheets in a set for covering both cheeks.
16A Beeswax Hair Stick For Sleek Results
This affordable, long-lasting hair wax stick will give your updos a sleek finish. The self-melting formula has a beeswax base and is infused with castor and avocado oils that leave hair nourished and frizz-free. Pop the portable-sized applicator into your purse for effortless on-the-go touch-ups.
17Medical-Grade Chest Wrinkle Patches
Treat the skin on your décolletage (aka between your boobs and neck) to a spa-like treatment with these chest wrinkle patches. The affordable pack includes four reusable patches crafted from medical-grade silicone that’s both odorless and gentle on skin. Apply them to clean, dry skin for smoother-looking and feeling skin in no time.
18Vampire Wine Glasses For Sipping In Style
If you’ve never heard of vampire wine glasses, you’re about to have a new obsession. They’re bougie and so fun to sip from since they have a built-in straw. Offered as a two-pack, they’re crafted from crystal-clear, lead-free glass and feature a unique stem design. Fill them with your favorite drinks to start sipping in style.
19A Classy Car Charm That Sparkles In The Sun
This classy car charm has a beautiful butterfly design and is made with crystal glass beads that create a stunning sparkling effect when they catch the sun’s rays. You’ll appreciate the high-quality construction and lightweight feel, plus how versatile it is — hang it from your rearview mirror or in front of a window in your home.
- Available colors: 4
20Plush Eyeglass Holders That Are So Affordable
With two luxe eyeglasses holders included in a set, you’re able to protect your standard pair plus some sunnies. The holders are designed to protect your eyewear from scratches while also making your glasses easier to find. They have an upscale linen finish, and the inner lining features a plush faux fur material that’s gentle on lenses. Plus, the stable bases keep the holders upright for added convenience and peace of mind.
- Available colors: 18
21Genius Adjustable Shoe Organizers For Flats & Heels
These shoe organizers have a genius design that you’ve probably never seen before — but you’re going to want to grab the set once you do. They have a tiered design with an adjustable top rack to create space for even tall shoes, like stilettos and high-top sneakers. And the surfaces are textured and have a lipped edge that helps prevent shoes from falling. You get 12 shoe slots in a pack.
22Natural-Looking Press-On Toenails
Get a pro pedicure look in minutes (and without overspending) when you grab these luxe press-on toenails. They have a stylish square shape and an ultra-smooth and glossy finish. And since they’re made from a soft, soak-off gel material, they offer a more natural look and feel than other versions.
- Available colors: 7
23A Fairy String Light That’s Completely Waterproof
Hang this string light curtain just about anywhere (it’s waterproof) for a custom look. It’s over 6 feet wide and long, so it’s large enough to cover entire windows, and even the sides of pergolas and patios. Charge it with the included USB cable to enjoy its many features, including multiple lighting color and sequence modes.
- Available colors: 7
24An Elegant Cotton Swab Holder
This cotton swab holder seamlessly blends elegance and functionality in a space-saving design. You’ll love the sleek look, plus the clear cap that keeps dust out while still allowing you to show off the beautiful lotus flower design. Display it on a bathroom countertop or shelf, or on a vanity to add a chic touch.
- Available colors: 4
25Highly Rated Drawer Pulls Made With Real Leather
These drawer pulls are made with real leather that gives them an expensive look and feel, but they’re actually ultra affordable. They also feature smooth metal hardware with a copper hue finish. And they’re so easy to install, so you can update your kitchen and bathroom cabinetry or furniture in no time. The 12-pack comes backed by an impressive 4.6-star rating after nearly 1,500 reviews.
- Available colors: 11
26A Customizable Eyewear Organizer For Travel
If you’re at a loss for how best to pack your eyewear for travel, this sunglasses organizer is the answer. The hard case and soft inner lining with adjustable slots help protect up to four pairs. You’ll also appreciate the mesh pocket that’s perfect for storing microfiber cloths and other small items.
- Available sizes: 4 slots — 8 slots
- Available colors: 11
27Crochet Hat Clips That Look So Chic
Use these chic hat clips to free up your hands while on the go. Offered as an affordable three-pack, they’re hand-crocheted from 100% cotton and feature an upscale design, complete with a smooth bead for contrast. Each clip includes a metal hinged ring for attaching to things like handbags and belt loops, plus a strong clamp for securing hats and other accessories.
28A Chic Lamp That Fits On Bottle Tops
This chic little lamp transforms almost any bottle into a convenient lighting source that will get the conversation started. It has a classic pleated design made from a material that looks like real wood, and the interior silicone grip creates a secure fit. Just charge it with the included USB cable to enjoy hours of use, plus features like easy tap operation and three brightness modes.
- Available colors: 19
29A Whisper-Quiet Diffuser That Looks Like A Panda
If you thought diffusers were only available in standard designs, think again. This unique essential oil diffuser looks just like a panda bear, and it blows cool mist right from its mouth. Features to love include the glowing head and belly (choose from seven colors), auto shut-off mode when water runs dry, and whisper-quiet operation.
30Elegant Curtain Tiebacks That Can Go In The Wash
This pair of velvet curtain tiebacks creates a seamless look, and they’re available in a variety of elegant colors. They feature neat stitching and elastic loops for convenient attaching to decorative wall hooks. And keeping them looking like new is always easy since they’re machine washable and even dryer-friendly.
- Available colors: 6
31A Digital Measuring Tape That Works On Curved Surfaces
You’re going to want to ditch your old school tool when you learn that a modern (and surprisingly low-cost) version exists. This digital measuring tape has a nylon gear that provides precise readings even on curved surfaces (great for diameters). And the easy-to-read LED screen has so many helpful options, like unit switching and saving up to 10 past results.
32Magnetic Remote Holders That Are So Useful
Searching for your tech accessories is a thing of the past when you grab these super useful remote holders. Just peel and stick the base to walls, furniture, or almost any flat surface, and the interlocking piece to remotes and other small gadgets. The strong magnets promise to keep items secured. You get six holders in an ultra-budget-friendly set.
- Available colors: 3
33A Travel Jewelry Pouch With A Chic Design
This slim travel jewelry pouch has a stitched herringbone pattern that looks so chic. It opens up to reveal a soft lining and storage compartments for keeping everything from rings and necklaces neatly organized, including zippered pockets, elastic straps, and even an earring grid that can hold up to nine pairs.
- Available sizes: Small — Medium
- Available colors: 8
34Elegant Hair Ties With Gold Accents
These elegant hair ties are like jewelry for your hair. They’re made with smooth and strong elastic that keeps its shape and won’t pull hair, and features metal accents with a polished gold-tone finish. The shockingly inexpensive pack includes three unique designs that look so sophisticated.
35A Sweet-Smelling Pedicure-In-A-Box Set
Everything you need to treat yourself to a spa-like experience is in this deluxe pedicure-in-a-box set — which comes as a three-pack. You’ll start with a detoxifying sea salt scrub before removing dead skin with the gentle sugar scrub. The third step is a mud mask that leaves feet and lower legs free from impurities. Finish off the treatment with a hydrating massage when you rub in the sweet-smelling lotion.
36An Antioxidant-Rich Under-Eye Gel
Dark circles and puffiness around the eyes are no match for this effective under-eye gel that’s available at an ultra-low price. The nonsticky gel formula is infused with nourishing ingredients, like antioxidant-rich yerba mate and three forms of hyaluronic acid for a plumper appearance. Rub in a pea-sized amount during your morning or night routine for noticeable results with continued use.
37A Stylish Lip Balm Holder With 2 Ways To Carry
This stylish lip balm holder keeps your beauty essentials within convenient reach. The silicone sleeve is easy to slip on and creates a secure hold for both the tube and cap. Plus, it comes with a sleek gold-tone keyring and a comfy wrist strap, allowing you to choose your preferred method of carrying it.
- Available colors: 8
38An Angled Mirror For A 360-Degree View
Cutting and styling your hair is about to get so much easier when you use this genius folding mirror. It has three sides that can be angled to get the best view. Plus, the crystal-clear HD glass has an anti-fog coating, so you can even use it in a steamy bathroom without having to wipe it down before and during use. Hang it over doors using the adjustable, nonslip hooks for ultimate convenience.
39A Long-Lasting Lip Stain With A Peel-Off Design
If you’re looking for long-lasting lip color without having to go under the needle, this lip stain might be the solution. The peel-off formula infuses lips with color that won’t smudge, fade, or transfer for hours, along with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for nourished, plump lips.
- Available colors: 9
40Elegant Wine Glass Covers That Keep Bugs Out
These wine glass covers keep bugs out of your drinks while sipping outdoors. The soft foam ring prevents chipping, while the mesh screen at the center allows drinks to ventilate for enhanced flavor and aroma. The budget-friendly four-pack includes a variety of elevated hues that aren’t just pretty to look at, but are also great for helping guests easily identify their glasses.
41Corkscrew Bobby Pins For An Improved Bun Twist
These innovative bun twists keep hairstyles in place without damaging strands like traditional bobby pins can. They’re made from durable metal with a smooth, no-pull coating and have a corkscrew shape that effortlessly and neatly wraps around buns. And several shoppers mention that they’re also easy to remove.
42Pen Diffusers With Nature-Inspired Scents
An aromatherapy diffuser that fits in your pocket? Yes, please. These two budget-friendly pen diffusers combine practicality with a calming experience. They have a smooth writing tip, a comfortable grip, and each includes an additional refill made from essential oils in mountain air and forest scents.
43Stainless Steel Wine Stoppers That Won’t Leak
These wine bottle stoppers will wow you with their superior design. They’re constructed from durable stainless steel and have rubber-coated shafts, offering a strong hold and no-leak protection. And the smooth levers make them easy to lock in place and remove. The lifetime guarantee makes the affordable set of two a no-brainer.
44Plush Cotton Toner Pads For Smoother Skin
These toner pads are made with soft, embossed cotton for an extra gentle feel. The clinically tested, patented formula features seven types of plant extracts as well as a potent blend of hydroxy acids that promote cell turnover without causing over-drying. Use the plush pads as part of your daily skin routine for smoother skin with continued use. You get 60 pads in a set.
45Sneaker Charms For A Luxe Footwear Look
Give your everyday footwear a bougie upgrade with these irresistible sneaker charms. Each affordable pack includes 30 charms in a variety of designs, including bows made from shimmery pearls, gold-tone hearts, and crystal studs. And each charm is equipped with sturdy metal clips and lobster clasps that promise to stay put.
46A Posh Water Bottle Bag With Space For Your Phone
This water bottle carrier bag is a must-have accessory for Stanley fans. It’s made from premium neoprene, helping prevent scratches while further maintaining beverage temperatures. It’s also got so many compartments for stashing your essentials while on the go, like zippered pockets for your phone and credit cards, and a clasp for your keys. Just adjust the padded strap to get the perfect fit before heading out.
- Available sizes: 30 ounces — 40 ounces
- Available colors: 10
47A Blinged-Out Car Start Button Ring
If you’re on a mission to bougify your car’s interior, you definitely can’t skip this blinged-out start button ring. It’s studded with glittery rhinestones that look like diamonds and a crystal butterfly charm. The peel-and-stick backing makes it easy to install and helps keep it in place, even during bumpy rides.
- Available colors: 7
48Sensory-Friendly Magnetic Putty Made From Smooth Stones
These magnetic stones are like the putty of your childhood, only so much more posh. They’re made from ferrite — a naturally magnetic ceramic stone — and feature a mesmerizing metallic finish with a blue tint. Mash them just like putty into just about any shape to help promote a sense of calm and better focus.
- Available sizes: Small — Large
- Available colors: 6
49A Chic Sunglasses Holder For Your Car
This bougie sunglasses holder for the car is crafted from a high-quality vegan leather material and features a chic woven diamond pattern. The pocket has a strong magnetic flap for easy access and a velvet lining that protects lenses and frames from scratches. Two flexible clips keep it securely in place on car visors.
- Available colors: 12
50A Cute Measuring Spoon Set Made From Ceramic
You’ve probably never seen a measuring spoon set quite like this cute cactus-themed find. Each spoon looks like a cactus, while the pot doubles as a measuring cup with lines hidden on the inside. And the entire set is made from premium glazed ceramic and is dishwasher safe, which means cleanup is always a breeze. It also comes with two food-shaped spoon rests.
- Available colors: 2
51A Pocket Mirror With Bright Vanity Lights
This pocket mirror has all of the features you’d find in larger versions, but the mini size makes it way more travel-friendly. It opens up a full 180 degrees for an enhanced grip and offers two crystal clear mirrors (one with 3X magnification) and a bright LED lights that automatically switch on and off. It’s available in multiple colors, too. Consider this your on-the-go touch-up MVP.
- Available colors: 15
52A Travel Cup Holder For Your Suitcase
Make travel a little less of a hassle when you use this luggage cup holder. The strong hook-and-loop straps keep it securely in place along carry-on handles, while the thick Oxford cloth construction provides an extra layer of protection for your items, like tumblers, phones, and passports. When you’re back home, just toss it in the wash, then fold it flat for easy storage.
- Available colors: 24
53Decorative Hair Ties That Double As Bracelets
These elastic hair ties feature upscale designs, making them pretty enough to wear as bracelets. They’re made from durable and stretchy nylon that won’t pull or damage hair, and each affordable pack includes 20 hair ties in a variety of neutral colors so you can match them with just about any outfit.
- Available colors: 12
54A Fan-Fave Dry Body Brush For Smoother Feeling Skin
Your skin will feel so good after a massage with this inexpensive and wildly popular dry body brush. The natural boar bristles and soft nodes help exfoliate skin while stimulating circulation and collagen production, and promoting a rested and relaxed feel. The smooth wood handle and canvas strap provide a firm, comfy grip.
55An Earring Organizer With Pages Like A Book For Max Storage
This earring organizer looks like a little journal, but it actually features four “pages” with holes for holding up to nine pairs on each page. You’ll appreciate the buttery-soft feel of the faux leather, neat expert stitching, and easy snap buckle. It’s available at a low price and in a selection of elegant colors.
- Available colors: 5
56A Deluxe Bento Box That’s Perfect For Salads
You’ll never want to pack a salad for work any other way once you try this deluxe bento box. It has a spacious bowl for storing greens and a four-compartment tray for toppings — plus a small container for salad dressing. And the airtight lid promises to keep leaks at bay. Toss all the pieces in the dishwasher after meals for easy cleanup.
- Available colors: 8
57A Versatile Pillow For Perfect Posture
This reading pillow kind of looks like more expensive nursing versions, and it’s actually so versatile that it could easily double as one. The U-shaped design wraps around the back providing enhanced back support, but can be folded in multiple ways to create the ideal shape for reading, lying down, and more. The soft, removable cover offers superior comfort and effortless maintenance.
- Available colors: 6
58Bougie Stanley Cup Straw Covers For Adding Personal Flair
Bougify your Stanley cups with these pretty little straw covers. They’re made with high-quality silicone with a flexible feel for easy opening and closing and leak-proof protection. And the affordable pack includes four covers, each with a unique butterfly charm in a colorful, shiny pattern to add flair.
- Available colors: 6
59A Slim Wallet For Tucking In Your Bra
Slip this slim bra wallet under your top to protect your valuables while traveling. The soft material is gentle on skin and delicate items, like jewelry, and it has a double snap flap for added security. The adjustable strap is designed to match the ones on your bra for an extra inconspicuous look.
- Available colors: 2
60A Bodywash-Infused Loofah For Travel
If you like to pack light, this reusable bodywash-infused loofah is about to become your new favorite travel essential. The loofah arrives dry and compressed, which means it’s ready to pack and takes up minimal space in your bags. Just run it under water to watch it expand and to enjoy the rich lather from the sweet-smelling bodywash made with plant extracts, like energizing yuzu and calming edelweiss.